Panthers fall victim to Lincoln East onslaught

The Norfolk High School girls soccer team had no answers for the relentless offensive barrage from the Lincoln East Spartans as they dropped their sixth match of the season 9-0 at Memorial Field.
Lincoln East put the pressure on from the get-go and never relented. They held the ball for most of the game and kept goalkeeper Tasha Eisenhauer’s hands full. Coach Kyle Mather was impressed by the freshman’s performance, especially with Hailey Kleinschmit — who usually starts — out for the third straight game with a leg injury.
“She played amazing, she has all year,” Mather said. “She made some amazing saves; otherwise it could’ve been ugly in the first half.”
Although Eisenhauer and the Norfolk defense were able to keep it scoreless early, the Spartans were finally able to break through with 17:55 left in the first half when Olivia Kugler found Haley Peterson on a corner kick. The maroon and white continued to hold their own defensively and went into halftime down 1-0.
Even though there wasn’t much going offensively and Lincoln East was showing no signs of slowing down, the Panthers were eager to get their share of possession, use it to create opportunities and get back in the game.
Those opportunities didn’t come as Lincoln East slammed the door shut early.
It started when Briley Hill scored two goals in the first eight minutes of the second half. Then the Spartans added six more goals before the final horn, including four by Kayma Carpenter and another from Peterson.
“We just lost a lot of 1-v-1 battles,” Mather said. “They were able to get in behind us and get several shots on goal.”
Going into the contest, the Panthers had allowed just seven goals all season, with their most in one game being three. They allowed nine on Thursday afternoon. Things looked no better offensively, as the Panthers failed to get a shot on goal.
Mather understood the difficulty of playing a team that’s considered by many to be one of the best in the state, but he sees it as a valuable experience for the younger players.
“They’re organized defensively, their midfielders are solid, they have girls that can finish, they’re pretty much a complete team, and we’re not quite there yet,” Mather said. “It’s good for our younger girls to see the level that they need to get to by the time they get to be upperclassmen.”
Norfolk won’t have to wait long for a chance to wash away the taste of defeat. The Panthers take on South Sioux City on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the semifinals of the Gary McLaurin Invitational, which the Panthers host at Norfolk Middle School.
“I really think we have a chance to win our tournament on Saturday if we play the way we’re capable of,” Mather said. “It’s just a matter of keeping your head right and having the right attitude going forward and continuing to learn from mistakes and get better day by day.”
Lincoln East 8, Norfolk 0
Lincoln East 1 8—9
Norfolk 0 0—0
Goals: (LE) Haley Peterson 2, Carly Bredthauer, Kayma Carpenter 4, Briley Hill 2; Assists: (LE) Olivia Kugler, Keely Yager, Tula Waite, Annie Mulder 2, Haley Peterson