Three girls who played in the 2022 state golf tournament will be the core for Norfolk High this fall.
Lance Kosch, who is beginning his 11th year as coach of the Panthers program, welcomes back seniors Mailin Bertus and Becca Asbury, along with sophomore Maddi Fineran — all state qualifiers as individuals a year ago.
Bertus and Fineran both shot an 86 to tie for a 10th-place medal at the district meet — their best scores of the season — to qualify, while Asbury was awarded her opportunity by way of the wild-card option utilized in Class A.
Although none of the three medaled at state, Kosch and assistant coach Chris Asbury are counting on the experience those players gained to provide the leadership that will help the team lower its average score total from last season’s 395, which typically placed Norfolk in the middle of the field in tournament competitions.
“They are good leaders, including Maddi even though she’s just a sophomore. I expect those three to do well throughout the season,” Kosch said. “She knows the game pretty well and can be good help at practice with the younger girls while Mailin and Becca, as seniors, can do things like help the girls with their leadership roles at practice.”
Kosch said several of the girls on the team participated in the new Northeast Nebraska Junior Golf Tour this past summer, which allowed them to gain tournament feel and should show in individual performance as the season gets underway.
“The Northeast Nebraska Junior Golf Tour has been an awesome experience for the kids,” Kosch said. “This was our first year doing it, and we had around 120 kids participate. Around five of our kids played in at least a couple of those, which helps get a jump start on the season.”
The goal would be for the team to cut the strokes necessary to reduce that average into the 360-370 range with players scoring in the low 90s, which Kosch feels is possible.
That average probably would allow the Panthers to qualify for the state tournament, which will be in Grand Island for the next four years.
Based on early-season practice performance, Kosch is considering freshman Leightonn Hebb and junior Tajia Beck to round out the varsity to open the season but said “there’s going to be good competition amongst our team competing for a couple spots each week.”
“To make state as a team you’ve got to have that fourth score, and even a fifth score for security,” Kosch said. “Even the three that qualified definitely need to bring their scoring averages down. I’d like to see those girls score in the upper 80s. That would be nice, since Class A golf isn’t getting any easier.”
Even though the state tournament is leaving the Norfolk Country Club after 15 seasons, Norfolk does host its district competition, which will again be at Fair Play Golf Course.
“That’s a big plus,” Kosch said. “The girls can go out there on weekends and play the golf course if they want to, so we’re pretty excited about that.”
An emphasis by the coaches this year is concentrating on scoring well during the final approach to each hole, with the slogan “100 yards and in.”
“We’re constantly competing in everything we do in practice, whether it’s putting or chipping or whatever we’re doing,” Kosch said. “We turn it into games or contests to help them push themselves to get better. That includes our focus on getting better from 100 yards and in. We do a lot with the practice facilities here to work on that.”
Norfolk High girls golf roster
Seniors: Mailin Bertus, Jaslyn Peters, Becca Asbury, Coco Caskey.
Juniors: Gracyn Canham, Tajia Beck.
Sophomores: Maddi Fineran, Madison Allison, Atley Baumann.
Freshmen: Adalynn Klassen, Leightonn Hebb, Olivia Gall.