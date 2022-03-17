NHS girls track and field
Dennis Meyer/Daily News

Josh Long is entering his 20th year of coaching girls track, but this marks his first season as head coach of the Panthers after taking over for longtime coach Gary Schuurmans.

Assisting Long, who will concentrate on the jumping events, are Angie Means (distance runners), Jared Lechner (sprinters), Michelle Fisher (pole vaulters), Matt Skiff (throwers) and Chris Koozer (hurdlers).

Long and his assistants have plenty to work with as 20 returning letter winners are back for Norfolk, including six returning state qualifiers.

Torrance Tso and Carly Ries qualified individually in the shot put and high jump, respectively, while the 4x800 relay returns all four runners from 2021 — Abigail Ruda, Paige Godfrey, Rachel Mortimer and Molly Meier — although none of the Panthers earned medals.

Among the letter winners returning for Norfolk are seniors Abbigail Long and Kaidence Boyd, as well as juniors Tso, Godfrey, Ruda, Mortimer, Camryn Skiff, Esther Protzman, Ava Armbruster, Peyton Privett, Emmalee Stickler and Ryann O’Brien. Sophomore letter winners include Meier, Ries, Amelia Pinkelman, Leann Miller, Madison Hall and Sierra Rader.

But the Panthers will have plenty of additional youth in the program, with close to 25 freshmen on the squad who have “lots of potential and are very hard workers,” Long said.

“The team will be young with 36 of the 53 girls that we currently have out either being freshmen or sophomores,” Long said. “We will work on finding the right events for our young girls, so they can be successful while they lean on our upperclassmen for direction and guidance.”

Last season’s highlights for Norfolk included a runner-up finish at the Norfolk Invitational, with an eventual 21st-place finish at state.

As a young squad, Long hopes his team can “stay as healthy as possible throughout the season and have each girl improve as the season goes on.”

Norfolk High girls track and field roster

Seniors: Abbigail Long, Ayasha Garcia, Claire Steskal and Kaidence Boyd..

Juniors: Abigail Ruda, Allison Siefker, Ashlynn Millikan, Ava Armbruster, Caitlin Christian, Camryn Skiff, Esther Protzman, Paige Godfrey, Peyton Privett, Rachel Mortimer, Ryann O’Brien, Taeya Waggerman and Torrance Tso.

Sophomores: Alyssa Schwindt, Amelia Pinkelman, Carley Ries, Kaylee Hill, Leann Miller, Madison Hall, Miley Wichman, Molly Meier, Raegan Keenan, Rebekah Guenther, Reilly Vrbsky, Sierra Rader and Emmalee Stickler.

Freshmen: Abby Foster, Adalia McWilliams, Addyson Onate, Aubrie Burke, Carrington Uhlir, Chloe Harper, Eden Wapelhorst, Emma Canham, Emman Long, Gracie Koch, Graycyn Canham, Izabella Wood, Jaden Kiichler, Kylie Baumgard, Laila Cuevas, Landry Waddingham, Lexus Waggerman, Maddi Cohn, Paige Kollmar, Shanea King, Skylar Indra, Sydney Peck, Victoria Maxey and Zoey Nielsen.

