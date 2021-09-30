Big improvements were made at the right time by the Norfolk girls golf team, who finished in eighth place at the Heartland Conference meet on Thursday at the Norfolk Country Club.
Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X finished in first place with a final score of 73. Lincoln Southwest won the team championship with a score of 315 and had five golfers finish in the top 15.
“I think our short games were better today,” Norfolk coach Lance Kosch said. “I felt like in terms of putting and chipping we were improved from our Norfolk Invite.”
It wasn’t just about hitting better leading up to the green. Kosch believed the Panthers got better and better on the green as each of their rounds went on.
“I think that was the biggest thing where we’re getting a better feel for the green early on into the rounds,” he said.
Kyla Robinson led the Panthers and placed 32nd overall with a score of 103. Brooke Burbach was close behind with a 104. Becca Asbury finished with a 106 and Mailin Bertus with a 109. Phoebe Miller had a 112, but wasn’t included in team scoring.
Robinson was proud of the day she had. However, she has a bigger long-term goal in mind that she believes she can achieve;
“It is a longer course,” she said. “I can’t be upset, but in my next [round] I do want to try to break 100.”
The senior was able to stay loose on her hometown course. One that will host the state championship coming later in October.
“I just came out here to play and have fun,” she said. “I wasn’t really too focused on ‘I have to do this perfectly’ or what not.”
The champion Kolbas saw it as a big plus being able to play the course that will host the state title when many golfers in Nebraska won’t get the chance. After taking notes and taking in everything the 18 holes had to offer, she feels ready to compete with the best.
“In the end, state’s going to come down to the fittest and the one who’s kind of piecing it together that day,” she said. “Because we have so many good players.”
Norfolk heads to Millard North on Monday where they’ll compete in the District A-1 invite at the Stone Creek Golf Course in Omaha.
Top teams: Lincoln Southwest 315, Lincoln East 325, Lincoln Pius X 349, Kearney 367, Columbus 368, Lincoln Southeast 383, Fremont 407, Norfolk 422, Lincoln North Star 441.
Medalists: 1. Kolbas, LPX, 73; 2. Lasso, COL, 74; 3. Sothan, LSE, 74; 4. Strickland, LSW, 76; 5. Terwilliger, LSW, 77; 6. Honnens, LCE, 77; 7. Adler, LSW, 78; 8. Moss, LCE, 79; 9. Dumler, LCE, 82; 10. Kenkel, Grand Island, 82; 11. Giesselmann, FRE, 83; 12. Vanschoiak, LPX, 84; 13. Lydiatt, KEA, 84; 14. Ball, LSW, 84; 15. Sander, LSW, 85.
Top Norfolk finishers: Kyla Robinson 103, Brooke Burbach 104, Becca Asbury 106, Mailin Bertus 109, Phoebe Miller 112.