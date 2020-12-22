Panthers fall in double-OT to ranked Lincoln Southwest

The Norfolk High boys basketball team used its weekend victory over North Platte as a confidence-builder, then took a giant step against a state-ranked Lincoln Southwest squad which needed two overtime periods to close out its 77-71 win over a stubborn Panthers squad Tuesday night.
“I’m so proud of the way the guys competed; they really played hard, and they do it all the time so that’s not a surprise, that’s the expectation,” Norfolk coach Matt Shelsta said. “They executed better, but we’ve still got to finish up some end of game situations--we’re still not very good at that because we’re an inexperienced team that’s never been in that situation before.”
The Panthers exploded out of the gate, turning an immediate 2-point deficit after the Silver Hawks scored a layup off the opening tip into a 21-12 lead behind five 3s--including two from Colby James and two from Colton Price.
But Southwest finished out the quarter with a 12-0 run that established a 24-21 lead for the Silver Hawks, keyed by 7 points from Ben Hunzeker, who extended the run into the second period with a driving layup before Norfolk scored the next 7 points for one last first-half lead at 28-26.
Two tie scores later, a 3 by the Panthers’ Kallan Herman and another by Daydon Taylor--which beat the halftime buzzer--sent the teams to their respective locker rooms tied at 36.
“Norfolk came out with a ton of fire and executed really well offensively, and we feel good that we found a way to make enough plays to win,” Southwest coach Alex Bahe said. “We’re going to have a win tonight, and we’re going to have some things we can learn from.”
The Silver Hawks’ scoring slowed when Hunzeker, a junior who scored 17 first-half points, left the game with an injury less than three minutes into the third period. After five lead changes during the quarter, Herman helped Norfolk finish the third with a 51-47 advantage on a 3 from the point followed by a steal and fastbreak layup.
“Hunzeker is a stud, a great kid, a great player; we don’t want anything bad to happen to anybody,” Shelsta said. “We want to win, but we want to win against the best; when he went out of the game it changed their identity, but they have a lot of weapons.”
The Panthers didn’t start well in the final period--turning the ball over twice on errant passes, forcing a drive into traffic, and committing an offensive foul that ended a possession. Meanwhile, Southwest turned its attention offensively to its size advantage in the lane with 6-foot 5 junior post player Dillon Riedmiller and got five of its next six field goals within five feet of the basket--three on offensive rebound-putbacks--to lead 58-53.
“Now, execution comes through losing a close game where we can remember that it wasn’t just in regulation or in an overtime, but how many chances did we have in the first, second, third quarter, or fourth quarter that we didn’t take care of--stuff that we can control,” Shelsta said. “We’ve got to become a team that comes through in the clutch.”
Norfolk battled back to deadlock the score once again, this time on a pair of James’ free throws, followed by a long 3 and a drive by Herman, to send the game into overtime tied at 60.
Each team had an unsuccessful opporunity to finish the game with a last possession as the overtime period came to an end with Riedmiller making the first of two free throws to force a second extra period tied at 67-all, but missing the potential game-winner.
Herman provided the Panthers with a 71-67 lead a minute into the second overtime, but Norfolk wouldn’t score again while the Silver Hawks closed out the game at the free throw line, making 8 of 10--including 5 of 6 following a steal and fastbreak layup by Jared Bohrer that put Southwest back in front 72-71 with just under 1½ minutes remained in the game--to finalize the 77-71 win.
“This was the closest we’ve come to a complete game--combining the effort, the execution, the toughness and mental toughness,” Shelsta said. “I thought that was our best game so far. We work them extremely hard in practice for moments like this, and we’re going to keep getting better and better.”
Hunzeker’s 17-point first half paced Southwest, but the Silver Hawks (now 2-1) also got double-figure scoring from Riedmiller with 14, while Bohrer, Tyler Sellentin, and Rylan Smith all totaled 11 points each.
“We’re a team that really relies on balance, so when you take away one of those parts it can throw us out of sync a bit, and I think that happened,” Bahe said. “With that said, I thought Norfolk played with a lot of confidence all the way down the stretch.”
Herman led Norfolk--now 1-5--with 33 points, while James added 11, and Price and Kamari Moore each finished with 9.
Lincoln Southwest 24 12 11 13 (7) (10) -- 77
Norfolk 21 15 15 9 (7) (4) -- 71
Lincoln Southwest (2-1): Jared Bohrer 5-15 2-3 13, Rylan Smith 2-7 8-8 13, Ben Hunzeker 8-10 0-0 17, Grant Mielak 2-4 0-0 6, Jackson Decker 1-3 1-2 3, Dillon Riedmiller 6-9 2-5 14, Myles Hoehne 0-3 0-0 0, Tyler Sellentin 3-8 4-4 11. Totals: 27-60 17-22 77.
Norfolk (1-5): Kamari Moore 3-8 2-2 9, Isaac Heimes 2-8-0-0 4, Kallan Herman 12-31 4-7 33, Colton Price 3-7 0-0 9, Colby James 3-4 2-2 11, Daydon Taylor 2-7 0-0 5. Totals: 25-65 8-11 71.