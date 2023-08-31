The Norfolk High softball team has eight returning starters back from a 25-14 season that ended with a loss to Elkhorn South in the district final.
Sixth-year coach Derek Siedschlag considers his team to be a veteran group, which features several four-year starters, to be worthy of “lofty goals.”
“Seven of the returning starters are seniors and have some starting experience,” Siedschlag said. “But there will also be some younger girls who contribute.”
Returning starters include seniors Emerson Waldow, Brylee Severance, Kayla Bobeldyke, Henley Morris, Payton Schnoor, Jessica Schmidt and Miley Wichman. The eighth returner is Kylie Baumgard, a junior catcher, while another junior — Kierstyn Linn — earned starts in the pitching circle for Norfolk a year ago.
“After being in the state tournament the year before, after two exciting wins over Omaha Marian in the district, we’re eager to get back,” Siedschlag said. “With eight of our nine starters back, that shouldn’t be a long shot. We’re capable.”
Among the returners, the Panthers have several players whose batting averages last season were in the upper-.300 range, led by Schmidt’s .389 percentage. Waldow and Linn both had averages close behind at .378, which has Siedschlag expecting the team’s hitting to be a balanced attack.
In the circle, Schmidt boasted a 16-7 record last season while pitching 122 innings and recording 124 strikeouts. Linn threw 71 innings with 53 strikeouts while Bobeldyke contributed 41 innings while striking out 22.
“We’ll lean on Jessica (Schmidt) like we did last year,” Siedschlag said. “But Linn and Bobeldyke will also have some pitching duties.”
For now, Siedschlag and varsity assistant coaches Sean Wetterberg and Jeff Pasold are looking at resolving the team’s one unsettled position — left field — but Siedschlag said most of his players are capable of playing multiple positions, which provides Norfolk with various options defensively.
“It seemed like last year was an odd year,” he said. “We didn’t seem to get a lot of breaks. For example, we had a lot of hard-hit balls that were right at defensive players — often in situations which killed potential winning rallies — meaning we lost some close games.
“But we want to get back to state. Each year I’ve wanted to be one of the seven teams that hosts a district tournament, and there’s no reason why that can’t be us.”
The Panthers won the Heartland Athletic Conference regular-season title last year and finished third in the conference tournament.
“They take your wins and losses in the first game of regular-season doubleheaders to determine the regular-season winner,” Siedschlag said. “That was us. We won the first game of every doubleheader in conference except a couple. Doing well in the conference and hosting a district are two of our biggest goals.”
To that end, an emphasis this season is for Norfolk to be playing its best softball at the end of the season, while avoiding midseason slumps and taking every game seriously along the way.
Assistant coaches for the Panthers this season, along with Wetterberg and Pasold, are junior varsity and reserve coaches Katie Uttecht and Kendra Liermann.
Norfolk High softball roster
Seniors: Emerson Waldow, Payton Schnoor, Brylee Severance, Miley Wichman, Jessica Schmidt, Henley Morris, Kayla Bobeldyke.
Juniors: Gracie Koch, Lexy Kettler, Zoey Nielsen, Kylie Baumgard, Chloe Harper, Laila Cuevas, Addyson Onate, Leigha Nelson, Kierstyn Linn, Bella Gangwer, Payton Wylie, Maddie Abler.
Sophomores: Brooklyn Branz, Brynn Peterson, Carlie Brandt, Izobella Hupke, Brynn Sterud, Maria Martinez, Lola Conway, Bev Bobeldyke, Rory Vrbsky, Kenadee Novacek.
Freshmen: Eastyn Schroeder, Jenna Allen, Yessenia Cuevas, Evangeline Fischer, Taya Frederick, Marian Kolm, Kenzie Vonderohe, Julia Price.