In the opening swim dual of the season, the Norfolk Panthers swimming team swam against South Sioux City at the YMCA in Norfolk. Norfolk came out on top 258-64, with a very strong all-around performance on Thursday.
“For the first very unique meet of the year — we were just happy that we were able to participate and to be able to compete,” Norfolk coach David Nelson said. “We had to spread everyone out to be succesful.”
The Norfolk swim team is coming into the season after having one of their best finishes in school history at the Nebraska State swim meet back in February.
The Panther girls finished in sixth place for the first time since 1992 and they look to improve as the 2020-2021 season is underway.
“Our girls team looked really good today — the optimism is pretty strong right now for our girls this season,” Nelson said. “We bring a lot of girls back and we feel that we can be very competitive at the top end of the state level. We think we have one of the better teams that we’ve ever had for girls swimming.”
The Norfolk girls were winning from start to finish as they won every event against South Sioux City.
“Everyone was doing really well — we had girls all over the place in different events,” Nelson said. “Some new girls really stepped up, we are really pleased with where we are overall.”
Norfolk’s boys at the 2020 Nebraska State meet didn’t have as much success as they planned to, but they looked to turn it around starting on Thursday, with only 11 swimmers on the squad.
Mason Olmer, the lone senior on the boy’s side, swam in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke against South Sioux City.
“I swam pretty well even though they weren’t my normal events,” Olmer said. “Coach (Nelson) put us in different events to see where we are at and how practices are going.”
But with only 10 other swimmers for the Norfolk boys, Olmer looks to lead in every swim meet throughout the season.
“It feels pretty good having everyone look up to me,” Olmer said. “It’s nice to be able to give them motivation.”
Olmer was a runner-up in the 100-breastsroke at the 2020 Nebraska State swim meet and will get back into the event on Saturday when the Panthers travel to compete in the Hastings invite.
“It’s going to be pretty difficult because there’s so many people who won’t be competing,” Olmer said. “There’s one senior from last year who was always my main competition, so with him not being there this year, it’s going to be a lot different. But, I think it will still go well.”
South Sioux City won one event on Thursday and that was in the boy’s 500-yard freestyle race.
Thursday evening was a little different but Norfolk was just happy to have a chance to compete despite what is going on during the pandemic.
“We were thankful that we were able to be able to compete here at the Y under the circumstances with the coronavirus. We were happy that winter sports could start and that we could start them safely,” Nelson said. “I thought we had a really good meet today. Our training has been going really well from the beginning and we are really looking forward to having another succesful year.”
Team Scores:
Girls: Norfolk 149, South Sioux City 25.
Boys: Norfolk 109, South Sioux City 39.