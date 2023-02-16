Panthers sit second after first day

OMAHA – A nearly perfect first round helped Norfolk High sit in second place at the end of day one of the Class A state tournament on Thursday at the CHI Health Center.
The Panthers went 11-1 in the opening matches before things got tougher in the quarterfinals.
Four of those 11 winners moved on to Friday’s semifinals – Calvin Empkey (132 pounds), Jacob Licking (160), Kayden Kettler (195) and Jackson Bos (220).
Norfolk finished the quarterfinals with 62 points, well behind four-time defending state champion Millard South (92.5). Lincoln East was third with 57.5 points.
“We just had some tough draws in the second round, and we knew that coming down here,” Panthers coach Justin Grey said. “But in the first round we got some pins because we’ve seen those guys earlier in the year.
“To be sitting in second, we’re happy about it but we can’t be satisfied.”
The semifinalists are guaranteed a medal, and it will be the first for Kettler and Bos, a pair of seniors.
“It’s just a great group of kids,” Grey said. “We’ve seen that all season long. To see those guys get there, they know they have a medal coming home now. That’s what we’ve been working on all season long.
“These guys lost in the heartbreak round last year and didn’t bring home any medals. That hurt. So for them to be seniors and wrestle the way that they are, I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”
After Bos was awarded a medical forfeit win over Lincoln Southwest’s Braylon Gartrell in the first period of the quarterfinals, he ran over and excitedly hugged Grey.
“I’ve only been to state one other year, and I went 1-1 and lost my last one to not place,” Bos said. “It’s great to know that I have a spot placing, but I’m not stopping there. I’m going to the finals. I’m going to wrestle my way there and make it there.”
Bos (30-4) faces Bellevue West’s Ryland Schweiss (25-16) in Friday evening’s semifinals.
“I’ve got to keep doing what I’ve been doing and keep wrestling my style,” he said. “I know I can beat whoever if I wrestle the way that I know how to wrestle. That’s really what it’s going to come down to.
“I have to make sure I don’t wrestle safe and stay on the attack the whole time.”
Bos pinned Columbus’ Carter Fedde in 3:21 in the first round.
“The key to my wins was putting my head down and do what I know how to do – wrestle my style and not theirs,” Bos said. “I just powered through and finished, and I had great coaching.”
Kettler (41-2) became a first time semfinalist shortly prior to Bos. He defeated Fremont’s Benny Alfaro 7-2 after only needing 39 seconds to pin Omaha North’s Tyson Johnson in the first round.
“This feels great,” Kettler said. “That was my goal for today, to go 2-0 and advance to the semifinals tomorrow night. I got that goal.”
Kettler faces Millard South’s Caedin Olin (46-3), last year’s runner-up at 182, in the semifinals.
“I’ve got to give it everything tomorrow night and push as far as I can to get that win,” Kettler said.
Norfolk’s other two semifinalists return to that round and now look to take one step further than last year.
Empkey (30-8) used a takedown with 1:05 remaining to secure a 6-3 victory over Omaha North’s Jermaine Dortch in the quarterfinals. He defeated Millard North’s Mason Masters 5-3 in the first round.
“It wasn’t the easiest way,” said Empkey of his path to the semifinals. “Last year, I just kind of made it and this year I had to fight a little bit. (Dortch) is good. He’s a freshman and has been out most of the season.
“The first match didn’t go the best, so I adjusted. It was a night and day difference from my first-round match and this match. I’m super excited for tomorrow.”
Empkey’s experience paid off after he entered the final period of the quarterfinal match with a 3-2 lead.
“You’ve got to remember what you’ve done this whole past year, and I’ve done a lot this summer and the previous summer,” he said. “I’ve worked hard in practice. You’ve just got to know that you can do it.”
Now Empkey looks for his first semifinal win when he wrestles Columbus’ Mason Petersen (18-3). Petersen defeated Empkey by decision in the championship match of the Norfolk invite.
Licking had the most efficient day for the Panthers. He improved to 38-2 by pinning Kearney’s Ethan Kowalek in 1:32 after needing a mere nine seconds to finish his first-round match with Grand Island’s Andrew Pittman.
Licking faces Omaha Westside’s Michael Myers (43-2) in the semifinals. Myers pinned Licking in the semifinals last year.
Falling in the quarterfinals were Ryder Kahny (106), Chase Firenze (113), Gavin Van Driel (138), Dylan Busch (152), Hudson Waldow (170), Jaeden Thompson (182) and Rylee Hammer (285).
“The guys who did lose in the second round, they can come back and still get a medal,” Grey said. “That’s going to be huge for our team (on Friday) to make sure that they show up and wrestle smart and wrestle with their heart.
“But based on what I saw today, they all have the heart and everything is going well right now. I’d like to see everyone bounce back and come home with a medal, but if not I’m proud of this team because they are representing Norfolk in the right way.”