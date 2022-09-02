The Norfolk High Panthers took advantage of what Bellevue East gave them Friday night–specifically field position and passing yards–en route to a 42-0 win.
The victory, along with a 38-7 win at Columbus a week ago, provides the Panthers with additional confidence and a 2-0 record as Norfolk will now prep for a difficult match-up at Grand Island next Friday.
The Islanders are 1-1 after opening the season with a 20-19 win over North Platte before falling to top-ranked powerhouse Omaha Westside 37-17 in week two.
Against the Chieftains, Norfolk benefited early and often from the frequent struggles of Bellevue East’s punt team.
The Panthers’ first possession of the game began at the East 15-yard line following a high snap that sailed over punter Jacob Schuck’s head resulting in a 25-yard loss.
The Chieftains added a facemask penalty on Norfolk’s first play, then watched as Rowdy Bauer powered into the end zone from the seven. Following the first of Jake Licking’s six PAT kicks, the Panthers led 7-0.
Schuck handled another high snap on East’s next series but an end-over-end bounce moved Norfolk’s next possession to just beyond mid-field at the 44.
For the second-straight game, senior quarterback Kaden Ternus found his rhythm early, connecting on his first six passes with three going to Bauer covering 18 yards, one to Tanner Eisenhauer for 35, and two completions to Licking–the second for a three-yard touchdown and 14-point first-quarter lead.
“Kaden has put a lot of work in, he started all of last year and a few games as a sophomore; he took some licks, but now with the timing piece of it he’s just going to get better,” Koozer said. “It’s really good to see, because he works so hard and really loves the game.”
As he did against Columbus, Ternus went on to a big half statistically–completing 14 of 20 passes to six separate receivers for 138 total yards.
Norfolk was unable to sustain a running game in the first half; however, gaining just 25 net yards on 14 carries, but did score a rushing touchdown after the Chieftains’ Schuck mishandled a low snap during a fourth down punt attempt from the East 18. On first-and-goal Payson Owen darted in from the five-yard line for a 21-0 advantage.
“They gave us a weird look out of a 50-front, and they ran a little different technique than we had practiced against all week, so we had to modify some of our run game at halftime,” Koozer said. “(Not being able to sustain a run game) concerns me a little, but it’s an attack mentality. We’ll get there.”
Bellevue East’s difficulties continued when it lost its starting quarterback, Michael Gow, to injury when the sophomore was hit while attempting to pass during the Chieftains’ next possession. Gow, who had completed 5 of 10 passes for 40 yards was replaced by Mason Chandler–a converted wide receiver–who did not complete any of his five pass attempts but ran five times for 10 yards.
A combined tackle-for-loss by Licking and Hudson Waldow stopped an East gamble on fourth-and-one at midfield, starting the Panthers’ final possession of the first half, a 48-yard drive that ended with Ternus connecting with Bauer on a wheel route, turning up the left sideline for a 19-yard touchdown and 28-0 halftime lead.
Two more touchdowns in the third quarter–a 15-yard Ternus pass to Bauer that ended an eight-play 70-yard drive and started the “mercy rule” running clock–and a one-yard run by Owen that ended another short-field 39-yard possession and established the game’s 42-0 final score as reserves played out the fourth quarter for both teams.
“We wanted to get those other kids in,” Koozer said. “They work hard, too, and we need to reward them for that.”
Ternus added 4-for-4 passing success in the third quarter to finish his night with 18 completions in 24 attempts for 214 yards and three touchdown passes.
Bauer totaled 53 rushing yards on eight tries and added seven catches for 62 receiving yards, while Licking recorded 66 yards on six receptions. Senior tight end Jackson Bos pulled down his first catch of the season for a 21-yard gain.
“We have work to do; we can’t come out of this game and be lethargic,” Koozer said. “I know Columbus was a big win, but it was just one game. We have to do a better job, so after we watch this film tomorrow we turn the page. We can enjoy this one for right now, but in the morning we’ve got to refocus and move on to the next one.”
Bellevue East (1-1) 0 0 0 0 – 0
Norfolk (2-0) 14 14 14 0 – 42
Scoring summary
First quarter
N: Rowdy Bauer 7 run (Jake Licking kick), 8:52.
N: Licking 3 pass from Kaden Ternus (Licking kick), 1:41.
Second quarter
N: Payson Owen 5 run (Licking kick), 5:35.
N: Bauer 19 pass from Ternus (Licking kick), :35.
Third quarter
N: Bauer 15 pass from Ternus (Licking kick), 7:42.
N: Owen 1 run (Licking kick), 1:40.