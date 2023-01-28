The Norfolk High wrestling teams persevered on Saturday, overcoming recent illness and injury–along with difficult competition–to win both the boys and girls divisions of their own invitational.
The Panthers’ 202.5 team points out-distanced the 152 total of runner-up Columbus in the boys race, while Norfolk edged Papillion-LaVista on the girls side of the competition 117-104.
The Panthers boys earned four championships–Ryder Kahny (106-lb.), Jacob Licking (160), Kayden Kettler (195), and Jackson Bos (220).
The girls notched three, with Tierra Pollard taking the title at 105-lb., Kali Mangelsen at 125, and Laila Cuevas adding the 140-lb. medal.
“Overall, it was a great team effort. Our depth is really helping us out in these tournaments, so for guys to come back and get third or get second in those round-robins–that really helped us out today,” boys coach Justin Grey said. “Obviously we’ve got good quality teams here, like Grand Island and Columbus. They don’t have the depth we do, but they have the individuals that performed very well. We hadn’t seen Omaha Westside or Millard North this year at all, and it was great to finally get some film on them. So, I liked the test that we got today. Several of our guys competed well against wrestlers ranked ahead of them.”
There was plenty to like, including Kahny’s win by fall at 5:02 in his matchup with Riley Bishop of Grand Island and Licking’s battle with Westside’s Michael Myers, a wrestler state-ranked just above Licking.
“For (Jake) Licking to come out and wrestle through that position–it was a scramble, and the winner was going to be whoever wrestled through that position,” Grey said. “Jake’s experienced and he’s a gamer, but that Westside kid is no joke. He usually comes out on top of those scrambles. That’s a huge win for district seeds.”
Licking was in a predicament, facing a potential pin before he fought through it. Then, after he gained control of one of Myers’ legs, the pair rose to a standing position–Myers on one leg, before Licking kicked it out from under him and secured the pin as the two fell to the mat.
“It was kind of funky–we got in a weird position. I was just wrestling through the position. He had a leg in, and I got it out and got to a single leg. I had his head so I just took him over right to his back,” Licking said. “He beat me at state last year in the semifinals, so it was kind of a revenge match for me with that one.”
Licking, a four-year state qualifier, was one match away from placing as a freshman, then finished fourth as a sophomore and fifth as a junior. This season, as his confidence has grown, his goal is to finish on top as a senior.
“We’ve got state duals next week, so to come out on top there would be awesome. We’ve got the team to do it,” he said. “The next week is districts, and I want to be a district champ, because my goal is to be a state champion. I think it’s all mental. At the beginning of the year I knew I was good, but at this point, now, I know I can dominate.”
Following Kahny’s pin in the championship match, Norfolk lost the next three title bouts, until Licking’s win at 160 previewed the success of the Panthers’ heavier weights.
“Our guys in the upper weights, like Jaeden Thompson who pinned his higher-ranked opponent in the third-place match, and then our seniors Kayden Kettler at 195 and Jackson Bos at 220 did a great job,” Grey said. “Kayden is really wrestling well right now for us, and Jackson was sick before the tournament but wrestled really well in his last home invite.” “Another kid, Rylee Hammer stepped up to wrestle heavyweight for us for the first time all year. He weighed in at just over 197 pounds, then defeated guys who weighed 250 or 260 pounds all day,” Grey said. “He lost to the Grand Island kid who’s ranked fourth in the state, but I’m really proud of him–to step up and do that, what we needed, for the team.”
THE NORFOLK GIRLS, according to assistant coach Jeremy Uesterwieman, have been dealing with some illness and injuries and, because of those, some “rust.” But he said he was pleased with the way “the team wrestled hard in a total team effort today.”
“Tierra (Pollard) got us started with a big win and pin against a tough girl from Millard North,” Uesterwieman said. “Then our team just fed off each other and took off from there.”
Pollard pinned Makenzie Martin of North at the 1:59 mark. Pollard, a sophomore whose record stands at 28-2, said that 24 of those wins are by pin–including all three of her wins in the invitational.
“This is my 10th year of wrestling. My strong point this year is neutral position and top position, because it’s easiest in terms of control,” Pollard said. “My favorite pin move is a chicken wing–two of my pins today were with the wing, and the third one was a butcher.”
Pollard said her goal for the season, after finishing sixth as a freshman, is to qualify for the finals and a chance to compete for first and second place.
“Laila Cuevas’s 140-pound match, against a girl that had beat her bad early in the year and the team race on the line head to head–first and second–we get that and end up being first in the team race,” Uesterwieman said. “It’s been fun to see all the stuff that she’s been working hard on come together.”
Cuevas–whose record is now 25-8–said the journey through this season has been “really fun, but hard, pushing through practice.” She felt the confidence she’s developed during the season made the difference in her championship match.
“I just put all my weight into her, making sure I could push down and get behind her right away,” Cuevas said. “The first time I wrestled her I didn’t really have confidence.”
Norfolk Catholic’s girls squad also participated in the meet. The Knights finished sixth and had two champions in Jordan Aschoff (130) and Danielle Carney (190).
“This is the second year our girls have competed in this meet. Since all girls teams are in the same class, it’s a chance for us to see a couple of them,” Knights coach Henry Aschoff said. “Columbus and Papillion LaVista, for example, are in our district next week. This is competition we don’t see in any of our regular meets during the season.”
The Norfolk boys will turn their attention to preparation for the Nebraska State Duals Tournament at Kearney next weekend, with the girls heading to Bridgeport to compete in the District A-4 tournament.
“We’ve won every one of our tournaments this season except the Flatwater Fracas at the beginning of the year, which we lost by four points to Lincoln East,” Grey said. “We’re currently ranked No. 2 in power points right now and Lincoln East is third. We’re hoping to have them in the semifinals of the state duals, but first we’ve got to get past whoever we face first. We’re really looking forward to a rematch with East.”
Boys team scores: 1. Norfolk 202.5, 2. Columbus 152, 3. Grand Island 134, 4. Omaha Westside 79.5, 5. Bellevue East 62 6. Millard North 62, 7. Fremont 58, 8. Lincoln Northeast 4.
Boys individual results
(winner, top Norfolk finisher)
106: 1. Ryder Kahny (Norfolk) 26-8 over Riley Bishop (Grand Island) 24-17, (Fall 5:02).
113: 1. Logan Edwards (Westside), 3. Chase Firenze (Norfolk).
120: 1. Brenyn Delano (Columbus), 4. Tannor Thompson (Norfolk).
126: 1. Kooper Brandle (Westside), 3. Jesus Monrroy (Norfolk).
132: 1. Mason Petersen (Columbus) 13-3 over Calvin Empkey (Norfolk) 25-5, (Dec 9-4).
138: 1. Caydn Kucera (Columbus) 24-3 over Gavin Van Driel (Norfolk) 25-7, (Dec 7-4).
145: 1. Kaden Brownlow (Columbus) 26-10 over Joel Thompson (Norfolk) 15-7, (Dec 4-2).
152: 1. Cannon McCarty (Westside), 3. Dylan Busch (Norfolk).
160: 1. Jacob Licking (Norfolk) 30-2 over Michael J. Myers (Omaha Westside) 37-3, (Fall 3:56).
170: 1. Brian Petry (Millard North) 30-7 over Hudson Waldow (Norfolk) 31-5, (Dec 4-1).
182: 1. Mason Chandler (Bellevue East), 3. Jaeden Thompson (Norfolk).
195: 1. Kayden Kettler (Norfolk) 33-2 over Liam Blaser (Columbus) 32-6, (MD 12-0).
220: 1. Jackson Bos (Norfolk) 24-3 over Preston Wagner (Fremont) 23-12, (Dec 9-4).
285: 1. Zachary Pittman (Grand Island), 2. Rylee Hammer (Norfolk).
Girls team scores: 1. Norfolk 117, 2. Papillon-LaVista 104, 3. Fremont 70, 4. Omaha Westside 67, 5. Millard North 66, 6. Norfolk Catholic 62, 7. Columbus 30, 8. Lincoln Northeast 14.
Girls individual results
(winner, top Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic finisher)
100: 1. Sophia Turpitt (Fremont).
105: 1. Tiearra Pollard (Norfolk Girls) 28-2 over Kyra Gonzalez (Fremont Girls) 12-10, (Fall 2:00).
115: 1. Marissa Anderson (Columbus), 3. Jazmin Haller (Norfolk).
120: 1. Kaylee Bedsole (Fremont).
125: 1. Kali Mangelsen (Norfolk).
130: 1. Jordan Aschoff (Norfolk Catholic), 2. Kylie Beeken (Norfolk), 4. Casey Koch (Norfolk).
135: 1. Zoey Barber (Westside), 3. Cecilia Kann (Norfolk Catholic).
140: 1. Laila Cuevas (Norfolk Girls) 25-8 over Sophia Peterson (Fremont Girls) 16-13, (Fall 3:28).
145: 1. Emma Stice (Papillion-LaVista), 2. Grace Koch (Norfolk Catholic), 3. Kayla Bobeldyke (Norfolk).
155: 1. Piper Zatechka (Westside).
170: 1. Macy Barber (Westside), 2. Beverly Bobeldyke (Norfolk)
190: 1. Danielle Carney (Norfolk Catholic).
235: 1. Julissa Guerrero (Fremont), 2. Ashanti Dillard (Norfolk), 4. Quinlyn Kennel (Norfolk Catholic).