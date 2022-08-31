Norfolk High tennis coach Kelly Krueger and assistant Kaleb Kreikemeier welcomed 27 players to the Panthers’ fall workouts.
This season’s candidates have expressed a desire to continue the success of a year ago when the team accumulated a 6-1 dual record and finished sixth out of 12 teams in the Heartland Athletic Conference. The Panthers also won the Columbus and Hastings invites while finishing second at another tournament and third at two others before earning a 12th-place finish among the 31 teams at the Class A state meet.
“We were a little nervous last year because we only had two freshmen, but we picked up two kids now to increase that group to four,” Krueger said. “We also have six freshmen this year, so that’s good, to go along with eight seniors and nine juniors.”
However, despite the numbers, the team has just two returning letter winners — seniors Michael Foster and Alex Bauer. Both had winning records playing doubles last season — including winning matches at the state meet — but the two will instead represent the Panthers as singles players with Foster penciled in at No. 1 and Bauer at No. 2.
“We’re starting the year with them playing singles. They’re each good enough to win singles matches,” Krueger said. “Both are interested in trying singles, especially since neither has their doubles partner back from last season.
“I anticipate that I’ll have one sophomore playing varsity as a doubles player. So there’s three positions available with a number of players — including six seniors — vying for them.”
With the two letter winners entered in singles play, Krueger is leaning toward one doubles pairing of senior Taylem Hinze and sophomore Nick Speidel.
The other doubles team may be filled from a group of players, including Francisco Aguilar, Max Heppner, Drake Dieter and Layton Planer.
“Effort and attitudes have been good, and the practices have been good also — with very spirited competition, even among those players with limited varsity experience,” Krueger said. “Ten of our players are new, so we’re teaching them the basics and fundamentals, but those kids are very coachable and are giving great effort.”
The Panthers hope to gain experience and improve daily with the goal of picking up match wins and team points where they should and adding some “unexpected wins” and team points at every dual and invite throughout the season.
Krueger said this year’s squad members have expressed a desire to show teams around the state that Norfolk has players who can compete and win, and the emphasis will be preparing for that final push of the season that includes the HAC championships and the state meet.
Norfolk High boys tennis roster
Seniors: Francisco Aguilar, Alex Bauer, Michael Foster, Maximus Heppner, Taylem Hinze, Dadrian Medel, Layton Planer and Tommy Stanton.
Juniors: Tanner Bloom, Drake Dieter, Henry Gamerl, Jose Gomez, Shaun Gustman, Carter Jackson, Jason Nunez, Trey Roberts and Timothy Spray.
Sophomores: Henry Begeman, Teagan Cleveland, Thierry Mercer and Nick Speidel.
Freshmen: Ayden Christensen, Romeo Cruz, Blake Easland, Anthony Eppolito, Conner Fick and Elijah Lillard.