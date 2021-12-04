Panthers make positive strides despite losses

Despite suffering losses to Millard South and Lincoln Southeast, respectively, the Norfolk High boys and girls basketball teams made positive strides while returning to the court following one-sided losses in season-opening Early Bird Classic basketball games.
On Thursday, both relatively inexperienced Panthers squads fell to potent Bellevue West teams--87-40 in the boys contest and 58-26 in the girls match-up.
But on Saturday evening, Norfolk trailed 52-51 with just over a 1 ½ minutes remaining in the boys game before falling short to the Patriots in a 56-51 loss.
Earlier, the Norfolk girls cut a 14-point deficit to seven during the final four minutes of the game before time ran out on the comeback effort as the Panthers lost 52-45 to the Knights.
In the boys game--a close game throughout in which Millard South’s largest lead was six points, while the Panthers held the lead on three occasions but led by no more than five--the Patriots found and exploited an advantage inside and on the boards during the game’s final minutes, and also played its best defense of the game, to pull away from a 44-44 tie for their first victory of the season.
Norfolk overcame a six-point deficit late in the third quarter, keyed by two 3s from Kamari Moore and another from Colby James, to tie the game on Moore’s full court transition layup.
But when Millard South began successfully passing the ball inside, the result was a basket and a pair of free throws by Braden Cannon, along with an offensive rebound and putback by Austin Trotter of a missed free throw that returned the Patriots’ lead to six, at 50-44.
Another basket by Moore and freshman Chase Swanson’s only field goal of the game--a 3 from the corner--cut the deficit to 50-49.
The teams’ leading scorers--Moore, who totaled 26 to pace Norfolk, and Will Cooper, Millard South’s scoring leader with 24--exchanged two free throws each to create the 52-51 Patriots’ lead, before another field goal from the block by Lance Rucker and free throws from Jackson Crain and Trotter in the final minutes closed out Millard South’s 56-51 win.
“That was a really good (experience) for our guys to be in, not being in those situations a lot before,” Norfolk coach Matt Shelsta said. “It’s going to help us out; I know (Patriots) were without Gage Stenger, who is a great athlete for them, but our guys fought really hard.”
“With the people we had on the floor, it’s the execution offensively--getting the right person doing the right shots at the right time, it’s hard to do,” he said. “Defensively, we gave great effort; giving up 56 points for us is really good, so if we keep improving hopefully our defensive average will go down.”
A key to Norfolk’s defensive strategy was its timely use of a zone defense that helped the Panthers hinder the momentum of Millard South’s offense inside the paint.
“We’re getting better at it; with our man principles it helps us be able to switch it up and slow their offense down a little bit,” Shelsta said. “We didn’t play defense the right way early on, so we got Jack (Borgmann) and Taelin (Baumann) in foul trouble right away. When those guys are out, we’re less of a team--not as strong, not as big.”
Shelsta commended Moore’s 26-point offensive output--10 of 17 field goal success, including 4 of 7 from the 3-point line, and 2 of 2 from the free throw line--and his overall contribution for the Panthers.
“He’s such a leader--he’s really grown into his leadership role,” Shelsta said. “Offensively, with his scoring, but also defensively he’s trying to get better. He’s got to be a scorer for us, and he’s got to be the leader for our team.”
In the girls game, Norfolk secured the lead early and held it until the Knights capitalized on back-to-back 3-point shots by Anna Long and Kya Branch, as well as a basket by Samantha Searcey to lead 17-13 after one quarter, and Southeast never relinquished its advantage the rest of the game.
“There are various things we’ll want to correct,” Panthers coach Jared Oswald said. “But as I told the girls, we’ll watch film to be exact on what it is. “
Although Southeast, which made 19 total field goals in the game, benefited from making 7 of 13 3-point baskets--including three that were bank shots--the Knights also attacked the blocks offensively, with eight of their remaining 12 shots from those areas, with four of those coming from 6-foot 2 sophomore Nyaluak Dak.
“Our rotation wasn’t very good on the back side; sometimes we have a size disadvantage, which makes it tough to guard them there,” Oswald said. “Their girls did a good job of finishing those, but we gave up too many easy baskets there.”
Senior Erin Schwanebeck paced Norfolk’s scoring with 21 points, with nine of those produced by four consecutive field goals--including a three-point play--in the third quarter that helped the Panthers cut a 33-24 deficit to three, at 36-32.
Unfortunately, the Knights responded by outscoring Norfolk 13-2 beginning late in the third period and continuing three minutes into the fourth, which allowed Southeast to establish its largest lead of 14-points.
The Panthers made 6 of 8 free throws in the final four minutes and added baskets by Tessa Gall and Cameryn Skiff, but would get no closer than the game’s final score of 52-45.
Gall contributed 12 points, making 5 of 7 field goals and 2 of 3 free throws, while Skiff added nine points.
“In the second half we were able to get some things off our screen and roll action--Erin and Tessa did a good job of finding their shots off of it,” Oswald said. “We didn’t do a good job of getting it to the posts on the roll, and that’s something we’ve got to get better at, whether it’s a pass by the guard or making the extra pass ahead.”
“We have some fundamentals to clean up; that happens when you have a lot of inexperience,” he said. “We’ve just got to grow up a little bit and get used to playing at the speed and physicality.”
Boys game
Millard South 15 11 12 18 -- 56
Norfolk 12 13 11 15 -- 51
Millard South (1-1): Noah Nordstrom 1-4 0-0 3, Trey Moseman 1-3 0-1 2, Braden Cannon 4-6 2-4 10, Lance Rucker 3-6 3-9 9, Austin Trotter 1-3 2-4 4, Jackson Crain 0-2 2-4 2, Maal Jal 1-5 0-0 2, Will Cooper 8-14 2-3 24. Totals: 19-44 11-25 56.
Norfolk (0-2): Kamari Moore 10-17 2-2 26, Taelin Baumann 0-1 0-0 0, Chase Swanson 1-3 2-2 5, Tanner Eisenhauer 1-8 0-0 2, Jack Borgmann 1-1 0-0 3, Colby James 3-4 0-0 9, Devon Bader 2-4 1-2 5. Totals: 18-36 5-6 51.
Girls game
Lincoln Southeast 17 13 11 11 -- 52
Norfolk 13 9 13 10 -- 45
Lincoln Southeast (1-1): Ava Neumayer 0-2 0-0 0, Samantha Searcey 5-8 3-6 15, Catrice Olds 2-7 2-4 6, Allie Vileger 1-2 0-0 3, Kya Branch 2-4 0-0 6, Lucy Cogan 1-4 0-0 2, Anna Long 3-6 2-3 10, Myaluak Dak 4-6 0-0 8, Cortney Covington 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 19-44 7-13 52.
Norfolk (0-2): Haley Bovee 1-1 0-0 2, Emerson Waldow 0-1 0-0 0, Amber Schwanebeck 0-1 0-0 0, Tasha Eisenhauer 0-1 0-0 0, Tessa Gall 5-7 2-3 12, Abbigail Long 0-6 0-0 0, Erin Schwanebeck 6-13 9-12 21, Cameryn Skiff 2-6 5-9 9, Lauren Hinrichs 0-4 1-2 1. Totals: 14-40 17-26 45.