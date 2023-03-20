After a first half of lights out offense against Lincoln Pius X, the Norfolk High boys soccer team held on for a 4-3 season opening win in a match played at Veterans Memorial Field Monday afternoon.
“I’m thrilled to death with the wind,” Myers said. “Obviously, lots of positives, but some things to work on.”
Those “things to work on” won’t be listed on the Panthers’ practice plan, however, since Norfolk has a quick turnaround with more games to play this week.
The Panthers were to travel to Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. match with the Knights, and will head to Bellevue for the rescheduled Chieftain Invitational involving matches with Bellevue East and West on Saturday.
“There’s not going to be a lot of time to work through the bigger corrections, but I think for the players it was good, after all of these practices, to get out there and just play,” Myers said. “There were a lot of new players that were being added to the mix, and I thought they played really well. The younger players that were out there getting key minutes and were playing at a high level, which was exciting.”
Two of Norfolk’s goals were by one of those younger players–Isidro Rosas Alarcon.
The freshmen scored the Panthers’ first goal on a rebound following a stop by the Thunderbolts’ goalkeeper, Mason Miller, during Rosas Alarcon’s penalty kick from directly in front of the goal.
Miller’s diving deflection on the initial shot to the keeper’s right went back toward Rosas Alarcon, who sent the ball into the upper right corner of the net providing Norfolk with a 1-0 lead with just over 26 minutes remaining in the first half.
Thirteen minutes later that lead grew to 2-0 when Ben Schoenherr scored on a dramatically difficult angle from the left side, the ball easing just outside the left post and just inside the right.
The teammates would combine efforts with 3:48 left in the first half to put the Panthers up 3-0, with Schoenherr assisting Rosas Alarcon’s goal from the right side approximately 20 yards out.
Pius X (0-1) responded just 49 seconds later with a penalty kick by Morgan Armagost, a shot from directly in front of the goal that found the bottom left corner and drew the Thunderbolts back within striking distance at 3-1.
But Schoenherr topped that response when he returned Norfolk’s lead to three goals 45 seconds after Armagost’s goal.
Schoenherr, a senior who intends to continue his soccer career at Northeast Community College next year, sent a liner toward the goal that grazed the leg of a Pius X defender at the mouth of the net and sent the teams into the halftime break with the Panthers ahead 4-1.
“The goal was to get Ben higher up the field to get more chances for goals, and in the first half we did that,” Myers said. “In the second half, (with the lead) everybody had to drop a little deeper. He’ll get more chances, I think, and–when (opponents) focus on Ben–being able to find more goals, as things open up for more players, is going to be nice.”
The Thunderbolts pressured the Norfolk end of the field during the second half and got two goals in the process of several attacks.
Both came from Armagost, the first from nearly 35 yards out with 39 minutes remaining in the match, and the second a penalty kick from the left side with nearly 23 minutes left to play that reduced the Panthers’ advantage to 4-3.
“That first Pius X goal was like a dagger, because we’re still a relatively young team, so I was worried about how we’d handle the adversity of the pressure in the second half,” Myers said. “We came back with the same formation, even as the game played out. I didn’t feel the formation was the problem, which was primarily just tired legs. I knew they were probably going to out-possess us with the wind at their backs.”
However, Norfolk’s defense held on, holding off the Thunderbolts’ steady advance–including a free kick opportunity late in the game.
“Pius X is always a very solid team, and we knew that they were not going to slow down in the second half,” Myers said. “We’re going to have to work on coming out with more energy in the first five minutes of both halves, because that’s when you really set the tone for how that half is going to play out.”
The three Thunderbolts’ goals came against a Norfolk defense with Kailyn Libengood in goal, but the junior also managed three saves.
“Kudos to Kailyn, who stepped up and accepted the role of being our goalkeeper,” Myers said. “He is still relatively young at the position, since it wasn’t something he grew up doing, but a necessity of us needing a goalkeeper. I’m happy for him to get the win. The goals he gave up were not really his fault–two penalty kicks, especially.”
Boys soccer
Lincoln Pius X 1 2 – 3
Norfolk 4 0 – 4
Goals: (N) Isidro Rosas Alercon (2), Ben Schoenherr (2); (LPX) Morgan Armagost (3). Assists: (N) Schoenherr (1).