Panthers make strides at state

OMAHA — A senior put everything he had into his last run and Norfolk’s athletes provided plenty of reason for optimism on the last day of Class A action at the NSAA State Track and Field Championships at Burke Stadium.
The day started off with Daylin Mallory in the shot put. It was his first time at the state meet, and there were some nerves early on, which caused him to foul on his first two attempts.
“I was going a little too fast,” he said. “The nerves were kind of getting to me and I messed those up, but I turned it around on the third throw.”
That third throw landed at 47 feet, 4½ inches. It wasn’t enough to qualify for the finals, but it did give him a new personal record, one that took almost everything he had.
Not long after the shot put was over, rain started to fall in the Big O. At the same time, junior Cole Uzzell was off in the 800-meter run. He ended up finishing in 2 minutes, 2.28 seconds, less than three-tenths of a second more than his personal best, which he set at the District A-4 meet on May 12.
The time was good to put Uzzell 19th overall, but he’s more than happy with a result that shows how far he’s come over the course of this season.
“I definitely do think it was a good stepping stone,” he said. “I’ll be ready and more prepared next year to go at it again and give it my all once more.”
Next up, Tyler Sellin took his mark in the 110-meter hurdles and ended up finishing sixth with a time of 15.33. Sellin was hoping for a top three finish in the event but is happy knowing he left everything out there in what was his last high school race.
“I just kind of gave it my all and went out with a bang,” he said.
Wrapping up the day for Norfolk was Isaac Ochoa, who competed in the 1,600-meter run. The freshman set a new personal record with a final time of 4:27.61, which was good enough to put him in ninth place, one spot away from being a medalist.
Throughout and leading up to the race, Ochoa fed off the energy of what was his first state meet. The competitors in the race pushed each other to do their absolute best, which helped Ochoa quite a bit.
“I didn’t want it to end,” he said. “I love the atmosphere and all. It was amazing.”
Coach Aaron Bradley was thrilled with the progress his team made this past season.
“We’ve come very far in a short amount of time so I’m extremely proud of our guys,” he said. “They compete really hard.”
Regardless of where they finished, Bradley saw it as a huge bonus for Uzzell, Mallory and Ochoa to make it to state at this point in their careers.
“It’s the chance for them to see what the big stage is like and then set their goals for next year and continue to train and get better and I believe they will,” he said.
He also saw the contributions of Sellin, as well as seniors Shon King and Braden Storovich, who played on Wednesday, to be vitally important to the team. Not only did they set high marks in their events, but they set an example for what Bradley hopes the program will become.
“I’m really proud of our seniors,” he said, “because they’re launching us into the next phase for our program.”
The Panthers finished in 18th place with 13 points in their two days at Burke.
BOYS
Team scoring: Elkhorn South 88, Fremont 54, Kearney 53, Papillion-La Vista South 45, Millard West 38, Omaha Creighton Prep 36.5, Lincoln East 32, Lincoln Southeast 30, Gretna 30, North Platte 28.5, Lincoln North Star 28, Omaha North 27, Omaha Central 25, Papillion-La Vista 23.5, Lincoln Pius X 23, Omaha Burke 23, Lincoln Northeast 22, Norfolk 13, Millard South 12, Lincoln High 11, Bellevue West 9, Lincoln Southwest 7, Grand Island 5, Millard North 3, Columbus 1.5, Omaha Westside 1.
Finals
Shot: 1, Tristan Gray, Omaha North, 61-2. 2, Alex Herman, Papillion-La Vista, 58-3. 3, Gabe VanWinkle, Kearney, 54-6½ , 6. Nic Davis, North Platte, 54-4. 5, Sam Cappos, Lincoln East, 54-3½. 6, Arden Jenkins, Bellevue West, 53-9½. 7, Matt Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 53-6¾. 8, Jaiden Chrisman, Grand Island, 52-2½.
Triple jump: 1, Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central, 46-0. 2, Zendrick Oneal, Lincoln Southeast, 45-6¾. 3, Nate Hoesing, Elkhorn South, 45-1¾. 4, Malachi Coleman, Lincoln East, 45-1. 5, Spencer Fortune, Millard West, 44-11¼. 6, Reece Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 44-4. 7, Beni Ngoyi, Lincoln High, 44-1½. 8, Ehren Smolik, Kearney, 43-11.
Pole vault: 1, Richard Butler, Papio South, 15-6. 2, Brady Koolen, Lincoln Southeast, 15-0. 3, Paul Lampert, Creighton Prep, 15-0. 3, Nathan Heldt, Papillion-La Vista, 15-0. 5, Drew Sellon, Fremont, 14-6. 6, Spencer VanDenBroeke, Elkhorn South, 14-0. 7, Jack Oettinger, North Platte, 13-6. 7, Carsen Marking, Columbus, 13-6.
100: 1, Devon Jackson, Omaha Burke, 10.57. 2, Luke Davis, Papio South, 10.77. 3, Carson Bartak, Creighton Prep, 10.79. 4, Kymani Sterling, North Platte, 10.82. 5, Lesley Richardson, Bellevue West, 10.88. 6, Dominic Sedlacek, Gretna, 10.91. 7, Reggie Harris, Millard South, 10.91. 8, John Yrastorza, Lincoln Southeast, 10.94.
400: 1, Kymani Sterling, North Platte, 49.54. 2, DeKendrick McCray, Lincoln East, 49.64. 3, Nick Brokaw, Millard West, 49.71. 4, Tyson Baker, Fremont, 50.36. 5, Hunter Kuehn, Lincoln High, 50.43. 6, Sam Easley, Lincoln Pius X, 50.55. 7, Asher Jenkins, Bellevue West, 50.57. 8, Micah Moore, Fremont, 51.58.
800: 1, Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 1:52.15. 2, Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 1:53.10. 3, Braden Taylor, Fremont, 1:53.92. 4, Sam Easley, Lincoln Pius X, 1:54.15. 5, Tyson Baker, Fremont, 1:56.22. 6, Nolan Miller, Fremont, 1:56.27. 7, Sam Plante, Elkhorn South, 1:56.43. 8, Reed Emsick, Omaha Burke, 1:57.68.
1,600: 1, Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:12.40. 2, Liem Chot, Lincoln North Star, 4:14.14. 3, Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 4:14.28. 4, Braden Taylor, Fremont, 4:19.94. 5, Sam Kirchner, Millard West, 4:20.05. 6, Henry Slagle, Creighton Prep, 4:23.08. 7, Carter Waters, Fremont, 4:23.73. 8, Gage Long, Grand Island, 4:23.92.
100 hurdles: 1, Alex Schall, Kearney, 14.90. 2, D'Andre Ndugwa, Kearney, 15.08. 3, Jack Dahlgren, Kearney, 15.09. 4, Connor Plahn, Lincoln North Star, 15.23. 5, Javon Leuty, Lincoln High, 15.32. 6, Tyler Sellin, Norfolk, 15.33. 7, Noah Smith, Gretna, 15.48. 8, Cameron Gunn, Omaha North, 15.75.
300 hurdles: 1, Cameron Gunn, Omaha North, 41.00. 2, Abraham Hoskins, Omaha Central, 41.37. 3, Jack Dahlgren, Kearney, 41.46. 4, Braden Wiese, Papio South, 41.47. 5, Joey Ridder, Lincoln East, 41.57. 6, Ashton Sagehorn, Fremont, 41.63. 7, Andrew Pick, Gretna, 41.73. 8, Andrew Brown, Omaha Central, 42.44.
400 relay: 1, Creighton Prep (Andrew Jones, Tobey Okafor, John Pargo, Carson Bartak), 42.76. 2, Millard West, 42.83. 3, Millard South, 42.89. 4, Elkhorn South, 43.09. 5, North Platte, 43.10. 6, Kearney, 43.13. 7, Gretna, 43.38. 8, Lincoln High, 43.61.
4x400 relay: 1, Kearney (Evan Denney, Kaden Miller, Chris Duttenhoffer, Theo Huber), 3:24.01. 2, Fremont, 3:24.17. 3, Millard West, 3:25.36. 4, Creighton Prep, 3:25.91. 5, Lincoln Pius, 3:26.52. 6, Elkhorn South, 3:26.97. 7, Lincoln East, 3:27.18. 8, Gretna, 3:27.61.