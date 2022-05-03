The Norfolk High track and field teams faced tough competition while hosting the 2022 Heartland Athletic Conference track and field meet on Tuesday.
Contending with a field of teams including several which will be in contention for state championships in both the boys and girls divisions at the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships, the Panthers found it difficult to earn medals, let alone compete for team titles.
“You’re looking at some of the teams–like Fremont, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln North Star–that are going to compete for a state championship,” Norfolk boys head coach Aaron Bradley said. “In fact, this meet is probably more difficult than our district meet, overall.”
Consequently, the Norfolk boys finished seventh (with 44 team points) among the 12 teams in attendance, while the girls (20 points) were 11th.
Fremont took home the championship in the boys division by scoring 111 points, with runner-up Lincoln East well behind at 82. The Lincoln Southwest girls’ 147.5 points held off Fremont, with 124 points.
Eight “mixed/unified” groups also participated, representing Norfolk, Kearney, Grand Island, Fremont, and Columbus.
One of the highlights for the Norfolk boys team was the school record-breaking win in the 3200 by Isaac Ochoa–the only Panther to earn a first-place medal.
The sophomore, who is also a standout in cross country, was running the two-mile distance for the first time in his track career, but finished the race in 9:28.11–nearly seven seconds ahead of Aaron Ladd of Fremont and 11 seconds ahead of Lincoln East’s Joe Volkmer. His team bettered the previous record of 9:28.33, previously held by Sufian Kimo.
“He had no clue (about the record); I don’t talk to him about records,” Norfolk boys head coach Aaron Bradley said. “We emphasize a goal lap-pace time.”
Ochoa said he and East’s Volkmer, a friend made during cross country season, had discussed race strategy prior to the event since it was Ochoa’s first time competing in the event.
“We led it off exactly how we wanted it, teamwork, with both of us pushing to set the pace,” Ochoa said. “Then, the final mile, we just went off on our own.”
“It was a good time; I probably won by around 50 yards,” he said. “Today, coach gave me the choice of running the 800 or the 3200, so I chose the 3200, because I needed a time for that–I intend to run the 1600 and 3200 at the district meet next week.”
“Isaac is part of what we call our ‘Distance Crew’ group, which can run anything from a 4x800 to an 800 or 1600, or even a 3200,” Bradley said. “We’ve trained Isaac down this year vs getting ready for a two-mile, but he’s done a good job on the weekends of getting his base under him.”
Bradley and Ochoa collaborated on the events that best fit Ochoa's abilities, but also the event schedule of the district meet.
“I sat down with Isaac over a week ago and showed him a website that has all of the top 16 3200 times, the state meet schedule, and we talked about the possible combinations. I told him what we run in practice for our pace, which is 9:30 already, and today he ran a 9:28–and I don’t think he was really pushing himself–so the credit goes to him for putting the extra work in during the weekends and also trusting what we’re doing with his training.”
Another noteworthy performance for Norfolk was the second-place finish in the shot put by Daylin Mallory.
Although the senior’s throw of 54-5 finished well-behind the 61-4 effort by Sam Cappos of Lincoln East, Mallory’s distance was a personal record by three feet and came on his last throw in the finals–immediately after Matt Rink of Lincoln Southwest took over second place.
“In the final round, the guy in third passed me, so I had to come back and beat my previous throw of 52-9, which was already a PR, on my last throw,” Mallory said. “My improvement goes all the way back to last year, because I switched to ‘rotating’ instead of the ‘glide’ in the middle of last season, so I’ve improved about seven feet since then.”
“Daylin still has untapped potential, and throws coach Wilken has done a nice job with him,” Bradley said. “I don’t know if he can PR three-feet each week, but he still hasn’t reached his upper limit yet.”
Throws coach Morgan Wilken, who said she was new last year and “didn’t really know what I had,” noticed that Mallory had quick feet and his discus form, and proposed the change to rotating, and “he just picked it up.”
“It’s tough to do what he did. Two weeks ago he PRd by two feet, last week he PRd by a foot, and this week three feet,” Wilken said. “Getting passed up, then went back and just PRing by three feet–that’s just the competitor in him.”
Rowdy Bauer, another sophomore, also earned a second place finish for the Panthers, by long jumping 22-0 to finish second to Lincoln Pius X jumper Reece Grosserode’s 22-6.
“I was five inches short of my PR, but it still felt good, a pretty good jump,” Bauer said. “I PRd last week at the Classic by about eight inches, but this is still good momentum to go into districts with. It’s nice to be sitting in the 22s consistently, and it’s second place in our conference, so that’s pretty good.”
Bradley said that one of Bauer’s strengths is calmly making adjustments during competition.
“Rowdy has been very consistent; he does a really good job of making adjustments during the meets,” Bradley said. “We’re still working on the runway and how he finishes in the pit, so there’s some specific things we’ll continue to work on.”
Norfolk girls coach Josh Long said that although his team had a difficult day scoring points, his athletes gained valuable experience while facing top-level competition, which he feels will be beneficial in the long run.
“We have a lot of young athletes on our team, so it was good for them and also a little eye-opening to face this competition today,” Long said. “We did have quite a few PRs–our sprinters, our vaulters–and some good performances today.”
Long mentioned sophomore pole vaulter Leann Miller, who finished second with a PR of 10-0, Camryn Skiff’s third-place PR finish of 27.39 in the 200, and Abbigail Long’s PR of 33-4 and fifth-place medal in the long jump as examples of those notable performances.
First-year unified team coach Jordan Nelson described the involvement of the 12 student-athletes who, she said, “are part of the track team, but also our own little entity.”
“They get to compete in three different events. We have the 4x100, where we have two athletes and two partners; we have the 100, where the athlete and their partner compete with their times added together; and the same thing in the long jump, where the athletes go in the first flight and the partner in the second with distances added together,” Nelson said. “The partners are working with individuals with a range of different disabilities; we have some really awesome partners who help and teach them throughout the day.”
The program, which is in its fourth year, includes 4x100 relay participants Emoni Synovec, Calen Mefford, Thor Martin, and Dawson Reiman–the third-place finishers–as well as Jorja Jurgensen, Ethan Kiichler, Delaney Doele, and Walker Mead–the seventh-place winners.
Norfolk unified athletes also finished among the 20 partnerships in the 100 meter dash with the Mefford/Martin partnership finishing third, while Reiman/Phoebe Matson took fourth.
Payton Ronnfeldt/Rebekah Guenther finished 11th, Ethan Kiichler/Doele were 13th, Mead/Synovec took 15th, and Jade Holland/Jurgensen finished 20th.
The Reiman/Matson partnership also took third in the long jump, while Mefford/Martin were 8th, Mead/Synovec 11th, Kiichler/Doele 12th, Ronnfeldt/Guenther 14th, and Holland/Jurgensen 20th of the 22 teams competing in the event.
Heartland Athletic Conference Meet
Boys
Fremont 111, Lincoln East 82, Lincoln Southwest 80, Kearney 79, Lincoln Pius X 64, Lincoln North Star 49.5, Norfolk 44, Lincoln High 30.5, Lincoln Southeast 27, Columbus 26, Grand Island 24, Lincoln Northeast 7.
Winner and NHS medalists
High jump: 1. Hayden Buman, GI, 6-03. Pole vault: 1. Drew Sellon, FRE, 15-0. Long jump: 1. Reece Grosserode, LPX, 22-6; 2. Rowdy Bauer, N, 22-0. Triple jump: 1. Grosserode, LPX, 47-10. Shot put: 1. Sam Cappos, LE, 61-04; Daylin Mallory, N, 54-05. Discus: 1. Cappos, LE, 181-04. 100: 1. Malachi Coleman, LE, 10.94. 200: 1. Micah Moore, FRE, 22.33. 400: 1. Tyson Baker, FRE, 49.66. 800: 1. Thomas Greisen, LPX, 1:54.45. 1600: 1. Carter Waters, FRE, 4:21.95. 3200: 1.Isaac Ochoa, N, 9:28.11.
110 hurdles: 1. Javon Leuty, LHS, 14.75; 300 hurdles: 1. JP Matters, LPX, 39.37; 5. Ryan Prim, N, 42.29; 6. Nick Borst, N, 42.34. 4x100: 1. Columbus, 45.48 (Dylan Crumley, Adoriyan Daniels, Byron Arevalo, Dylan Marker). 4x400: 1. Grand Island, 3:36.23 (Cameron Carlson, Kytan Fife, Trey Engberg, Eli Ford); 3. Norfolk, 3:41.56. 4x800: 1. Fremont, 8:10.66 (Waters, Nolan Miller, Will Schulz, Braden Taylor); 3. Norfolk, 8:15.53.
Girls
Winner and NHS medalists
Lincoln Southwest 147.5, Fremont 124, Lincoln East 84, Lincoln Pius X 71.5, Kearney 62, Lincoln High 34, Lincoln North Star 33, Grand Island 31, Lincoln Southeast 23, Columbus 21, Norfolk 20, Lincoln Northeast 12.
High jump: 1. Tasia Sadler, LNE, 5-3. Pole vault: 1. Hailey Newill, FRE, 11-6; 3. Leann Miller, N, 10-0. Long jump: 1. Keatyn Musiel, LE, 17-7. Triple jump: 1. Cassidy Hinken, GI, 36-2.75; 5. Abbigail Long, N, 33-4. Shot put: 1.Kinsley Ragland, LNS, 41-0. Discus: 1. Hadeley Dowty, FRE, 126-06.
100: 1. Dajaz Defrand, LHS, 11.98. 200: 1. Tania Gleason, FRE, 26.35. 400: 1. Lucy Dillon, FRE, 57.82; 7. Camryn Skiff, 1:03.74. 800: 1. Lucy Dillon, FRE, 2:18.52. 1600: 1.Brianna Rinn, LSW, 4:54.74. 3200: 1. Abby Deutsch, LSW, 11:39.74. 100 hurdles: 1. Kate Campos, LPX, 14.19. 300 hurdles: 1. Campos, LPX, 43.10. 4x100: 1.Lincoln High, 48.36; 7. Norfolk, 52.40. 4x400: 1. Fremont, 4:04.80 (Sydney Glause, Taylor McCabe, Tania Gleason, Lucy Dillon); 7. Norfolk, 4:24.14. 4x800: 1. Lincoln Southwest, 9:20.94 (Lauren Blehm, Lilly Schwartz, Mya Kafka, Brianna Rinn); 5. Norfolk, 10:12.5.