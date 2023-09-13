It turned out to be a middle-of-the-pack day for the host team at Wednesday’s Norfolk High girls golf invite.
The Panthers finished with a 398 to place seventh out of 12 teams at Norfolk Country Club, two strokes behind sixth-place Lincoln Pius X and three shots ahead of eighth-place Columbus.
“I thought we could probably finish in the top six, and we were seventh and two shots out of finishing in the top half,” Norfolk coach Lance Kosch said.
Maddi Fineran had the top score for the Panthers with an 89, which was four strokes out of the top 15 and a medal.
“Maddi Fineran had a nice round shooting an 89 out there,” Kosch said. “She didn’t quite finish in the top 15, but she had her chances.
“Outside of that, the girls’ averages were a little higher than what they’ve been this season.”
Lincoln Southwest, behind individual medalist Eden Larson’s even-par 72, took the team title with a 321. Omaha Marian (328) was second and Lincoln East (328) third.
Usually the Norfolk invite is a preview for the Heartland Athletic Conference championship and the Class A state tournament. But this year both of those events moved from Norfolk Country Club to Grand Island’s Riverside Golf Club, leaving this as the Panthers’ lone home meet of the season.
“It does have a little different feel,” Kosch said. “We’ve always talked about how this is a practice round for the state tournament. Now we look forward to going out to Riverside in Grand Island for conference and hopefully have a shot to go there for state.”
Norfolk still has work to do this season before districts to be in contention for a state berth.
“We definitely have to bring our average down a little bit to be in the mix for qualifying for the state championship, which I think we will,” Kosch said. “We had a good showing last week in Lincoln. Today, of course, the course was a little bit tougher and our scores a little higher than we were hoping for. But in the end I think we’ll be right there.”
Norfolk Invitational
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 321, Omaha Marian 325, Lincoln East 328, Omaha Westside 334, Elkhorn South 347, Lincoln Pius X 396, Norfolk High 398, Columbus 401, Papillon-La Vista South 402, Fremont 413, Papillon-La Vista 421, Grand Island 471.
Individual medalists: 1. Eden Larson, LSW, 72; 2. Elly Honnens, LE, 75; 3. Carys Nelson, ES, 77; 4. Ansley Giesslemann, FRE, 77; 5. Madison Murnan, OM, 78; 6. Lauren Murnan, OM, 78; 7. Julia Hyten, LSW, 79; 8. Lauryn Ball, LSW, 80; 9. Carly Bea Brown, OW, 80; 10. Molly Goc, COL, 80; 11. Addie Benge, OW, 82; 12. Isabelle Elgert, LE, 83; 13. Tori Schenkelberg, OM, 83; 14. Sophia Martin, OW, 83; 15. Juliet Schoemaker, LE, 85.
Norfolk results: Maddi Fineran 89, Mailin Bertus 98, Becca Asbury 101, Leighton Hebb 110, Tajia Beck 111.