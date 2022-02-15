A fourth-place finish in Class A at last year’s state wrestling tournament was the second-best performance in Norfolk High history.
Now with the hopes of topping that, the Panthers — who have finished third once — want to prove that they are ready to stay near the top of their class when this year’s event takes place Thursday through Saturday at Omaha’s CHI Health Center.
With its season-long success and a No. 4 ranking entering district competition, Norfolk appears to have put itself in position to better last year’s finish.
But coach Justin Grey cautions that the Panthers won’t peek too far ahead at state after qualifying 12 wrestlers.
“We have to take care of business,” he said. “We can’t look ahead to winning a state title or a state runner-up. We have to be ready for those first-round matches because if you look past them, that’s when the upsets happen. It’s one match at a time and one takedown at a time, and then we’ll see where we are on Saturday.”
Three-time defending state champion Millard South enters as a heavy favorite on paper. The Patriots claimed the state duals title earlier this month.
“I think second, third, fourth (or) fifth is in anybody’s hands,” Grey said. “It’s whoever has the best state tournament. Millard South is on another level right now. They have nine kids in the top three and are ranked nationally. We saw them for the first time at state duals, so that was good before the state tournament.”
The Panthers strive to finish off their season on a high note.
“I hope we come out as one of the top teams,” said 113-pound qualifier Jesse Lewis. “We’ve been working very hard this year in the room, and I think we have one of the best teams that we’ve had.
“We’re definitely getting our name out there with the results we’ve had this year. Everyone knows we have a tough team.”
Norfolk wants to establish the type of program that competes at the top of Class A year in and year out and not just have a good run for a couple of seasons.
“We’re definitely one of the best teams in the state, and we’re here to prove it,” said 152-pound district champion Jacob Licking. “We’re kind of turning our school into a wrestling school. It’s special to be a part of that type of program.
“You have to give that to coach Grey. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve had in my life. There’s no one that cares more about his wrestlers. We’re like his kids.”
For Lewis, there is a different amount of pressure entering his second state tournament. Ranked second at 113 with a 28-2 record, the sophomore returns after winning the title at 106 last year.
He is the seventh Norfolk individual champion, and two of those won back-to-back titles.
“It’s definitely a lot of pressure coming back as a state champ,” Lewis said. “I’m just trying to push that pressure off, go wrestle my match and do what I can, do what I do.
“I’m walking in knowing what is going to happen and the pressure that will be on me. I’m going to try to have fun and whatever the results are, as long as I try my hardest, that’s good for me.”
Lewis is on the opposite side of the bracket from No. 1 Miles Anderson of Millard South.
At 132, No. 6 Gavin Van Driel could face No. 1 Keith Smith of Lincoln East in the second round.
No. 2 Licking (36-3) and No. 1 Tyler Antoniak of Millard South are on opposite sides of the 152 bracket.
No. 4 Hudson Waldow could take on No. 3 Henry Reilly of Millard South in a 160 second-round match.
Jackson Bos, ranked third at 220, is on the same bracket as No. 2 Cole Haberman of Omaha Westside.
The biggest question for the Panthers is the status of No. 3 heavyweight Brayden Heffner (32-2), who suffered an injury during his district championship match. He would open against Lincoln Southeast’s Cooper Johnson (20-18), then could take on No. 4 Titus Richardson (31-7) of Fremont.
“I think we’re sitting OK,” Grey said. “I like tough districts because when you come out of a tough district, it seems like you have better first- and second-round matches. We’ve been on the other side of that before where you qualify a bunch of kids out of a weak district, then you go to Omaha and in the first and second round, you get your butt kicked.
“I think we have a good team that can have a good showing at state, but we need our heavyweight and need everybody down there to have a top two or top three showing. I know we have the team to do it. I know we have the talent to do it.”
The Panthers hope this state tournament is another major step forward for the program.
“I think it’s something that’s been a long time coming,” Grey said. “I’ve been working at this a long time. All of us have. The guys have stuck with us and worked hard. We have a great little kids program. We have a great junior high program.
“We want to be around for a long time as far as top 10 or top five. Of course, my goal is to win it, but this year I think it is reasonable to get a runner-up or top three (finish). But like I said, we’ve got to go down there and take care of business one match at a time.”