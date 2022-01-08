The Norfolk High boys and girls each added a victory to their respective season’s ‘win column’ Saturday evening by defeating South Sioux City in a pair of games played at Norfolk High School.
In each case, the Panthers benefited from a particularly stingy period defensively along with a quarter that featured significant offensive production to create a lead and then add to it.
As a result, the Norfolk boys wrapped up a 58-38 win over the Cardinals after the Panthers notched a 60-36 victory in the girls contest.
In the boys game, Norfolk limited the Cardinals to just two points in the third period–on two free throws–while following up a 17-point second quarter with 14 more points that allowed the Panthers to turn a 30-22 halftime advantage into a 44-24 lead after three quarters.
“We were able to slow them down a little bit with some zone; they’re a team that wants to get moving all over the place. If their two guards get going it can be trouble, but our assistant coaches did a great job of setting our guys up and putting them in spots where they could be successful,” Norfolk coach Matt Shelsta said. “The main credit goes to our guys, though, that we didn’t have a let-down after Friday night’s loss (53-42) at Omaha North.”
Thirteen points by Kamari Moore–including three-straight 3s–sparked the second period output, which ended a series of three tie scores and nine lead-exchanges, and provided a 9-0 run to end the quarter that allowed Norfolk to take a 30-22 lead into the halftime break.
“We knew that South Sioux was going to be a team that hustled all game long,” Shelsta said. “South Sioux–even though they’re 2-9–is absolutely a good team, because they can hurt you big time; I thought we did a great job of understanding the scouting (report) and what they wanted to do offensively and defensively.”
“It helped that they missed some shots,” he said. “But then we didn’t give up too many offensive rebounds to let them get easy put-backs.”
Moore, who led all scorers with 22 points, made 7 of 14 field goals–5 of 6 from behind the arc, but against the Cardinals the senior got some scoring help.
“It’s great to have a guy like Kamari who can (score) like that–he makes some tough shots,” Shelsta said. “We’re still trying to figure out what are good shots for him, but when he’s able to do those things, you’ve got to be able to give him the grace to miss a couple shots. He’s that talented.”
The Panthers got some much-needed scoring from a second source when Jack Borgmann, Norfolk’s tallest player at 6-foot 3, scored 19 points–making 7 of 12 shots. The junior got most of his points on drives to the basket past South Sioux’s 6-foot 4 post player Manny Paul, along with a 3 that started the Panthers’ 10-0 run during the final two-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter.
“We challenged Jack to get some points, to go attack,” Shelsta said. “We needed that; we need that second scorer and even a third scorer to be more balanced. We know he can do it; it’s just a matter of the comfortability of the other guys believing in him, and him believing in himself.”
That 10-0 run ended with a buzzer-beating 3 from Easton Sullivan as part of five points the sophomore contributed off the bench to end the third that gave Norfolk a 44-24 cushion entering the final period. Sullivan totaled seven points in the game.
“Practices are hard for everybody, so we want to give everybody opportunity,” Shelsta said. “We see who can play right now, and we are still developing kids throughout the entire season, because we need that depth if we get some injures–we’ve got to be able to go to the next person.”
“Easton (Sullivan) and Chase Swanson, a freshman, are really coming along,” he said. “Our older guys, as they’ve been playing more and more, understand their roles. They’ve got to keep doing what they can do.”
With the win, Norfolk improves to 2-8 on the season.
In the girls game, South Sioux managed just six points in the second period against the Panthers’ defense, which allowed Norfolk–keyed by Tessa Gall’s seven points and a strong rebounding effort by the Panthers–to pull away from a 12-9 first quarter lead for a 24-15 halftime advantage.
“Offensive rebounding was maybe the main difference in the game for us,” Norfolk coach Jared Oswald said. “We had us with 21 offensive rebounds–that’s a lot of extra possessions. Tasha Eisenhauer and Cameryn Skiff both did a great job of getting to the offensive glass.”
The Panthers then made 8 of 18 shots during a big 22-point third quarter to blow the game open and go ahead 46-22 heading into the final eight minutes of play and finalizing the 60-36 win.
This time Norfolk, now 2-8 after downing Omaha North 51-20 on Friday night, benefited from nine Erin Schwanebeck points–four free throws, a field goal, and a 3–along with a pair of assists, one to Skiff and another to Eisenhauer that broke the Cardinals’ constantly-trapping press.
“We handled their pressure pretty well; we knew it had the potential to turn us over quite a bit if we didn’t, so I was proud of the girls for doing that,” Oswald said. “We were pretty concerned about that coming in, but we handled that pretty well.”
Schwanebeck finished with 14 game-high points, while Skiff contributed 10, Gall 9, and Lauren Hinrichs 8. Four other players added four points each as the Panthers achieved their best balance of the season.
“That’s what we need–more people to help get points on the board. You just can’t rely on two people to be consistent every night in scoring,” Oswald said. “But we also had some players do some little things at certain times that really made a big difference–like Abby Long’s nice play at the end of the half with her bucket at the buzzer that put us up nine instead of seven.”
Boys game
South Sioux City 14 8 2 14 – 38
Norfolk 13 17 14 14 – 58
South Sioux City (2-9): Aiden Ameson 2-5 3-4 8, Anthony Earth 2-17 2-3 6, Justice Dickes 1-1 0-0 3, Tyler Knowles 0-6 1-2 1, Carsten Calvillo 6-14 0-0 14, Manny Paul 3-9 0-0 6, Kaine Young 0-1 0-0 0, Kaden Moriston 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 14-54 6-9 38.
Norfolk (2-8): Kamari Moore 7-14 3-8 22, Hunter Jorgensen 0-1 0-2 0, Mason Merkel 0-1 0-0 0, Taelin Baumann 0-2 2-2 2, Chase Swanson 0-3 2-2 2, Easton Sullivan 2-9 2-3 7, Tanner Eisenhauer 0-1 0-0 0, Jack Borgmann 7-12 4-5 19, Brett Reestman 2-3 0-0 4, Devon Bader 0-2 0-0 0, Mason Dixon 1-1 0-2 2. Totals: 19-48 13-24 58.
Girls game
South Sioux City 9 6 7 14 – 36
Norfolk 12 12 22 14 – 60
South Sioux City (2-7): Paige Myers 2-3 0-0 5, Brooklyn Heineman 2-13 3-7 7, Aubree Van Berkum 1-3 0-0 3, Rylee Faling 0-1 0-0 0, Allie Lieber 1-8 0-0 3, Valerie Correa 3-11 0-2 8, Alli Groves 1-2 0-0 3, Gracie King 1-2 0-0 3, Joslyn Eviglio 0-1 0-0 0, Abbi Aitken 2-9 1-2 5. Totals: 13-53 4-11 36.
Norfolk (2-8): Haley Bovee 2-3 0-1 4, Emerson Waldo 0-3 0-0 0, Amber Schwanebeck 1-3 2-2 4, Brynn Headlee 0-0 3-4 3, Tasha Eisenhauer 2-4 0-2 4, Tessa Gall 3-7 2-5 9, Abbigail Long 2-3 0-0 4, Erin Schwanebeck 3-14 7-10 14, Cameryn Skiff 5-9 0-0 10, Lauren Hinrichs 3-5 0-0 8. Totals: 21-52 14-24 60.