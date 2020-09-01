Panthers pull off sixth-inning rally over Navigators

Sometimes, you just have to find a way to win. That's what the Norfolk High School softball team seemed to do when it salvaged a split against Lincoln North Star in Heartland Athletic Conference action Tuesday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
The Panthers prevailed 4-3 in a drama-filled nightcap after the Navigators rallied to take the opener 2-1.
“They put together a really good win. I'm really proud of how they came back and won there,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said.
In game two, Norfolk (7-4) never managed a hit until the bottom of the sixth inning. It was good timing, too, considering that North Star (8-6) had just taken a 3-1 lead at that point.
But the Panthers were just getting started.
Paeton Coler, who took the game one pitching loss, got things started with a walk. Senior Natalia Linn, who's been nursing a hand injury, came up clutch with a pinch-hit single rifled down the left-field line.
Then it was Ava Borgman's turn. The sophomore, who entered the night 0 for 10 at the plate, delivered with a RBI double into right field to put the Panthers on the cusp of the comeback.
“That was her first base hit of the season,” Siedschlag said. “She's hit the ball hard all year long, and it's right to somebody. It was the perfect spot for her to get that big base hit, and she hit that ball real well.”
After that, the Panthers took advantage of a Navigator error for the lead. Tara Koch hit a grounder toward second base, but the ball was mishandled and ended up in right field, which allowed Linn and Borgman to score.
Norfolk ended up getting two runners in scoring position with just one out, but a strikeout and a groundout kept the Panthers' lead at one.
Coler then came up big on defense. She snagged a popped-up bunt for the first out of the seventh inning, and then she made a running catch near the foul line to end the game.
“There for a while, our girls were down in the dumps. They were down 3-1, and thinking, 'oh boy, here we go again,' ” Siedschlag said. “They kept the course and kept rolling.”
The sixth-inning hits by Linn and Borgman were the only hits of the game for Norfolk, but the Panthers drew six walks and reached four times via North Star errors.
The stage for the sixth-inning surge may have been set in the fifth inning when freshman Miley Wichman worked a 14-pitch at-bat before taking a walk. Courtesy runner ??? was eventually thrown out at home plate trying to score on a wild pitch.
“That was a big at-bat. The girls were cheering her on, and for her to get on was huge,” Siedschlag said. “It was a momentum switch for her to get on base there.”
Norfolk's initial run of the nightcap was unearned, too. In the third inning, freshman Payton Schnoor reached on an error, advanced to second on a wild pitch, took third on a sacrifice bunt, and scored on another wild pitch.
“There were some girls who really stepped up in some of those tough situations,” Siedschlag said.
Brandy Unger earned the win in the circle, pitching all seven innings. She struck out eight and walked two.
IN GAME ONE, senior Taylor Schmidt gave the Panthers a spark to begin the game when she led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo homer into center field.
Norfolk managed five more hits the rest of the game, but never got more than two in any inning as it couldn't string together enough offense to get back on the scoreboard.
“The first one could've went either way,” Siedschlag said. “We had all kinds of girls on base, but we couldn't get the big base hit.”
North Star answered with its own leadoff homer when Taylor Coleman belted one to begin the fourth. With two outs, the Navigators got a single followed by a wild pitch to move Lexi Gibson into scoring position, and No. 1 batter Lyndsey Roth came through with a RBI double.
Norfolk had four runners reach the rest of the game, but North Star got a double play and stranded the other three on base.
The Panthers travel to a Thursday doubleheader at Lincoln Northeast before Norfolk hosts its own invite Saturday.
“We have seven games in five days this week,” Siedschlag said. “With some confidence and a big win like that (in the nightcap), I hope we can keep it rolling into Thursday and then come back here for our home invite.”
Lincoln North Star 2, Norfolk 1
North Star 000 200 0 — 2 7 2
Norfolk 100 000 0 — 1 6 2
WP: Kylie Shottenkirk. LP: Paeton Coler. 2B: (LNS) Lyndsey Roth. HR: (LNS) Taylor Coleman; (NOR) Taylor Schmidt.
Norfolk 4, Lincoln North Star 3
North Star 000 012 0 — 3 5 4
Norfolk 001 003 X — 4 2 6
WP: Brandy Unger. LP: Taylor Coleman. 2B: (LNS) Coleman, Emerson Thompson; (NOR) Mia Borgman.