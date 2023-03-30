If the first two weeks of the season are any indication, the Norfolk High School girls soccer team has a penchant for putting in extra work to reach the win column.
Norfolk's shooters scored goals every time, and goal keeper Tasha Eisenhauer recorded saves on back-to-back attempts to give the Panthers a 2-1 victory in shootout fashion over Fremont on Thursday night at Memorial Field.
"We all have confidence in each other. We don't doubt anyone," Eisenhauer said. "We know whoever is going to step up to the line to shoot a PK, it's going in. And my team believes that, when the other team is at the line, that I'll stop it."
Norfolk (3-2) has earned each one of its wins in either extra time or a shootout. On back-to-back nights last week, the Panthers defeated Lincoln North Star 3-2 in a shootout and Lincoln High 1-0 in extra time.
"It would be nice to finish one off without having to do the overtime, but as long as we keep getting the job done, I guess we'll deal with the overtime," Norfolk coach Kyle Mather said.
After the teams traded goals to begin the shootout, junior Grace Ellis fired one into the bottom right corner before Eisenhauer came up with a glove save on a straight-ahead shot. Freshman London Brink then sent the ball into the upper left corner of the goal, and a diving save from Eisenhauer gave Norfolk a two-goal lead in the shootout. Bella Matteo, one of just three seniors on the varsity roster, then deposited the ball into the upper right corner to clinch the win.
"We are very comfortable with our five shooters, and both of those saves that Tasha had were amazing," Mather said. "You won't see too many goal keepers make the plays that she made in both of those stops. ... We are very fortunate to have her, and she will keep us in the game against good teams."
"Norfolk did a good job at, when they were taking shots, of hitting corners," Fremont co-coach Chad Manning said. "A couple of our kids went right at the goal keeper, and that was the difference, unfortunately."
Eisenhauer, who had nine saves in regulation, said the situation was not new.
"We practice that every day after practice. That's what we do to leave, so I'm familiar with shootouts," she said. "We've also already had one this season, so having one under my belt with a win is good."
Norfolk outshot Fremont 17-14, although both teams finished with 11 shots on goal. The Panthers finished with more corner kicks, 4-2, but the Tigers added a pair of free kicks.
"It was an exciting game. Every year that we play Norfolk, it's a great game," Manning said. "Both are very good teams, and I think both are very hungry for that win. We both come in and play extremely competitive."
Tessa Gall — who had the Panthers' first shootout goal — gave Norfolk the lead with a shot in the 12th minute. Ellis broke away from the defense and fired a cross that forced the keeper to cheat up and defend. Norfolk missed a couple chances to extend the lead later in the half when a shot sailed just left of the goal, and another on a corner kick.
Norfolk was whistled multiple times for offsides throughout the contest, something Mather attributed to Fremont's style of play.
"They play a very high line, so we got caught offsides more often than we should have," he said. "It's a matter of understanding the situation, when to make your run, and when to hold your run. We got a little too antsy to chase the ball when we needed to hold our run a second longer."
Fremont, which had just four total shots in the entire first half, struck with the equalizer from Emma Diers three minutes into the second half. The Tigers had a couple of golden chances to take the lead in the 55th minute, but Eisenhauer came up with back-to-back saves. Norfolk barely missed on a couple of corner kicks in the final 20 minutes to send it to extra time. The Panthers again were victimized by a couple of saves to force the shootout.
"We definitely created enough chances to score more than one goal, but honestly, that is the game of soccer. You can shoot and shoot, but sometimes they're not going to go in," Mather said. "We're happy we got the one that we did."
Norfolk (3-2) will host its own invite Saturday.
"We're continuing to grow," Eisenhauer said. "We're getting better and better. It's good to have a winning record right now. It's nice to have a couple of wins as we continue the season."
Fremont (0-2) 0 1 0 0 — 1
Norfolk (3-2) 1 0 0 0 — 1
Goals: (F) Emma Diers; (N) Tessa Gall. Assist: (N) Grace Ellis. Saves: (F) Jenna McClain 8; (N) Tasha Eisenhauer 9. Shootout Goals: (N) Gall, Ellis, London Brink, Bella Matteo; (F) Jennifer Tenney Sierra. Shootout Saves: (N) Eisenhauer 3; (F) McClain 1.