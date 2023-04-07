The Norfolk High girls tennis team has had an interesting start to its competitive season.
The Panthers let a 4-1 lead slip away in a 5-4 dual loss to Columbus a little over a week ago then, on Thursday, trailed Hastings 0-3 after the doubles matches before winning 4 of 6 singles matches during a comeback that fell short in a loss to the Tigers by the same score.
When the Panthers squared off against Columbus, the Discoverers had already played three duals, and when Norfolk faced the Tigers in its second dual, Hastings was taking the court for its 11th competition of the season.
On Friday, however, despite a 7-2 loss to Lincoln North Star in Norfolk’s third outing of the year, coach Kelly Krueger said his team’s play was much better.
“Overall, I liked what I saw today,” Krueger said. “If we would have played as well in Columbus or Hastings as we did today in a couple of matches, we could have maybe won both of those duals instead of losing them 5-4.”
The improved play of senior Sailor Cipra, Krueger said, exemplifies Norfolk’s overall improvement as the season gets underway–despite an 8-3 loss at No. 4 singles.
“Sailor played so much better yesterday (against Hastings) than she did against Columbus,” Krueger said. “I just think the first match jitters affected her against Columbus, and then we had a good full week of practice, which has been sporadic with the weather. I just felt she was way more comfortable on the court–moving better, hitting better.”
“Today, she was kind of up and down in her singles match. She was down early and then played three really strong games in a row to take a 4-3 lead,” he said. “However, momentum switched quickly in the next two games. She seemed to lose rhythm and lost five of the next six games for the final outcome of 8-4.”
Although Cipra isn’t a fan of doubles, she and fellow-senior teammate Carlie Streich teamed up for a closer-than-the-score-indicates 8-4 loss to the Navigators Abby Lottman and Jeana Phan.
“I get scared of the ball at the net, to be honest. I like having time to figure out how to play the shot,” Cipra said. “But we had a good match. Carlie and I are really good friends away from tennis, and we played together as partners last year, so we know how each other’s mindsets work and how we hit.”
Cipra said that, unlike most players, her backhand is her stronger stroke.
“My strong point is my backhand,” Cipra said. “I can slam it a lot harder than my forehand. It’s my favorite hit.”
Although she and her teammates are just getting their first tastes of matches, Cipra is optimistic that the Panthers can build toward a successful season. Personally, although she’s not aware of the level of competition she’ll face in the No. 2 singles field, she hopes to improve on the all-important seeding she needs for the state meet, “to be among the top 16 seeds after being around 18 or 19 last year.”
“Last year we were just kind of thrown (into varsity competition) because there were so many girls that had graduated,” Cipra said. “But now we know more about playing varsity, so I think we’ll do better, (having confidence) thinking we can win games.”
The Navigators built an early 3-0 advantage by winning all three of the doubles matches, then picked wins in four singles matches to secure the overall 7-2 victory.
North Star, Krueger felt, was “just more consistent and kept points alive” until the Panthers ultimately made the error that ended the point.
“North Star had many girls returning from their double lineup last year, and that kind of continuity pays dividends,” Krueger said. ”We rallied with them very well today, but just couldn’t find ways to win enough points in games to make some of the matches closer.”
Norfolk’s two wins in singles play came from senior Jayda Christensen, who defeated Ava Simpson 8-4, and junior Jenna Snitchler, who won by the same score over Hannah Simpson.
“I was really happy about the turnaround from Jayda Christensen today. She struggled yesterday in singles and played so much better today,” Krueger said. “Jenna Snitchler continued her solid singles play and won again at No. 6 singles after a good victory last night in Hastings.”
Lincoln North Star 7, Norfolk 2
Varsity Singles: No. 1. Jeana Phan (LNS) def. Carlie Streich (N) 8-2; No. 2. Abby Lottman (LNS) def. Kyla Robinson (N) 8-0; No. 3. Jayda Christensen (N) def. Ava Simpson (LNS) 8-4; No. 4. Brynn Person (LNS) def. Sailor Cipra (N) 8-4; No. 5. Elena Simpson (LNS) def. Myranda Hansen (N) 8-2; No. 6. Jenna Snitchler (N) def. Hannah Simpson (LNS) 8-4.
Varsity Doubles: No. 1. Ava Simpson, Elena Simpson (LHS) def. Malori Schrader, Robinson (N) 8-1; No. 2. Piper Ruhl, Person (LNS) def. Christensen, Hansen (N) 8-2; No. 3. Lottman, Phan (LNS) def. Cipra, Streich (N) 8-4.