Panthers fall in double-OT to ranked Lincoln Southwest

Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&