The Norfolk High wrestling team finished lower than they hoped among the seven teams in Saturday’s Norfolk Invitational.
Grand Island scored 172.5 points to finish as team champion, with Columbus second (165), followed by Millard North (160), and Norfolk (154).
But if the Panthers’ fourth-place finish was temporarily disappointing, the fact is there are much more important competitions ahead. Namely, the state duals meet in Kearney next weekend--where Norfolk will be competing for the second time since the meet’s inception--followed by the district meet and, ultimately, the state wrestling tournament.
“Overall, we’ve got four really good teams here today--two rated among the top five. Millard North has a really good team; they’re going to be in the state duals next weekend, so we’ll see those guys down there,” Norfolk High coach Justin Grey said. “I’m pretty sure every one of these weight classes had two or three ranked kids in it.”
The Panthers finished with two champions on Saturday--Aaron Dittmer (36-7) won a round-robin bracket of three wrestlers at 132 by winning both of his matches by decision, and Joshua Licking (39-1) won the title at 152 with an 8-1 decision over Rylee Iburg of Columbus.
Although Licking earned a 4-0 first-period lead and increased that to 8-1 in the second, fatigue--caused by a battle with pneumonia that became the flu over the last couple weeks--limited his ability to put the match away in the third period.
“Josh was about ready to go to the hospital with the flu recently, but everybody is fighting that right now, so that’s not an excuse,” Grey said. “We’ve got some work to do on his conditioning, but right now it’s just a matter of getting healthy.”
Licking admitted disappointment that it was “a little bit of a rough day for the team” but was glad to win the match with Iburg.
“This was the first time we’ve seen each other this season, but I knew that he was super-tough on top, so I didn’t really want to get in that position to begin with,” Licking said. “It was a good match and a good win over a ranked kid.”
“I’ve been out for two weeks, so this was my first full week back in practice,” he said. “It was nice to get back on the mat, but I’m definitely not 100% yet.”
Licking is aware that Columbus is in the same district as Norfolk, making this “a pretty big win for our district seeding.”
“My district is super-tough--it’s the No. 1-ranked kid, the No. 2, I’m ranked third, and then the No. 8-ranked kid who I just wrestled,” he said. “But I’ll be 100% ready to go for districts.”
Licking, a junior, has been at state the past two years, but “lost in the heartbreak round both years.”
“Having that happen as a ranked wrestler has been a bummer, but it’s made me really really hungry for this year,” he said. “So I’m looking for a strong finish at the state tournament.”
Having an older brother, Caleb, who earned championship medals at state two-straight years before going on to wrestle at the University of Nebraska, has also been a source of motivation Licking said.
“Caleb was a two-time state champ, so it’d be really cool to get another win there for the family name,” he said. “He’s been super-good; it’s been great getting ‘college coaching’ from him. I have four brothers, and he’s been really supportive of all of us.”
Licking also admitted that with a wrestling mat in the basement of the family home, “things get a little crazy” when it comes to settling brotherly-disagreements.
Norfolk also had runner-up finishers in Weston Godfrey at 126, Jacob Licking (145), Brayden Splater (160), and Hunter Mangelsen (182).
Grey said that illness hindered the performance of Splater in the 160-pound class and prevented the Panthers’ heavyweight from participating in the invite at all, and thought “those extra points there might have put us into third.”
“But I know Columbus has a guy out, Grand Island has a guy out with the same stuff, so it kind of evened out the playing field,” he said. “Millard North is looking real good, and we hadn’t seen those guys this year, so now we’ve got some film on them and what they do as a team.”
Grey said the Panthers, as one of the top eight teams in Class A, are looking forward to competing in the state duals but won’t know until Monday who they’ll match up with first.
“We’re just happy this young team of ours can go down there and get that experience,” he said.
After that Norfolk will turn its attention to “a really tough district.”
“With such a tough district, we may not have as many qualifiers as we normally do, but hopefully we’ll have the quality (to bring home medals),” Grey said. “It’s a matter of fine-tuning things right now and making sure every kid is feeling good and ready in their weight class.”
“The good thing is we’ve got two weeks to get things cleaned up--right now it’s ‘go time,’” he said. “Our goal this year is a top 10 finish at the state meet and to bring home as much hardware as we can.”
TEAM SCORES: 1. Grand Island, 172.5; 2. Columbus, 165; 3. Millard North, 160; 4. Norfolk, 154; 5. Fremont, 65; 6. South Sioux City, 37; 7. Lincoln Northeast, 27.
Individual Results (Champion and Norfolk finishes):
106: 1. Adrian Bice, COL; 4. James Cole, N. 113: 1. Juan Pedro, GI; 4. Calvin Empkey, N. 120: 1. Rogelio Ruiz, GI; 3. Dylan Busch, N. 126: 1. Blake Cushing, GI; 2. Weston Godfrey, N. 132: 1. Aaron Dittmer, N. 138: 1. Peyton Mink, MN; 4. Cory Armstrong, N. 145: 1. Tyler Salpas, GI; 2. Jacob Licking, N. 152: 1. Joshua Licking, N. 160: 1. Guillermo Espinoza, MN; 2. Brayden Splater, N. 170: 1. Blayze Standley, COL; 3. Austin Miller, N. 182: 1. Anthony DeAnda, COL; 2. Hunter Mangelsen, N. 195: 1. Kasten Grape, COL; 3. Laikon Ames, N. 220: 1. Garret Moser, FRE; 3. Brayden Heffner, N. HWT: 1. Zephaniah Sivels, MN.