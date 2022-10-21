KEARNEY – Looking ahead to his senior season, Norfolk High’s Isaac Ochoa learned a valuable lesson in his final cross country meet of his junior year – don’t look back.
Ochoa said doing so was costly in the Class A state meet on Friday at the Kearney Country Club.
He led at the four-kilometer mark of the 5K race, but looking back at his close competition caused him to drop back.
He fell as far as 10th with 500 meters to go but was able to surge back to finish fifth in 16:11.0. Fremont sophomore Juan Gonzalez, who Ochoa had beaten in three out of four races this year, finished first for the team-champion Tigers in 15:36.1.
“I don’t think I’ll ever look back again because I looked back,” Ochoa said. “I knew there were two runners right on my tail, and I stopped right there.”
Norfolk boys coach Aaron Bradley said Ochoa found out why a runner’s focus needs to be straight ahead.
“At that point (of looking back), you break your running rhythm and your focus mentally,” he said. “His rhythm looked good. At the first (kilometer) and the mile, he looked spot-on with what we trained for.
“It’s a learning lesson. That’s called racing, and at this level you are going to have three or four guys who are going to compete (for a state title). If you ran this race 10 times, it’s going to flip-flop many times.”
Ochoa finished in the top six for the third time in his career. He said he couldn’t be too disappointed about not placing higher.
“I’m really proud of it,” he said. “You can’t really be too upset about it. I ran a fast time that some people would consider really good for themselves. I can’t really be down about it. I’ve been blessed.”
The temperatures in the 70s were far from Ochoa’s perfect running conditions. He said a temperature around 35 with a little frost on the ground is ideal for him. But he said the heat had no effect on his performance.
“It was good weather,” he said. “I didn’t have it in me.”
Ochoa was already looking forward to continue improving for his senior year shortly after concluding his junior season.
“I definitely feel more confident running,” he said. “Now I’m looking for a strong senior year and to improve on my time for each meet.”
Bradley also didn’t display any disappointment with Ochoa’s placing.
“It’s a hard place to learn, but from my standpoint, I enjoy coaching him,” he said. “He’s an advocate for the sport, and he will get better. He’ll learn from this. It was a perfectly executed race, and he’s fifth at state. There’s nothing wrong with that at all.”
For the Norfolk High girls, Rachel Mortimer finished 41st (20:50.5) while Abigail Foster was 60th (21:24.9).