OMAHA — For what might be the first time in history, Norfolk High School is sending three wrestlers to the state finals after posting semifinal victories on Thursday morning at the CHI Health Center.
Jesse Lewis (106), Josh Licking (160) and Austin Miller (170) were scheduled to wrestle for state championships in their respective weight classes on Thursday night.
One other semifinalist, 145-pounder Jake Licking lost his semifinal and earned a fourth place in the consolation bracket.
In the 106-pound match, Omaha Central's Darrell Bonam Jr. was able to shoot for a single leg on Lewis and nearly scored a takedown. But Lewis countered and spun to score a takedown of his own.
"I walked in nervous and I was definitely on the edge of my step," Lewis said. "When he got that single leg, I started freaking out. But I've gone through it and my coach just told me to keep my head in the game and I came out on top."
The Norfolk freshman began to dominate and held on for the 9-1 major decision.
"Jesse's a freshman so obviously the nerves get to him," Norfolk coach Justin Grey said. "You're kind of afraid to take those shots in the first period because you don't want to take a bad shot and lose. But once he gets going and realizes he can hang with these guys, he just turns it up and wrestles like he should."
Lewis will take on top-ranked Gabe Turman of Lincoln East in Thursday's final.
Josh Licking put his undefeated season on the line against Kolby Lukasiewicz of Grand Island and fell behind early, giving up a takedown and 2-point near fall.
"I was definitely not feeling the best after the first period," Licking said. "But I've been down before in this tournament and whoever wrestles all three periods gets the win."
Licking had the top position to start the second period, scored a 2-point near fall of his own and trailed 4-2 entering the third period.
The Norfolk senior started the third in the down position and pulled to within one with an escape just seven seconds in. He then shot for a takedown and got it with just over a minute left for a 5-4 lead.
"I knew I had a better gas tank than him, so I felt if I could go hard the whole third period, and getting that turn in the second period was really big. I know when I got that last takedown he just sort of broke," Licking said.
Licking will face another unbeaten in the final. Millard South's Antrell Taylor is a junior and a Nebraska recruit. Buckle up.
Licking's teammate, Miller, followed on the same mat against Jack McDonnell of Bellevue West.
Miller trailed 4-0 midway through the second period when he got on the board with an escape and followed with a takedown to pull within 4-3 entering the third.
The Norfolk wrestler had the down position and found McDonnell riding high. "I went up to tripod and I got him from there for his little mistake," Miller said.
Miller was able to finish the reversal and put the Bellevue West wrestler on his back for a pin with just under a minute on the clock.
"He was overpowering me in the first two periods. I ended up just focusing on myself and I ended up getting the pin," Miller said.
"Austin sometimes doesn't believe in his talents but when we're yelling positive things from the corner, he starts to believe," Grey said.
Miller will square off with Blayze Standley of Columbus in Thursday's final.
All three Norfolk wrestlers who started the day in the consolation bracket — Gavin Van Driel (113), Weston Godfrey (132) and Brayden Heffner (285) — lost their consolation semifinals and came up one match short of a medal.
"Like I've been saying all season, we're a young team. We're kind of flying under the radar. Nobody gave us any respect but we like that. We like that underdog mentality," Grey said.