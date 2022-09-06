The Norfolk Panthers softball team got an exciting win to start their double header against the Fremont Tigers, but by the end of the day, they came out unsatisfied.
The Panthers won the first game 5-2 on a walk-off home run by Kylie Baumgard before losing the second 6-1.
“It was great to get the first one. It was difficult to get the first one,” coach Derek Siedschlag. “It just seems like right now, everything’s difficult.”
The first game was knotted 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh with one out before Ava Borgman roped a double to put the winning run on base. With Miley Wichman at bat with a chance to drive in the winning run, Borgman advanced to third on a passed ball.
Then with the count at 3-2, the Tigers intentionally walked Wichman.
That brought up the sophomore catcher Baumgard, who had gone 0-for-2 with a strikeout up to that point in the game. Baumgard stepped up with one goal in mind;
“Just make contact,” she said. “Good, solid contact right through the middle of the ball.”
She couldn’t have gotten much better contact when the count went to 2-0. Baumgard cranked a pitch to left field that just cleared the wall and won the game.
“I knew that the pitcher didn’t have a ton of spin,” Baumgart said of her approach at the plate. “She had maybe a rise ball, but she didn’t have a ton of spin, so it was just hit the middle of the ball, line drive, just score the run.”
Jessica Schmidt earned the win for the Panthers, going all seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking three and striking out five.
Avery Gossett of Fremont got the scoring started with a one-run double to right field in the top of the second. In the bottom half with the bases loaded, the Tigers let it get away after an error by shortstop Jenna McClain with two outs and the bases loaded allowed Wichman to score, tying the game 1-1.
Megan Millard put the black and gold back on top in the top of the fourth with a one-run single. Reilly Vrbsky answered right back with a home run in the bottom half to tie it again.
“That was a great, great job in a few at bats there, they both worked good counts and they both got on base,” Siedschlag said of Borgman and Wichman in the seventh. “But we want to build off of that.”
Fremont wasted no time getting out to a big lead in the second game. A wild pitch, a steal of home on a pickoff move to first base and a passed ball allowed the Tigers to take a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. It became 4-0 after the team scored on a fielder’s choice.
Siedschlag wants to see the Panthers be more fundamentally sound in the field. He felt that the maroon and white made too many mistakes, all of which, it seemed the Tigers took advantage of.
“Any kind of team’s going to do that,” he said. “They’re going to take advantage of those mistakes and they made us pay.”
Starting pitcher Kierstyn Linn helped her own cause in the bottom half with a home run to center field.
The sophomore went 3⅓ innings allowing five runs — four earned — on five hits while walking five and striking out one in the loss. Kayla Bobeldyke allowed one run on four hits in three innings of relief. Schmidt pitched ⅔ scoreless innings to follow.
Before the night was over, Fremont added runs on a fielder’s choice and a home run by Ella Cooper.
Siedschlag saw the nightcap loss as a momentum killer.
“Everything was going up and then now, after this game, we’re just right back in the hole,” he said. “We’ve got to be more consistent and it comes with putting the ball in play.
As a team, Norfolk was not only held to just three hits, but struck out 15 times.
“When you strike out 15 times, you’re not going to win games,” Siedschlag said. “We’ve got to do something different. They’ve got to do something different. We’ve just got to come up with a plan and move forward.”
Norfolk moves to 12-7 on the season. They’ll travel to face South Sioux City in a single game on Thursday.
Game 1
Fremont 010 100 0 — 2 4 3
Norfolk 010 100 3 — 5 7 1
WP: Jessica Schmidt, LP: Makenna McGee; 2B: (NOR) Ava Borgman, Kierstyn Linn; (FRE) Maggie McClain, Avery Gossett. HR: (NOR) Kylie Baumgard, Reilly Vrbsky.
Game 2
Fremont 310 100 1 — 6 9 0
Norfolk 010 000 0 — 1 3 2
WP: Ella Cooper, LP: Kierstyn Linn; HR: (FRE) Ella Cooper.