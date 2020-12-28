Norfolk’s defense clamped down on the Discoverers all game long, allowing just eight Columbus field goals.
Meanwhile, the Panthers were led offensively by Hailey Kleinschmit, who accumulated 13 points primarily by penetrating the Discoverers’ match-up zone defense with either the dribble or the pass, in combination with the perimeter scoring of Erin Schwanebeck who knocked down a couple of 3s while contributing 12 points.
As a result, No. 8-seeded Norfolk--now 3-4 overall--earned a 51-22 first-round win in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament and goes on the road for a Wednesday afternoon matchup at top-seeded Lincoln Pius X.
“The girls did a really good job on defense; we were trying to keep them out of the middle, which has been the mental focus for us the past two weeks,” Panthers coach Jared Oswald said. “We’re getting better and better at it, and our help side was pretty good--I was proud of our help side communication.”
Post players Makenna Skiff and Adaly Sanchez were also effective, remaining in the lane near the basket until and unless the Columbus player they were assigned to guard possessed the ball.
“By doing that, it allows (our post) to stay at the rim and be more of a deterrent than to move around more,” Oswald said.
All of the Panthers’ scoring in the first quarter came from Kleinschmit and Schwanebeck.
Kleinschmit scored on a baseline drive to tie the score at 2-all following the Discoverers’ only lead on a game-opening basket, then added a 3-point play by finishing a fastbreak layup on a steal and assist from Karly Kalin, and converted two free throws before Schwanebeck finished up with a 3 in transition and a drive that ended the period with Norfolk ahead 12-8.
“That match-up (Columbus defense) is always a little bit of a challenge; it’s just different,” Oswald said. “We tried running a man-offense against it early. I thought that would be more effective, but it wasn’t, so our girls did a good job of transitioning to playing our zone offense. We were able to get the ball into the middle and make good things happen.”
The Panthers then shut out Columbus for the first five minutes of the second and built a 21-8 advantage in the process. Schwanebeck’s two free throws opened the quarter and began the 9-0 run, with a jumper from Kleinschmit following a flash cut into the lane ending the spurt as the Discoverers got their first points of the period on a pair of free throws.
Norfolk blew the game open in the second half by outscoring Columbus 16-3 to turn a 25-12 halftime lead into a 41-15 margin.
Kleinschmit’s penetrate-and-dish assist to teammate Chelsea Strom got the offense started for the Panthers, and the senior followed that play with a drive from the wing to add to the lead.
“I thought Hailey made really good decisions attacking the zone when she put the ball on the floor,” Oswald said. “Those decisions weren’t just scoring; she had some really nice passes inside, too.”
After Columbus interrupted the run with two free throws by freshman Carly Gaedeke, who led the Discoverers in scoring with 6 points, Schwanebeck sparked another Norfolk run--this one 12-1 to finish the third quarter--with another 3.
“When Erin gets her feet set she’s a really dangerous shooter,” Oswald said. “She was able to get a couple looks in transition early, and it got her going.”
Following another Kleinschmit assist, this one to Skiff inside, Sanchez scored on a baseline shot and Tessa Gall’s 3 put the Panthers up 41-15--allowing Norfolk to cruise through the final period with subs wrapping up the majority of the time remaining in the 51-22 victory.
“Getting everybody on the floor (following the moratorium) is really nice; we just need a little playing time to get us going again,” Oswald said. “Especially when we’ve had a couple girls who’ve been hurt or sick, it’s great to get them some extended time on the floor.”
Columbus 8 4 3 7 -- 22
Norfolk 12 13 16 10 -- 51
Columbus (1-6): Tayler Braun 1-5 0-0 2, Carly Gaedeke 2-11 2-4 6, Abby Loeffelholz 0-1 0-0 0, Alyssa Dorau 0-5 2-2 2, Becca Hazlett 0-2 0-1 0, Ellie Thompson 2-3 0-0 4, Elena Batenhorst 2-9 1-2 5, Addi Duranski 1-3 0-0 3, Logan Kapels 0-3 0-1 0. Totals: 8-42 5-10 22.
Norfolk (3-4): Nealy Brummond 1-11 2-3 4, Tessa Gall 1-5 0-0 3, Erin Schwanebeck 4-8 2-3 12, Karly Kalin 2-2 1-4 5, Chelsea Strom 2-2 2-4 6, Hailey Kleinschmit 5-7 3-3 13, Makenna Skiff 1-3 0-0 2, Agdaly Sanchez 3-3 0-0 6. Totals: 19-41 10-17 51.