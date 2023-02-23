With a solid performance at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet under its belt, the Norfolk High swimming and diving team now turns its attention to the state championships.
“We saw Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln East — the elite of Lincoln schools — at the conference meet,” Panthers coach David Nelson said. “Southwest is the defending state champ in both girls and boys swimming and diving, for example.”
For the girls team, Nelson said the HAC was the last meet to experiment with potential events for the Panthers to enter.
But the boys, he said, “needed the HAC to qualify for the state meet. Other than our diver, Brendyn Luna, we hadn’t had a qualifier yet.”
The diving competition for Luna begins on Thursday afternoon, while the rest of the competition will start on Friday with girls in the morning and boys in the afternoon.
“Both the girls and boys teams got seventh place at the HAC,” Nelson said. “Probably the highlight of that meet was Elsie Olberding being a champion in the 200 freestyle — and breaking the school record — and also the champion in the 100 breaststroke.”
Coincidentally, Olberding, who has been leading the girls squad throughout the season, will not be competing in either of those events at the state meet.
“We’re going to be taking a run at the 500 freestyle and the 200 individual medley, both events that Elsie and I think — after a lot of discussion — she can do really well in,” Nelson said. “We looked at it, that in both events — based on time comparison and gut feeling — she wouldn’t be first or second but probably third through 10th. So we went with the 500 free because she hadn’t swam it since early January, and we thought she could drop a lot (of time), and the 200 IM we think she can finish anywhere between first and 10th, so why not take a chance?”
Olberding, a senior who has earned state medals in the 200 and 500 freestyle races in the past and now has a school record that may last for many years, is willing to give the gamble a try.
“She swam the 200 IM last year at the HAC, and she broke the school record and was really good, but we didn’t enter her in that event at state, so we’re just trying to change up where we think the best potential for success is,” Nelson said. “She definitely is our strongest swimmer.”
Adeline Olberding, who finished second to her sister in the 200 free at the HAC, also will be competing in the 500 freestyle and will swim in the 200 free where, Nelson said, her times are among the top eight in the field on paper.
Charli Jacobs is another Panther swimmer, a freshman, who will be competing in two individual events for the girls — the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
“Those are the three girls in individual events, and we have our 200 medley relay, which finished second at the HAC, that is right on the edge of a time that would make the finals,” Nelson said. “Those three and Sierra Rader make up that relay, which is in a good spot.”
Norfolk’s girls will enter a 200 freestyle relay — featuring the Olberding sisters as well as Rader and Jacobs — and also a 400 freestyle relay consisting of four girls from a list of Isabel Calvillo, Danica Jacobs, Giannah Ortez, Elizabeth Wicker and Rader.
FOR THE NORFOLK boys, Timothy Spray is one of four Panthers who will be participating in two individual events — the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle — and will compete as part of the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Teagan Cleveland (200 individual medley and 100 butterfly), Emmett Haake (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle) and Finn Barrett (500 freestyle, 100 backstroke) are the others.
“Tim Spray is probably seeded the best among the boys, right around ninth in the 500 free,” Nelson said. “Teagan Cleveland had a great conference meet and has the next best seed, then Emmett Haake also qualified in two events at the HAC.”
Nelson said it was interesting that the boys squad, which battled all season long with a lack of depth, over the year got better and better, then came on strong at the end of the season with two more swimmers qualifying for an individual event than the girls team’s three.
“We’ve also got our diver, Brendyn Luna,” he said. “He’s seeded right around 10th, but he’s got a chance to be among the top eight if he dives well Thursday afternoon.”
Spray, Cleveland, Haake and Barrett will make up the boys team’s 200 medley relay, while Norfolk’s 200 freestyle relay will be constructed from candidates Owen Ash, Peyton Flohr, Jackson Mazuch, Haake and Elijah Lillard.
The 400 freestyle relay will comprise four swimmers selected from a group including Flohr, Spray, Cleveland, Haake and Barrett.
Since the conference meet, the Panthers have been tapering, utilizing a rest component to provide swimmers with an added physical and mental boost during the state competition.
“They’ve worked hard, it’s a good group of kids and we’re looking forward to seeing them compete and represent Norfolk well,” Nelson said. “We’re asking them to just go out, race and have fun. They’ve earned it.”