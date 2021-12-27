The Norfolk High boys basketball team couldn’t resolve the Islanders’ size advantage, losing 64-36 to Grand Island in an opening round game of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.
The Panthers limited University of Virginia-signee Isaac Traudt–who scored 57 points against Norfolk in a game last season–to just six points, but the 6-foot 9 senior’s teammates picked up the scoring slack while also limiting the Panthers to just 10 field goals during the game.
“Isaac did a tremendous job of sharing in the success of others,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “We get kind of pitched as a group that is Isaac, and then everyone else. Our guys have done a great job through the first five games of just progressing to where that wasn’t the case, and I think (people) saw that today.”
Those teammates included non-starter Barrett Olson, a junior whose 6 of 9 shooting from the field included three 3s as he led all scorers with 19 points, and 6-foot 6 Dylan Sextro, a senior who made 8 of 10 close-range field goals and both free throw chances to total 18 points.
“Barrett (Olson) knocked down some big-time shots to loosen up their ‘pack line’ defense, and Dylan (Sextro) did a good job of taking advantage of his opportunities,” Slough said. “So there was a lot of good in what happened today as far as Isaac only scoring six points.”
But offense wasn’t the 2-4 Islanders’ primary key to victory.
Grand Island’s size–with another 6-foot 6 senior, Tyler Fay, along with 6-foot 3 senior Jacob Nesvara and 6-foot 2 senior Kytan Fyfe–provided the Islanders with the size and strength to deny Norfolk drives into the lane with a switching man-to-man defense, with the alternate option a trapping 2-3 half-court zone that took away the Panthers’ 3-point opportunities from the perimeter.
“We knew that we had an advantage on the interior, so we wanted to do a good job on the offensive side of the floor by getting the ball inside early and often,” Slough said. “Defensively, length on the perimeter can take the 3-point line away and make them go to the rim and try to score over our length. I thought we did a really good job of that.”
The Islanders’ held Norfolk to two field goals in the first period–both by Colby James off the bench–but led just 10-7 as the Panthers crowded Traudt inside defensively, causing Slough to move Traudt to the perimeter in the second quarter.
“In the first quarter they were really collapsing on Isaac,” Slough said. “So we decided to move Isaac to the perimeter and draw their attention to the perimeter and take advantage of Dylan’s size inside.”
That offensive adjustment–along with a defensive change to the trapping 2-3 zone–opened the door for Sextro and Olson, who scored 14 of Grand Island’s 19 points in the period and prompted an 11–0 run during the final three minutes of the half and a 29-16 lead at intermission.
“We’re kind of in a battle with our coaching staff vs. our players as to what we want to do defensively,” Slough said. “They really want to play ‘man’ and I think our zone is better, so for now we’re just trying to do a good job of mixing it up to keep our opponent off balance.”
Norfolk, which typically shoots well from the 3-point line, managed just four 3s against the Islanders–two spot-up shots by James and two by 6-foot 3 junior Jack Borgmann, who was able to shoot over his defender; however, the Panthers made just 10 of 41 attempts from the field (25 percent), adding three field goals in the second period, four in the third, and just one in the fourth.
James finished with 10 points, the only Norfolk player to reach double figures, to lead the Panthers–now 1-6–in scoring.
“They’re gigantic–the biggest team we’ve played so far,” Norfolk coach Matt Shelsta said. “Overall, they just had height, strength, and length everywhere. It was tough for us to get a shot at the basket and feeling comfortable getting one off when they had deflections, blocked shots, and tips all over the place.”
“We weren’t tough enough to really go (to the basket) and attack them, so we stood on the perimeter and turned the ball over too many times,” he said. “We played kind of weak.”
Shelsta said that the Panthers’ plan defensively was to focus on Traudt, thinking “if we could put bodies around him–in front and behind as often as possible–we could kind of match the other guys, but our lack of toughness with their other bigs and, I thought, our effort just was not where it was supposed to be.”
Rebounding, Shelsta said, often indicates the Panthers’ commitment to toughness and effort.
“We’d do great things defensively, and then they’d get an offensive rebound,” Shelsta said. “When we don’t have five guys really focused on what the goal is, the mission–boxing out their guy–we give them second-chance opportunities. The thing is, they didn’t have a ton of offensive rebounds, but they made the most of them–the scored off of them.”
Shelsta said he had expected better, following Norfolk’s 55-47 win over North Platte a week ago.
“After being smacked in the face the night before by Kearney, I thought we came back with some attitude and toughness against North Platte and did it–we answered the bell,” Shelsta said. “North Platte was a team that fit our size, but now Grand Island was just a different kind of animal, and things kind of snowballed.”
Norfolk will host Columbus–which fell 67-53 to Lincoln North Star Monday afternoon–in a loser’s bracket game on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Heartland Athletic Conference
Grand Island 10 19 20 15 — 64
Norfolk 7 9 12 8 – 36
Grand Island (2-4): Tyler Fay 1-4 2-2 4, Riley Plummer 0-1 0-0 0, Brandon Fox 0-1 0-0 0, Kazadi Mukoma 0-2 0-0 0, Dylan Sextro 8-10 2-2 18, Dru Hofeldt 0-1 0-0 0, Colton Marsh 0-4 0-0 0, Kytan Fyfe 2-2 0-0 4, Barrett Olson 6-9 4-4 19, Isaac Traudt 2-8 1-2 6, Cohen Evans 1-3 0-0 3, Jacob Nesvara 3-4 0-0 6, Elijah Garrett 2-2 0-0 4. Totals: 25-51 9-12 64.
Norfolk (1-6): Kamari Moore 1-12 4-6 6, Taelin Baumann 0-3 0-0 0, Chase Swanson 2-6 0-0 4, Tanner Eisenhauer 1-3 0-0 3, Jack Borgmann 2-5 2-2 8, Colby James 4-8 0-0 10, Brett Reestman 0-2 0-0 0, Devon Bader 0-2 2-4 2, Coleson Barritt 0-0 1-2 1, Mason Dixon 0-0 2-2 2. Totals: 10-41 11-16 36.