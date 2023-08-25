A variety of circumstances could have interfered with Norfolk High's season-opening football game against Columbus Thursday night.
The Panthers’ week of practice was disrupted by intense heat, the Discoverers had the advantage of a zero-week win over Fremont while Norfolk was playing its first game of the season, and game time was pushed back an hour to meet safety guidelines.
The Panthers, however--led by a unified class of 22 seniors and supported by the depth provided by juniors and sophomores when starters were on the sideline with leg cramps--wouldn't allow any of those issues to cause a distraction and, as a result, Norfolk earned a 28-14 over the Discoverers.
“It was a hard-fought win–having to practice indoors at the YMCA all week, then with the second-half cramping our players were experiencing,” Panthers coach Chris Koozer said. “It was adversity that I had told the kids we would have to overcome. I didn’t anticipate the cramping, but it was awesome to see those younger players step up.”
Paced by a two-headed rushing attack by Rowdy Bauer and Hudson Waldow that pounded a combined 222 yards worth of body blows to the Columbus defense all game long, along with quarterback CJ Hoffman's 117-yard contribution on scrambles and keepers up the middle, the Panthers turned a 21-7 halftime advantage into a 28-14 second-half margin before stopping one last Columbus possession at midfield in the fourth quarter and running out the final six minutes of the game to secure the win.
“I haven’t had a game that I’ve coached here at Norfolk High School without both those two guys (Bauer and Waldow) in the backfield,” Koozer said. “Those kids have done an awesome job, and I’m really proud of them. They’re both great team players, they do everything we ask of them, and we’re really glad to see them have success.”
Bauer scored all four of Norfolk’s touchdowns on runs of 3, 96, and 25 yards, plus a 19-yard reception for a score. But the highlight was the tackle-breaking 96-yard touchdown run–keyed by a crushing isolation block by Waldown–as part of his 138 rushing total, as well as grabbing six catches for 60 yards.
“That was just an iso up the middle. We shifted the fullback (Waldow) across the formation, and Huddie–as always–got a good block, and it just happened to break,” Bauer said. “It’s a nice balance for us. We’ve been doing it together for three years now, so we know what we’re doing and kind of help each other out in that way.”
Waldow, capitalizing on trap blocks by his linemen, finished with 84 yards of his own on 14 carries.
Waldow also made his mark as a linebacker on defense, recording three tackles-for-loss and a fumble-recovery during the Discoverers' final drive of the third quarter--two of those tackles-for-loss when Columbus was inside the Norfolk five-yard line with the Panthers holding a tenuous 21-14 lead.
The drive then ended with a missed 27-yard Columbus field goal attempt to open the fourth quarter.
“We had trouble with them running on the outside, so I pushed the outside linebackers out wider and kept them out,” Waldow said. “That way they pushed everything to me and the other inside-backer.”
The Discoverers’ primary offensive success was limited to runs on the perimeter by Dylan Crumley (40 yards, including a 28-yard run), Logan Salak (one 38-yard run), and Tanner Esch (111 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown run).
“We’ve got to shore up the perimeter. We had one of our starting outside-backers out, with an injury in our scrimmage, so having him back will help shore that up,” Koozer said. “We were playing guys that were a little youthful in that spot, an inexperienced senior and a sophomore, but we also need to make sure we simulate that as well as we can during practice to give those guys the best look possible.”
Bauer’s 25-yard dash up the gut moments later closed out scoring with the two-touchdown security points which, after the Norfolk defense made one more stop at midfield, became the 28-14 final score.
A number of the Panthers’ seniors, along with Waldow and Bauer, play both ways, but Bauer believes his teammates are up to the task.
“We have a lot of guys going both ways, and it was hot, but it’s all about grit for us,” Bauer said. “We kind of went through some adversity this week, having to practice inside and the game time pushed back, but I’m just proud of the whole team, the way they stepped up. We still came out here and executed.”
Norfolk had opened scoring in the game on Bauer’s three-yard run, capping a nine-play 55-yard drive which featured three trap plays by Waldow that gained 24 yards and a Hoffman scramble of 15 yards that took the ball from the 18 to the three-yard line with Bauer scoring on first-and-goal.
Columbus responded with an 80-yard scoring drive, beginning with Salak’s 38-yard run and, later, a 29-yard run by quarterback Braylon VanCura, before Michael Voichoskie tied the game at 7-7 on a one-yard plunge early in the second quarter.
Waldow’s recovery of a fumble forced by teammate Taivien Winsley, stopped the Discoverers on the Norfolk 23-yard line.
The Panthers promptly marched 77 yards, with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Hoffman to Bauer returning Norfolk to the lead at 14-7 with just over three minutes remaining in the first half.
Columbus punter Kael Forney appeared to put the Panthers out of reach with a 74-yard punt from his own 23 to the Norfolk four-yard line, but Bauer took off on his 96-yarder on the first play, breaking several tackles–the last with a spin-move near midfield–and the Panthers took a 21-7 lead into the halftime break.
The Discoverers drew to within 21-14 three plays into the third quarter when Esch scored from 55 yards out, the score which remained in place until Bauer’s 25-yard dash locked up what became the 28-14 victory with just over nine minutes left.
Columbus (1-1) 0 7 7 0 – 14
Norfolk (1-0) 7 14 7 7 – 28
Scoring summary
First quarter
NOR: Rowdy Bauer 3 run (Sam Zazueta kick), 4:12.
Second quarter
COL: Michael Voichoskie 1 run (Connor Kallweit kick), 11:34.
NOR: Bauer 19 pass from CJ Hoffman (Zazueta kick), 3:21.
NOR: Bauer 96 run (Zazueta kick), 1:54.
Third quarter
COL: Tanner Esch 55 run (Kallweit kick), 11:02.
Fourth quarter
NOR: Bauer 25 run (Zazueta kick), 9:17.