Norfolk High’s seniors walked away from their final home match as winners on Wednesday, but it took a little extra work.
The Panthers rallied from a 2-1 deficit against Lincoln North Star in a Heartland Conference tournament consolation match. The latest even battle between these two teams resulted in a 20-25, 25-14, 26-28, 25-21, 15-12 Norfolk victory.
“I went out there saying that it’s our last game, so I don’t want to go out losing,” said senior Jayda Christensen, who had 11 kills. “We’re all one team, and we all wanted to win. I think the mindset that we had was crazy. We all had that winning mindset.”
Norfolk (15-17) never trailed in the fifth set after North Star scored the first point. The Gators (12-20) did tie it three times, but the Panthers closed it out by scoring five of the final seven points.
“We were all really positive,” Christensen said. “We kept our heads up, cheered each other on and played as a team.”
Norfolk coach Dave Hepner liked how his team performed in the final set. He said even North Star’s final point – which came on a back row hit into the net by Norfolk libero Nevaeh Brown – was a positive play.
“We were consistently making serves, being aggressive and continuing to play our game,” he said. “I think the girls got a nice little lead there.
“We had a really aggressive swing at the net late to give them one more shot. I will take that every single time. As long as we’re being aggressive and not playing not to lose, I love that. Nevaeh back there stepped up and took a big swing. It just didn’t go over. But when we needed it, we got it.”
On the next point, Christensen’s kill from the middle closed out the match.
“I usually play middle, but I was playing right side tonight,” she said. “For me getting that kill out of the middle was fun for me.”
Hepner expected a close match considering that the two teams split their previous 12 sets over the last two seasons. That included a North Star rally from a 2-0 deficit earlier this season to win on Norfolk’s home court.
“The team that makes the fewest mistakes wins between us and North Star, it seems like,” he said. “I think us being aggressive in our serve got them out of system late, and that was the difference.”
Serving issues were the biggest problem in the first and third sets for the Panthers.
“The sets we lost, it seemed like we couldn’t get a serve over the net for some reason,” Hepner said. “We’re a really good serving team, and once they settled down and did what they’re capable of, it was pretty fun to see.”
Haily Boltz led North Star with a match-high 22 kills.
Norfolk countered with 20 kills by Tessa Gall and 19 from Carly Ries. Carlie Streich amassed 55 set assists.
Hepner was pleased with his team’s 2-1 record in the HAC tournament with the loss coming to top-seeded Lincoln Southwest, a team he said is a legit contender for the Class A title.
Now the Panthers turn their attention to district play, where they will likely face Elkhorn South on Tuesday.
The Storm beat Norfolk 2-0 in the Lincoln Northeast invite on Sept. 30, but Hepner said the Panthers played poorly. They have avenged three losses this season and hope to make that total four.
Lincoln NS (12-20) 25 14 28 21 12
Norfolk (15-17) 20 25 26 25 15
LINCOLN NORTH STAR (sets-aces-blocks): Abby Lottman 2-3-0, Maddie Dageforde 2-0-0, Brynn Person 0-1-0, Hailey Boltz 22-0-0, Macy Roth 14-1-1, Ali Jacobs 9-4-3, Ivanna Ramos Berrios 0-0-0, Avery Bowen 3-1-0, Piper Haen 0-2-0, Raleigh Bowen 0-0-0, MiKayla Ray 0-0-0. Totals 52-12-4.
NORFOLK (sets-aces-blocks): Tessa Gall 20-1-0, Jayda Christensen 11-0-1, Emily Sherman 0-0-0, Jaden Kiichler 7-0-2, Carlie Streich 0-0-0, Cameryn Skiff 6-2-2, Nevaeh Brown 0-3-0, Carl Ries 19-2-3, Abigail Ruda 0-2-0, Adalia McWilliams 0-0-0. Totals 63-10-8.
Set assists: Lincoln North Star 51 (Lottman 50, Haen 1); Norfolk 59 (Streich 55, Brown 3, Skiff 1).