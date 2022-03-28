Norfolk High’s boys golf team has an additional reason to be playing its best golf at the end of the season.
“I don’t know if it’s ever happened before, but we’re going to be hosting a district at Fair Play Golf Course and will again be hosting the state tournament at Norfolk Country Club,” Norfolk coach Lance Kosch said. “Our guys can go play Fair Play on weekends or whenever they want to, so that’s something they’re pretty excited about — getting to end our season with an opportunity like that.”
Kosch said Norfolk put a bid in to host a district at Fair Play, and the Nebraska School Activities Association accepted it, making the course one of the four Class A district sites — giving the Panthers an added incentive to finish the season strong.
“We were one shot from making the state tournament, so it was a disappointing end to the season last year,” Kosch said. “What makes it tough for this season is that two guys who shot in the 70s quite a few times last year — Isaac Heimes and Carson Klein — both graduated, so we’ve got some pretty big holes to fill.”
Practices have been underway since Feb. 28, with the team practicing, coincidentally, at the eventual district location, having what Kosch described as “a nice week of practice last week out at Fair Play, because the Norfolk Country Club course wasn’t open yet.”
The Panthers have three returning players — senior Cale Wacker, along with junior Zyon Gangwer and sophomore Tyson Wingate — but, other than the addition of junior Jacob Licking, the rest of the squad is relatively young and inexperienced.
A positive, Kosch said, is that the players are “really good athletes who, even though they may be new to the game, are willing to learn the game quickly.”
That also means that the team has, according to Kosch, “opportunity to grow” as the players continue learning the game of golf.
“Both Cale and Tyson averaged in the 80s last season, so those two are my key contributors returning from last year,” Kosch said. “There will be good competition for our top five, including Jacob Licking, who had some nice qualifying rounds last week and should make an impact on the varsity.”
Kosch said another player who has been noticeable so far is freshman Hayden Kuehner, but he mentioned that the varsity lineup isn’t set and may not be until completion of the first three tournaments.
“It’s golf, and things will change throughout the season,” Kosch said. “All of our guys will be playing in our first three tournaments, which wrap up March 31, so that’s 54 holes of ‘qualifying’ right there.”
“Whether they’re playing junior varsity or varsity, we’re going to learn a lot,” he said. “If there’s a couple guys on the JV that are firing good scores, they’re going to be moving up quick.”
Kosch, who is in his second year as coach of the boys squad, will be assisted in coaching the Panthers by Chris Asbury.
Norfolk High boys golf roster
Senior: Cale Wacker.
Juniors: Jacob Licking, Logan Bosh and Zyon Gangwer.
Sophomores: Gavin Van Driel, Coleson Barritt, Gabe Claussen and Tyson Wingate.
Freshmen: Hudson Merkel, Tyler McFadden, Zac Carhart and Hayden Kuehner.