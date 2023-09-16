FREMONT – The Norfolk High game plan was based on things the Panthers intended to do offensively and defensively during their game against Fremont Friday night.
And, in a 35-6 victory over the 1-4 Tigers, Norfolk apparently accomplished everything on the to do list–and more.
“The kids did a nice job. I kind of challenged them about effort,” Panthers coach Chris Koozer said. “Against some of the other teams we’ve played we haven’t come out ‘hot,’ and our kids did tonight. That was a big part of the game, to play good and to play for four quarters.”
Koozer said Norfolk’s initial drive was ideal, because “it allows you to relax, which allows you to play more aggressively on offense and on defense than when you have pressure on you.”
The Panthers’ tone-setting drive covered 78 yards in 10 plays, featuring quarterback CJ Hoffman’s 5 of 5 passing on short and medium routes to four separate receivers–a 9 yarder to Tanner Eisenhauer, 4 yards to Coleson Barritt, 22 and later 8 yards to Drew Streich, as well as 16 yards to Mason Merkel–that covered 59 of those yards before Hudson Waldow blasted into the end zone from 8 yards out which, along with Sam Zazueta’s PAT kick, provided Norfolk with a 7-0 lead.
“The way we align our guys there were some holes in their defense, so we wanted to make sure we exploited that,” Koozer said. “We wanted them to move their linebackers around and things like that, which then opened up other stuff that allowed us to go back to the running game–with traps.
In the meantime, Hoffman continued to add completions, finishing the first half completing 7 of 8 passes for 81 yards.
“The kids did a nice job. We had changed a couple things on the (blocking) schemes,” Koozer said. “They can call it (based on what they see). Our kids are smart kids, and a lot of them have played for three years now, so they know how to call stuff when they can outflank (the defense) or have leverage.”
Hoffman went on to complete 2 of 3 throws in the second half, even though the Panthers’ offense–with a 21-0 lead–had turned primarily to the run.
“I think I owe everything to my offensive line, who gives me a lot of time, and my receivers,” Hoffman said. “I just kind of went along and did what was in my ability to do. I owe all that to my coach's play calling, my line, and my receivers.”
The senior said that establishing the passing game early was the Norfolk game plan.
“We practiced it a lot and prepared for establishing that part of the game,” Hoffman said. “Then, when they started adjusting to that, to then open up the deep game a little bit.”
The deep game provided the final Panthers’ touchdown, a 29-yard connection from Hoffman to Barritt to end the third quarter that, with the score 35-0, began a mercy rule running clock.
However, although they weren’t touchdowns from the passing game, Norfolk did indeed use “the deep game” for two of its touchdowns.
The first was Rowdy Bauer’s 86-yard sprint in the second quarter. The second would open the third period.
On the first play following a Fremont punt, Bauer took a toss play to the left, broke inside of a teammate’s block on the edge, then back to the outside where he picked up another pair of blocks as he proceeded up the sideline all the way to the end zone.
“We were running toss plays to the wide side of the field earlier in the game, then saw a weakness in their defense to the short side,” Bauer said. “Coleson Barritt had a great block downfield. It’s not just me, it’s my teammates coming together–we knew we needed to bounce back after that tough loss (21-19 vs Grand Island) last week and take care of business.”
Norfolk’s offense added another second quarter touchdown on its next possession which, after a 20-yard hook-up from Hoffman to Barritt, took advantage of consecutive 12- and 14-yard runs up the middle by Waldow who completed the scoring drive with another burst up the gut–this one a 28-yard touchdown run that presented the Panthers with a 21-0 halftime advantage.
“Our running game was pretty much my line. They were putting up good blocks, so it was just find the hole and run,” Waldow said. “It was pretty much trap all night long, like right before half we ran it four or five times in a row, and they all hit for big yardage. So it was pretty much our linemen beating up on theirs.”
Those linemen mentioned by Hoffman, Bauer, and Waldow include senior tackles Jackson Mazuch and Jacob Schamp, senior guards Alan Diaz and Zazueta, and center Landon Ferris–a junior getting his first start for the Panthers due to injuries.
All did their part in the Panthers’ ground game accumulating 183 first-half yards on just 13 rushes while protecting Hoffman as he completed 7 passes for another 81 yards of offense.
But Norfolk would add two more touchdowns in the third period.
The Panthers’ second deep strike required just 14 seconds–the amount of time necessary for Bauer to catch the second half kickoff at the Panthers’ 13-yard line, start up the middle, then break to the outside behind a block by Gavin Dixon–a reserve lineman on the kick-receive team–before outrunning Fremont’s kick-off coverage unit up the sideline for an 87-yard touchdown return and 28-0 lead.
Norfolk did miss out on one additional opportunity for third-quarter points when a handoff went awry on 1st-and-goal from the Fremont 1-yard line with the Tigers recovering in the end zone to end the threat, but completed the task after the Panthers’ defense forced a punt on the ensuing possession.
Norfolk’s offense promptly covered 73 yards in just seven plays, featuring an 11-yard run by Waldow and a 22-yard completion to Bauer crossing the middle of the field, before Hoffman found Barritt on a 29-yard completion for the score with 26 seconds left in the third.
Bauer piled up 105 yards on 7 carries, and Waldow totaled 79 yards on 6 rushes–with each scoring twice–while Hoffman finished the game having completed 9 of 11 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown.
With the running clock in effect in the fourth quarter, Fremont established the 35-6 final score with its only touchdown of the game–a 10-play 73-yard drive that ended with Da’ Varius Bell’s 1-yard plunge, with Norfolk blocking the Tigers’ PAT kick.
The Panthers, now 3-1, will host undefeated Omaha Westside–Class A’s No. 1 team–on Friday.
“You always have to get everybody ready (for what’s next),” Koozer said. “We talked after the game about how we can enjoy this one for tonight, but we’ve got a phenomenal Omaha Westside team that’s coming up next Friday night, so we can enjoy this one briefly then we’ve got to get ready because they’re No. 1 for a reason.”
Norfolk (3-1) 7 14 14 0 – 35
Fremont (1-3) 0 0 0 6 – 6
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
N: Hudson Waldow 8 run (Sam Zazueta kick), 4:20.
SECOND QUARTER
N: Rowdy Bauer 86 run (Zazueta kick), 8:20.
N: Waldow 28 run (Zazueta kick), 1:33.
THIRD QUARTER
N: Bauer 87 kickoff return (Zazueta kick), 11:46.
N: Coleson Barritt 29 pass from CJ Hoffman (Zazueta kick), 0:26.
FOURTH QUARTER
F: Da’ Varius Bell 1 run (kick blocked), 5:53.