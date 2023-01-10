Class A No. 3-rated Norfolk High clinched a rivalry dual win over No. 6 Columbus long before Kayden Kettler took the mat for the final match on Tuesday.
But the senior still found a way to put a strong exclamation point on the Panthers’ performance.
Kettler pinned No. 2-rated 195-pounder Liam Blaser in 1:23 to cap off Norfolk’s 57-15 victory during senior night in front of a large crowd.
“That was amazing,” Kettler said. “It’s better than you can imagine. It’s everything you want for senior night – to go out with that win and to defeat Columbus like that in our house.
“I just really wanted it – wanted it more than any other match I’ve had this year. I had to go get it.”
It was Kettler’s first meeting with Blaser, and he made it a quick one.
“I knew I wanted to get the takedown in the first period,” he said. “I knew if I could do that, I would be able to control the match. I was able to finish it in the first.”
Kettler was one of seven Panthers who recorded pins in the final home dual of the season.
“Obviously we’re excited,” Norfolk coach Justin Grey said. “It was a big, big win by Kayden Kettler to close out the night. That’s a battle of two rated guys. For Kayden to go out and pin him? My goodness, that was fun. …
“Kayden is one of our top students in the school. He’s got over a 4.0 (grade point average). For him to go out tonight in front of this crowd on senior night, I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”
Norfolk showed off its depth at the upper weights to help get off to a 21-0 lead. Rylee Hammer moved up a weight class to 220 and pinned Carter Fedde in 5:51. Jackson Bos jumped up from 220 to 285 and quickly pinned Bryson Huey in 58 seconds.
“Starting out at 220, we brought in Rylee Hammer, who gave up some weight, but Rylee stepped up and wrestled 220 for us and we bumped Bos up to heavyweight so Bos could get us some bonus points,” Grey said.
Kettler said the talent the team has at the upper weights pays off.
“The practice room has a lot of competition,” he said. “We all make each other better with a lot of hard work.”
How would Grey describe the practice room?
“It’s brutal. Iron sharpens iron,” he said. “We have good depth in our room right now. We have about 85 kids out total between our boys and girls. For us to have that depth, that’s why our top guys keep getting better. You don’t see a lot of names who are in that room pushing these guys.
“It takes a whole team effort to put a beatdown on Columbus like we did tonight. I don’t know if we’ve ever beaten Columbus that bad, but I’ll sure take it.”
Ryder Kahny won a 5-0 decision over Levi Cerny to avenge an earlier loss at the Flatwater Fracas at 106, and Chase Firenze won by forfeit at 113 to make it 21-0.
The Discoverers got pins from rated wrestlers Brenyn Delano at 120 and Aidrian Bice at 126, but Norfolk claimed seven of the final eight matches.
Calvin Empkey (132), Dylan Busch (152), Jake Licking (160) and sophomore Jaeden Thompson (182) all won by pinfall prior to Kettler’s finale.
Joel Thompson moved into the lineup at 145 and defeated Kaden Brownlow 3-2 when Brownlow was penalized a point with two seconds left for an illegal hold. Hudson Waldon earned a 9-2 victory over Kasen Grape at 170.
“Calvin Empkey, a senior, came out and got those bonus points for the team,” Grey said. “That’s a big win. At 152, Dylan Busch went out there and took care of business like Dylan Busch does.
“At 160, Jake Licking – the Lickings take care of business, too. Jake got a little overaggressive there, but when you have Columbus in your home gym, that aggression seems to come out. I’m glad he kept his cool and did it the right way.”
THE NORFOLK girls earned a lightning quick 66-6 victory over Columbus. Only two matches were contested, which were won by the Panthers in a combined time of 3:06.
Jazmin Haller claimed a pin at 115 in 1:48 while Laila Cuevas won her match at 140 in 1:16.
“(Columbus) had six girls on their roster, five in varsity spots,” Grey said. “I don’t know if they were sick or had injuries, but it was unfortunate we only had two head-to-head matches tonight because I’d love to see our girls showcase themselves in front of this big crowd tonight.”
BOYS
Norfolk 57, Columbus 15
106: Ryder Kahny, NOR, def. Levi Cerni, 5-0; 113: Chase Firenze, NOR, won by forfeit; 120: Brenyn Delano, COL, pinned Tannor Thompson, 1:00; 126: Adrian Bice, COL, pinned Jesus Monrroy, 0:38; 132: Calvin Empkey, NOR, pinned Laitenn Braithwait, 2:25; 138: Caydn Kucera, COL, def. Gavin Van Driel, 5-0; 145: Joel Thompson, NOR, def. Kaden Brownlow, 3-2;
152: Dylan Busch, NOR, pinned Jaeston Delano, 2:23: 160: Jacob Licking, NOR, pinned Tyer Zwingman, 2:17; 170: Hudson Waldow, NOR, def. Kasen Grape, 9-2; 182: Jaeden Thompson, NOR, pinned John Bloomquist, 2:48; 195: Kayden Kettler, NOR, pinned Liam Blaser, COL, 1:23; 220: Rylee Hammer, NOR, pinned Carter Fedde, 5:51; 285: Jackson Bos, NOR, pinned Bryson Huey, 0:59.
GIRLS
Norfolk 66, Columbus 6
100: Open; 105: Taeya Waggerman, NOR, won by forfeit; 110: Tiearra Pollard, NOR, won by forfeit; 115: Jazmin Haller, NOR, pinned Marissa Anderson, 1:50; 120: Caidence Bethards, NOR, won by forfeit; 125: Kali Mangelsen, NOR, won by forfeit; 130: Kylie Beeken, NOR, won by forfeit; 135: Casey Koch, NOR, won by forfeit;
140: Laila Cuevas, NOR, pinned Melanie Mendoza, 1:16; 145: Kayla Bobeldyke, NOR, won by forfeit; 155: Raegan Mangelsen, NOR, won by forfeit; 170: Ella May Shevlin, COL, won by forfeit; 190: Open; 235: Ashanti Dillard, NOR, won by forfeit.