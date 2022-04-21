Norfolk High took its best shot during the latest edition of the state’s longest running continuous high school track and field meet.
The Panthers saw their throwers excel on Thursday at the 96th annual Norfolk Invitational at Johnny Carson Field.
Torrance Tso won the girls shot put title while Daylin Mallory led a 1-2-3 sweep by Norfolk in the boys competition.
Overall, Norfolk finished in third place in a tight boys team race that wasn’t decided until Millard North won the final event, the 4x400. The Panther girls ended up fourth.
For Mallory – one of the Panther seniors who were honored during the meet’s intermission – winning the shot put was a special moment.
“It means a lot,” he said. “I’ve never really won the shot put, so to get first here in Norfolk was a neat thing.”
His winning mark came on his first try. He went 51 feet, 5 inches to break his personal record by almost a foot and win the event by 4.5 feet over teammate Jackson Bos.
Mallory said a disappointing fifth-place finish in the discus actually helped him in the shot put.
“Discus was not what I wanted,” he said. “I threw pretty bad over there, so I was upset coming into the shot. I turned it around and did pretty good in the shot.
“(After the first try) I could just relax the rest of the competition. I went after it in the finals, but it didn’t go how I wanted. But it was pretty good.”
Landon Stevens completed the sweep by finishing third (46-7).
“That’s crazy,” Mallory said. “I didn’t think that was going to happen. Going 1-2-3 was pretty special.”
Norfolk boys coach Aaron Bradley certainly appreciated the day from the shot put crew.
“It’s a coach’s dream,” he said. “(Throws) coach (Morgan) Wilken has done a nice job with those guys, and they competed really well today.”
Tso was also excited to get a win at her home meet.
“This is my first time throwing at this meet, so this means a lot,” she said. “It wasn’t my greatest day. I didn’t PR or anything, but I still feel like I did better than my last meet.”
Tso’s best mark of 34-10 was four inches better than Columbus’ Hannah Kwapnioski.
She also finished second in the discus (106-10), one spot ahead of teammate Alyssa Swindt (95-2).
“It wasn’t the greatest either, but I did have a throw I really liked,” Tso said. “I just try to keep improving on it.”
Norfolk girls coach Josh Long said it is a good sign that Tso wasn’t satisfied by just placing highly.
“She did place well but I think she wants more and that makes sense,” he said. “She’s been working hard and I think she’ll eventually get to that plateau that she wants to be.”
Sophomore Rowdy Bauer claimed Norfolk’s other gold medal at its home invite. He won the long jump with a finals performance of 21-7.25.
“I didn’t feel too good going into the finals,” he said. “I only had a 20-2 jump but I popped a big one on my first final jump, and that felt good.
“I was hoping to PR, but a win’s a win.”
Bauer said the victory could provide momentum as the season closes in on the most important meets of the year.
“It’s my first win of the season, so I’m just trying to stay positive and keep the end goal of state in mind,” he said.
The closest boys race of the day didn’t come in the sprints – it was the 1,600.
Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa led a five-person pack that broke away from the rest of the second heat for most of the race before things turned into a 1-on-1 battle with Millard West’s Jack Witte down the stretch.
Witte ended up winning the showdown of sophomores by 0.03 seconds.
“You run 1,599.99 meters and you get beat by half a step – our kids made a lot of improvement and are heading in the right direction,” Bradley said.
Kalen Krohn finished second in the 100, 400 and 4x100 relay and was third in the 200.
“Our kids really came out and showed their stuff on their home track,” Bradley said. “We had some really good performances.”
NORFOLK’S GIRLS also defended their home track, which they had discussed the day before.
“We had a lot of PRs today,” Long said. “We had great weather. The girls worked really hard with a great attitude. I couldn’t be happier.”
One of the biggest smiles came from LeAnn Miller, who set a new PR by going 9-6 to place second in the pole vault.
“LeAnn had a six-inch PR. It was nice to have that,” Long said. We had a couple younger triple jumpers PR. Our sprint crew had multiple PRs. It was great to see that.”
The Panthers will get used to competing at home. The annual Norfolk Classic takes place next Thursday, April 28 and then the Heartland Athletic Conference championships – a mini state meet, according to Bradley – occurs on Tuesday, May 3.
BOYS:
(Winners and Norfolk medalists)
100: 1. Nelson Wright, SFR, 10.76; 2. Kalen Krohn, NOR, 11.01; 200: 1. Wright, SFR, 22.59; 3. Krohn, NOR, 22.90; 400: 1. Caleb Mulder, COL, 49.93; 2. Krohn, NOR, 50.75; 800: 1. Reed Emsick, OB, 1:58.50; 5. Cole Uzzell, NOR, 2:02.71; 1,600: 1. Jack Witte, MW, 4:26.02; 2. Isaac Ochoa, NOR, 4:26.05; 3,200: 1. Piercze Marshall, MW, 9:37.10; 6. Tristen Kettelson, NOR, 10:33.82; 110H: 1. Grant Husaker, MN, 14.97; 6. Nick Borst, NOR, 16.10; 300H: 1. Husaker, MN, 40.90; 4. Ryan Prim, NOR, 42.58; 4x100: 1. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 43.96; 2, Norfolk (Jacob Bender, Krohn, Rowdy Bauer, Jacob Sanchez), 44.19; 4x800: 1. Millard West, 8:16.31; 2. Norfolk (Uzzell, Ochoa, Isaac Guenther, Wyatt Mead), 8:23.11.
LJ: 1. Bauer, NOR, 21-7.25; TJ: 1. Brody Hawkins, MN, 42-0; HJ: 1. Hayden Buman, GI, 6-4; PV: 1. Carson Marking, COL, 12-0; 2. Shaun Gustman, NOR, 11-0; 4. Memphis Werner, NOR, 11-0; 5. Brendyn Luna, NOR, 11-0; SP: 1. Daylin Mallory, NOR, 51-5.5; 2. Jackson Bos, NOR, 46-10.5; 3. Landen Stevens, NOR, 46-7; DIS: 1. Barret Luce, MN, 156-6; 5. Mallory, NOR, 131-4.
GIRLS:
(Winners and Norfolk medalists
100: 1. Zakeirah Johnson, OB, 12.41; 6. Ryann O’Brien, NOR, 13.41; 200: 1. Johnson, OB, 25.95; 6, Victoria Maxey, NOR, 27.86; 400: 1. Soraya Espino, SFR, 58.96; 5. Camryn Skiff, NOR, 1:03.87; 800: 1. Addison Johnson, COL, 2:23.63; 6. Paige Godfry, NOR, 2:43.55; 1,600: 1. Sidney Beaudin, MW, 5:32.80; 4. Molly Meier, NOR, 5:49.73; 5. Abigail Ruda, NOR, 5:52.81; 3,200: 1. Beaudin, MW, 11:57.57; 5. Madison Hall, NOR, 13:21.34; 100H: 1. Laney Songster, LNE, 14.79; 300H: 1. Makayla Thompson, OB, 47.24; 6. Miley Wichman, NOR, 52.84; 4x100: 1. Omaha Burke, 50.18; 5. Norfolk (Zoey Neilsen, O’Brien, Emmalee Stickler, Maxey), 52.01; 4x800: 1. Millard West, 10:11.12; 2. Norfolk (Ruda, Meier, Godfrey, Rader), 10:12.00.
LJ: 1. Sadi Millard, MW, 18-1.5; TJ: 1. Cassidy Hinken, GI, 35-6.75; 6. Abbigail Long, NOR, 32-2.75; HJ: 1. Alyssa Peoples, OB, 5-4; 6, Adalia McWilliams, NOR, 4-10; PV: 1. Briannah Kutschkau, GI, 9-10; 2. LeAnn Miller, NOR, 9-6; SP: 1. Torrance Tso, NOR, 34-10; DIS: 1. Sienna Fowler, OB, 108-8; 2. Tso, NOR, 106-10; 3. Alyssa Schwindt, NOR, 95-2;