Norfolk High would have preferred that it occurred sometime in the previous 14 innings, but the bats finally got going for the host team in Saturday’s Norfolk invite.
After splitting their first two games with four hits in each, the Panthers had four alone in a four-run third inning in the third-place game against rival Columbus at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
That allowed Norfolk to end the day on a positive note with a 6-3 victory.
“It’s been a struggle (offensively),” coach Derek Siedschlag said. “As you can see, when we put the ball in play, good things happen. I keep saying that over and over when everyone asks. I think maybe it’s finally coming through.
“I don’t know if it’s just things not clicking or it’s one of those mid-season things. But we’re going to keep on trying to be positive with them, and they have positive attitudes.”
Junior second baseman Emerson Waldow – who went 2 for 3 against the Discoverers – said the Panthers shifted their attitudes a bit before the final game and that paid off.
“I think we all had a team talk and we all decided to do it for each other,” she said. “We decided it was time to work for one another instead of ourselves.”
Miley Wichman also went 2 for 3 for Norfolk, which doubled up on its hits from its first two games with eight.
The first two games were a mixed bag for the Panthers, who saw each of their games go six innings due to the tournament’s 90-minute time limit.
In the opener against Fremont, Norfolk jumped out to a four-run lead but lost 5-4. But the Panthers bounced back to edge Lincoln Northeast 2-1, their fifth one-run game in a six-game span.
“The first game was disappointing,” Siedschlag said. “We were up 4-0 after the fourth inning and blew a big lead there and ended up getting beat. The second game was a battle with Lincoln Northeast and give them credit – they battled and they put the ball in play. We made some big plays and got out of that one with a win.”
No Panther had more than one hit in either of the first two games with Payton Schnoor, Kylie Baumgard and Kierstyn Linn recording one in each of them.
“We just weren’t lining them up together,” Waldow said. “It was kind of sporadic, so that wasn’t scoring runs for us.”
The Discoverers jumped up 2-0 in the top of the first and made it seem like a very long day might be possible for Norfolk.
“It took us a while to get awake,” Siedschlag said. “We kind of shook up the lineup in this one to see what would happen and maybe it opened some of these girls’ eyes that they are not set in stone in the lineup. We hope we can build off this and have a nice little break over the weekend then come back on Tuesday and take on Fremont again.”
Norfolk sits at 11-6 after a 3-3 week.
“I thought it was a good week with maybe not the success we had hoped to see,” Siedschlag said. “If we learn from those games where you face adversity all week long, I think it will make us better in the long run.”
The Panthers look forward to a rematch against Fremont during a home doubleheader on Tuesday.
“We are definitely excited to see them on Tuesday,” Waldow said. “We know what we have to work on at practice, so hopefully it will be better.”
Norfolk invite
Pool A: Omaha Marian 11, Columbus 0; Columbus 11, Kearney 6; Omaha Marian 13, Kearney 0.
Pool B: Fremont 5, Norfolk 4; Fremont 13, Lincoln Northeast 4; Norfolk 2, Lincoln Northeast 1.
Fifth place: Kearney 7, Lincoln Northeast 6
Third place: Norfolk 6, Columbus 3
Championship: Omaha Marian 8, Fremont 0
Fremont 000 014 -- 5 6 2
Norfolk 100 300 -- 4 4 0
WP: Ella Cooper. LP: Jessica Schmidt. 2B: (F) Emma Tucker; (N) Miley Wichman, Payton Schnoor; HR: (F) Jenna McClain; (N) Kierstyn Linn.
Lincoln NE 000 001 -- 1 6 1
Norfolk 010 01x -- 2 4 0
WP: Kierstyn Linn. LP: Ainsley Garcia. 2B: (N) Payton Schnoor.
Columbus 200 001 -- 3 6 2
Norfolk 014 100 -- 6 8 1
WP: Kayla Bobeldyke. LP: C. Heule.