It’s October now.
In high school, the playoffs are right around the corner. There are a lot of area teams that I think will at least have a shot to make the playoffs in each class, many of whom are featured this week. In Class A, Norfolk High has played itself into the conversation for postseason games. One could argue the Panthers control their own destiny.
Meanwhile at Wayne State, the Wildcats are faced with adversity for the first time this year after a tough loss to Winona State. It’ll be the biggest test for coach Logan Masters so far, not only to bounce back, but also to do so against a tough part of the schedule.
At the FBS level, there’s renewed hope in Lincoln after the Huskers’ win last week. Maybe there’s a chance they can make a bowl game this year. Meanwhile in the state to the south, two unexpected programs face off in a marquee matchup.
The NFL has been a steady mix of things everyone expected and things no one expected. On the one hand, you have the Chiefs’ offense (when clicking) being unstoppable. On the other hand, you have the Jets 2-2. Weird.
I got back to a winning record last week, but I’m not sure if I can enjoy it that much. I feel as though the past couple of weeks have been a good week followed by a bad week in alternating order. Fingers crossed.
Last week’s record: 7-3 (43-17, .717 overall)
Biggest hit: Michigan at Iowa
It’s one thing to predict a game involving your favorite team and not jinx the team. It’s another to be just eight points off. (19-14 predicted, 27-14 final).
Biggest miss: Wynot at Wausa
The Blue Devils have looked dangerous this year and could give Bloomfield a run for its money for the district championship. (58-50 Wausa win predicted, 47-67 Wynot win final)
How city teams fared: Norfolk High thumped Lincoln Northeast (42-0 predicted, 34-0 final); Norfolk Catholic pulled away from Battle Creek (23-14 predicted, 28-7 final); Lutheran High Northeast lost a shootout with Plainview (68-62 predicted, 66-52 final).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Ainsworth 52, Elgin Public/Pope John 44 (54-52 EPPJ win predicted), Howells-Dodge 44, Humphrey St. Francis 8 (56-24 predicted), Nebraska 35, Indiana 21, (49-46 predicted), Winona State 38, Wayne State 14 (27-14 Wayne State win predicted), Chiefs 41, Bengals 31 (24-14 predicted).
HIGH SCHOOL
Norfolk High (4-2) at Lincoln North Star (3-3)
The Panthers got back on the winning track last week with a 34-0 win over Lincoln North Star. Quarterback C.J. Hoffman and Kayden Kettler (a converted defensive end) did well to fill in for starters Kaden Ternus and Mason Dixon, who were out with injuries. With the win and three games left on the schedule, Norfolk High continues to possibly position itself for a playoff spot. What stands across from the Panthers on the field is a Navigators team whose postseason future is not so certain.
The offense, at its best, has shown that it can help the maroon and white compete with anybody. However, I think this game will be more of an opportunity for the defense to show its stuff. It will be interesting to see if either Ternus or Dixon come back, but I think they can win either way. Norfolk High 27, Lincoln North Star 14.
Tilden Elkhorn Valley (2-4) at Lutheran High Northeast (3-3)
Lutheran High came out on the losing end of a track meet with Plainview last week. Even with injuries, the Eagles still managed to keep it a ballgame against a talented Pirates team. Now comes their final home game of the season against the Falcons.
Elkhorn Valley has improved a lot from a year ago and could make things a bit interesting. The Eagles’ health, especially in regard to quarterback Landon Johnson, will be something to monitor. Nevertheless, I see them getting one last boost from the home crowd to put them over the top. Lutheran High 32, Elkhorn Valley 16.
Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-1) at Class C No. 4 Battle Creek (4-2)
The Trojans and Braves head into this one looking for a marquee win to gain momentum going into the tail end of the regular season. These teams have played each other every year since 2012 with the Braves holding a 6-4 edge in a series where four of the games have been decided by one possession.
When these teams have played, it’s been a low-scoring, physical, ground-and-pound affair, and I expect this year’s installment to follow the same script. Offensively, Cedar Catholic has more weapons in the passing game while Battle Creek leans more into the run game. This will be a close one, but I’ll take the Braves to hold on. Battle Creek 14, Cedar Catholic 10.
Wausa (4-2) at Class D2 No. 3 Bloomfield (6-0)
Bloomfield has been on a tear ever since the season started, beating opponents by an average of 40 points a game. Now the Bees have arguably their two biggest tests to end the year, the first being an improved Wausa team.
The Vikings have a strong run game headlined by Jaxon Claussen and Josh Wattier. It’ll be a good test for Bloomfield’s defense, which is allowing only 12.6 points a game. I can see Wausa hanging around, but the Bees will run away with it. Bloomfield 34, Wausa 21.
Class D2 No. 2 Ainsworth (6-0) at O’Neill St. Mary’s (5-1)
The Bulldogs are flying high after a historic comeback to beat Elgin Public/Pope John last week that now puts them in the driver's seat in their district. However, they have a short week to get ready for a Cardinals team that hasn’t lost since its season opener.
O’Neill St. Mary’s has gotten a lot of production from freshman quarterback Gage Hedstrom and senior running back Isaac Everitt along with Jace Rosenkrans on defense. They can make this an interesting game, but in the end, I feel like the Bulldogs have the experience and the firepower to get it done. Ainsworth 36, O’Neill St. Mary’s 22.
Class D1 No. 2 Clarkson/Leigh (6-0) at Stromsburg Cross County (6-0)
The Patriots are in the midst of arguably their best season since forming the co-op ahead of the 2012 season. Now comes their biggest test so far, a battle of undefeateds with a dominant Cross County team that’s gone 22-3 with a state semifinal and finals appearance the last two seasons. The Cougars have gone 4-0 against the Patriots over the past two seasons, with two of those wins coming in the first round of the playoffs.
These teams do what’s traditionally asked of an eight-man team as well as anybody; they run the ball well and play physical on both sides. In past years, the team that runs the ball better has often won, and the Cougars got help from Carter Seim to be able to do that. However, he’s since graduated and, with the Patriots having Kyle Kasik on their side, I think that gives them an edge. That combined with a whole lot of motivation puts the red and blue over the top. Clarkson/Leigh 46, Cross County 40.
COLLEGE
Nebraska (2-3) at Rutgers (3-2)
The Huskers got back in the win column by beating Indiana last week, with hopes of a possible bowl game getting brighter in the process. Now comes a quick turnaround, as they travel to face Rutgers in a Friday night showdown.
The Scarlet Knights have had trouble with their passing game so far this season. Their 161.2 yards per game is second worst in the Big Ten behind Iowa. If the Huskers’ offense can have days like it did against Georgia Southern and Indiana, it can get up to a big lead early and hold on. Nebraska 38, Rutgers 24.
Minnesota State (4-1) at Wayne State (4-1)
The Wildcats limp into homecoming weekend following a disparaging loss to Winona State. The Wildcats held a 14-0 advantage in the second quarter, but the Warriors scored the game’s final 38 points., including two punt-return touchdowns, to hand the black and gold its first loss of the season. Now they enter a stretch where four of their final six opponents are 4-1 or better.
It’s miscues that seemed to doom the Wildcats last week. If you take away the punt return touchdowns and the four turnovers, the game is probably a lot closer. The question is, can Masters help the team to shake it off and get ready for a very sound Mavericks team? I’ll say yes. Wayne State 20, Minnesota State 14.
No. 17 TCU (4-0) at No. 19 Kansas (5-0)
If you had told people at the beginning of the year that Kansas and TCU would face off in October with matching unbeaten records in early October, those people would ask what kind of Kool-Aid you’re drinking. Yet here we are with the Horned Frogs and Jayhawks squaring off looking for a leg up on the Big 12.
The Jayhawks going in are arguably the feel-good story of the year and for good reason. However, I look at TCU and I see one of the best offenses in the country, certainly the best in the conference. This will be fun to watch, and I think the Horned Frogs take it home. TCU 49, Kansas 45.
NFL
Bengals (2-2) at Ravens (2-2)
This week’s Sunday Night Football game feels like a separator in what’s becoming an increasingly competitive AFC North division. Last year, the games between these two teams went a long way toward deciding the division’s winner, and I think that’ll be the case again this year.
In each of those games, the Bengals’ passing defense overwhelmed an overmatched Ravens secondary to score a combined 81 points in the contests. Cincinnati’s air game isn’t quite as prolific now as it was then, but it’s enough to get it done. Bengals 31, Ravens 17.