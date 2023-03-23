The Norfolk High boys soccer team saw four shots go off the crossbar or a post during Thursday’s home contest against Lincoln Northeast.
The Panthers also saw one of their longest shots go into the back of the net.
Sophomore defender Brayden Long’s shot from 32 yards out gave the Panthers the lead in the 32nd minute, and that lead held until Isidro Rosas got a much desired insurance goal on a penalty kick in the final minute for a 2-0 victory.
“When the game stays close like that, you need somebody to step up because the game of soccer is often close,” Norfolk coach Joe Myers said. “That one goal took away the momentum that I felt they started to have a little bit.
“It starts to get a little worrisome when you are getting chances to score and they’re just not going in. You think maybe it’s not our night. But it was our night.”
The Rockets (0-2) had their chances to take the lead over the first 30 minutes, but that’s when Norfolk (2-1) started seeing its scoring chances improve.
A couple of close calls, including a shot off the crossbar, wouldn’t go the Panthers’ way within a span of 90 seconds.
But when Lincoln Northeast tried to move the ball upfield after a near miss, Long was able to gain control and saw his chance, unleashing his long shot after dribbling from near the right sideline to the middle of the field.
“The ball popped out to the back,” he said. “I saw an opportunity, and I just took it. I dribbled it across to the field, and I saw the keeper was 10 yards out-ish, and I just kicked it. It went up and over him. The rest is history.”
More close calls and shots off the post were the story of the second half for the Panthers.
The insurance goal finally came with 52 seconds remaining when Rosas converted the penalty kick after the Rockets had a handball in the box.
“I think we’re playing good soccer,” Myers said. “I honestly thought it should have been 4-0 or 4-1, so when it stayed close like that I felt we didn’t panic. That’s a sign that we’re maturing as a group.
“It’s still a young group. If you look at the roster, there’s freshmen out there and sophomores, and that’s exciting to me because if we can battle with the younger guys getting minutes, that’s exciting for this year and the future too.”
He said another sign of the team’s maturity was adjusting to having a starter out, something that might have thrown the team for a loop a year ago.
Goalkeeper Kailyn Libengood and the defense combining for a shutout was a nice bonus after allowing three goals in each of the team’s first two games.
“They have two, three, four really nice players,” Myers said. “They are physical and move the ball quickly. It wasn’t necessarily an easy win, but it was a good win.”
Long said the defense had a solid outing.
“I felt like we played pretty good defense,” he said. “They had a pretty big forward, No. 7 (Ivan Eloume). He’s bigger and faster, so we just had to shut him down.
“I started as a left mid, but they moved me back down to defender because our defender was a little smaller. Overall, we played pretty good as a team. We had good possession.”
It’s a busy start to the season for the Panthers, who played their third game in four days. That stretch will increase to playing their first six games over eight days.
“It’s a grind because (Friday) is a little bit of a rest day and then we have two more games on Saturday and a game on Monday,” Myers said. “Sitting 2-1, I’m OK with that. I don’t think anybody is injured and on Saturday (at the Bellevue East invite) we’ll be full-strength again. We’ll see how it goes.”
Lincoln NE (0-2) 0 0 – 0
Norfolk (2-1) 1 1 – 2
GOALS: (N), Brayden Long, Isidro Rosas.