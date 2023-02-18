OMAHA – Norfolk High matched its best finish at the Class A state wrestling tournament on Saturday by placing third.
But the Panthers left the CHI Health Center far from satisfied.
Even though Norfolk matched the third-place performance from the 1978 squad, the program continues to strive to climb those final few steps up the ladder to the top of its class.
The Panthers finished with 131 points, 16.5 behind runner-up Lincoln East.
Millard South claimed its fifth consecutive title with an all-class state tournament record 260.5 points.
The Panthers fell short of claiming an individual championship, too, with seniors Calvin Empkey at 132 pounds and Jackson Bos at 220 losing decisions.
“We’re heartbroken because we came down here to win titles,” coach Justin Grey said. “But for the team to be in the top three, that’s nice. We were hoping to bring home two or three state champions because these guys are talented.
“But the way the bracket came out for the tournament, there’s nothing we can do about it. We always say control the controllable and don’t leave it in the ref’s hands. Our guys went out there and wrestled with their hearts.”
Empkey (31-9) got taken down by Lincoln East’s Gabe Turman (55-3) in the first period, and that proved to be enough as Turman recorded a 3-0 victory.
Bos (31-5) kept battling Omana North’s Tyler Stewart (48-1). But Stewart was able to stay ahead of Bos, leading 2-1 after the first period and 6-4 after the second before taking a 9-5 decision and his third state title.
“Jackson Bos had a three-time state champ and Jackson started wrestling in eighth grade,” Grey said. “To start then and to be at this level by the time he’s a senior, that’s a testament to what we’re doing in the (practice) room.
Norfolk added four more medalists. Jacob Licking (160) and Kayden Kettler (195) placed third, Gavin Van Driel (138) was fifth and Rylee Hammer (285) finished sixth.
To be able to match the program’s best state finish can help encourage coaches, wrestlers and future wrestlers to continue to strive to improve.
“I think it sets the tone because we have a great youth program and we have a great junior high program for both the boys and girls,” Grey said. “I think it’s a testament to show those younger kids that if you believe in your dreams and you’re willing to work hard, any kid can do this.
“Unfortunately it didn’t go our way today, but we have a lot of guys coming back next year with state wrestling tournament experience now and we’ve got something to build upon.”
Grey credited the senior class for helping Norfolk continue to establish itself as one of the better programs in Class A.
“I’m going to miss these seniors,” he said. “They’ve been great leaders all year and I just wish them the best. They can chase their hopes and dreams at the next level now.”
Grey said the overall season was a success.
“The Norfolk Panthers won every single tournament we were in this season except for the Flatwater Fracas, which is a dual tournament where we lost to Lincoln East by four points, and we didn’t win at state duals,” he said. “Those are the only two tournaments we didn’t win. It’s kind of hard to complain.
“Of course, we aren’t satisfied. We want to be the best. We want to be state champs. But I think we’re moving in the right direction. We just have to get back to the grindstone and work on the little things.”
The Norfolk High girls also made some school history. Tiearra Pollard placed fourth at 105 to become the program’s first two-time state medalist in the young history of the girls state tournament.