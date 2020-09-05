The Norfolk High softball team combined effective pitching by three different throwers with solid defense and got just enough offense to win all three of its pool games on Saturday.
Those three wins--2-0 over Lincoln Northeast and 3-0 over both Fremont and Kearney--allowed the Panthers, now 12-4, to win their bracket in the Norfolk Softball Invite for the first time in several years.
“We don’t know when Norfolk last won its bracket in this tournament,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “Nobody remembers for sure, but we know it wasn’t in the last five years.”
A double-header win, 9-1 and 12-0, over Northeast three days earlier helped Norfolk coaches decide on a plan for the use of their pitching staff going into the invitational.
“We played Lincoln Northeast on Thursday, and Jessica Schmidt got her first start and had nine strikeouts in our 9-1 win,” Siedschlag said. “We gave her another shot at it today; that allowed us to have fresh pitchers with our top two--Paeton (Coler) and Brandy (Unger)--all the way through.”
“But, even though Jessica is a freshman, she may be picking up innings here and there,” he said. “We’re trying to work her into the rotation to get her some confidence; she’s very capable of pitching in varsity softball games.”
In the opening game against the 2-13 Rockets on Saturday, Schmidt struck out 14 and allowed just three hits.
Meanwhile, although Norfolk batters struck out nine times, the Panthers still managed seven hits--including two each by Bailey Bernstrauch and Unger, along with Ava Borgmann’s first homer of the season--and made two runs stand up in the 2-0 win.
“I wasn’t all that pleased with our focus that game, but I think after pounding them Thursday we weren’t locked in,” Siedschlag said. “We talked about it, and I told the girls if they wanted to win the rest of the day they were going to have to get serious, and against Fremont and Kearney we did that.”
In game two, with Coler on the mound limiting the 7-6 Tigers to just five hits and the Panthers’ defense providing a second-straight error-free defensive effort, Norfolk tallied three runs on four hits--despite again surrendering nine K’s in the battersbox--en route to the 3-0 victory. Ellie Schwede accounted for two of those hits, including a solo homerun, while Schmidt added a double.
“Paeton Coler was on the money with her pitching; when those (pitchers) hit their spots it’s just so much easier for everybody for everybody around them,” Siedschlag said. “They’ve finally learned they can trust their defense.”
Against 7-5 Kearney, with Unger striking out 10 and allowing just two hits with no walks, Norfolk again played solid defense in the 3-0 shut-out win--although the Panthers did commit their only two errors of the day.
Norfolk pieced together single-run innings beginning in the third inning when Cydnee Hopkins singled and advanced on Schmidt’s base-on-balls before scoring from second on a Kearney fielding error.
Schwede led off with a solo homer over the centerfield fence in the fourth to increase the Panthers’ lead to 2-0, and Hopkins drove in Natalia Linn with an RBI-single in the sixth to finalize the 3-0 win. Coler contributed two of Norfolk’s five hits in the contest.
“Offensively, it wasn’t pretty, but you don’t need to score a lot of runs if you have pitchers throwing like that and defense playing like that,” Siedschlag said. “When you go three games without giving up a run, you can’t ask for much better than that. If we start hitting the ball, we could be really good. ”
Although Fremont and Northeast were both winless at 0-2 in their pool, the Tigers were declared the bracket winner by way of a tie-breaker based on number of runs allowed. Omaha Marian at 3-0 finished second behind Norfolk based upon the same criteria.
Game one
Lincoln Northeast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Norfolk 0 1 0 1 0 0 x -- 2
WP: Taylor Schmidt. LP: Maddi Duncan. HR: (N) Ava Borgmann.
Game two
Fremont 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Norfolk 0 1 1 1 0 0 x -- 3
WP: Paeton Coler. LP: Ella Cooper. 2B: (N) Schmidt. HR: (N) Ellie Schwede.
Game three
Kearney 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Norfolk 0 0 1 1 0 1 x -- 3
WP: Brandy Unger. LP: Marisa Chamberlin. HR: (N) Schwede.