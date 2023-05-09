The Norfolk High girls tennis squad used some recent time away from the court to its advantage Tuesday.
The Panthers came out refreshed and ready, and the result was an 8-1 dual win over Sioux City East.
“We played really well today. Having a few days off seemed to be just what we needed as we started out strong in almost all of the matches, dictated the points throughout, and easily defeated the visiting East Raiders,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “Their coach even told us we were the best team they have seen so far this year–even including their conference meet where they finished third overall.”
The Panthers took care of business by winning all three of the doubles matches–dropping just 10 of the 34 games played–and also won 5 of 6 singles matches. East’s only victory was by Gracie Bruening in No. 1 singles as Norfolk’s Carlie Streich retired the match with injury trailing 3-2.
A partnership of seniors–Jayda Christensen and Kyla Robinson–teamed up to help get the Norfolk rout underway, performing together as the No. 1 doubles team to defeat Bruening and Taryn Dobbs 8-2.
The duo improved to 10-5 on the season and were scheduled to compete in the Panthers’ final dual of the season on Wednesday before finishing up the regular season at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet on Friday.
The 15 outings is fewer than last year when Christensen and Robinson teamed up for over 30 matches, but Krueger explored other options earlier this season.
“They didn’t play together much early in the season as I was trying to find a couple of combinations that might score us points,” Krueger said. “Bottom line, it came down to putting them back together where they have a comfort zone after playing together last year.”
Christensen said that playing together in the past helped establish “a trust together.”
“Having that trust helps a lot. We each know we’ve got each other’s back, and we’ve been more consistent,” Christensen said. “Coach was experimenting to see if we could develop two (even) doubles teams, but my partnership with Kyla works well. We both love to play at the net and we both love doubles, which helps when both people have that in common.”
Robinson felt that the pair played well against the Raiders and, although they continue to work on some aspects of the game, showed improvement.
“I thought we did alright. We struggled a little bit with covering (the court), but we’ve been working on that for awhile,” Robinson said. “It’s just something we need to work on a little bit more.”
The Raiders’ Bruening and Dobbs had their own struggles at the service line, missing several first-serve chances which meant a slower second service to be sure of getting the ball in play.
“We took advantage of their second serves and volleys at the net–we made sure to put those balls away,” Christensen said. “I do see our improvement from last year.”
Krueger mentioned that “chemistry” is part of the relationship that promotes a good doubles partnership, adding that Christensen and Robinson have developed solid communication.
“Their chemistry this season is so much better as Jayda has always been a talkative, energetic person,” Krueger said. “Kyla is generally pretty reserved and very quiet. At times those styles didn’t mesh as well last year. However, Kyla is much more vocal this year, which allows them to click better with the energy they bring, and they can feed off of each other more this year.”
Christensen and Robinson would like to see their improvement as a doubles team pay off by earning additional matches at the state tournament, ideally “advancing to a second match or even the second day.”
Realizing that, as seniors, their final tennis season with each other and their other teammates is coming to an end “is sad.”
“All of us being able to play together the past two years, we’ve created such a strong bond,” Christensen said. “Being able to play tennis together–we all just love each other.”
“Tennis is my main sport,” Robinson said. “It’s something I really enjoy, so it’s sad that it’s coming to an end, but I will definitely continue to play when I go off to college at UNO–at least intramurals, if not competitive tennis.”
Norfolk 8, Sioux City East 1
Varsity Singles: No. 1. Gracie Bruening (SCE) def. Carlie Streich (N) 3-2 Ret.; No. 2. Kyla Robinson (N) def. Taryn Dobbs (SCE) 8-0; No. 3. Jayda Christensen (N) def. Faith Kranz (SCE) 8-6; No. 4. Sailor Cipra (N) def. Payton East (SCE) 8-4; No. 5. Myranda Hansen (N) def. Mia Collella (SCE) 8-0; No. 6. Malori Schrader (N) def. Mattie Wineland (SCE) 8-3.
Varsity Doubles: No. 1. Christensen, Robinson (N) def. Bruening, Dobbs (SCE) 8-2; No. 2. Hansen, Schrader (N) def. Kranz, East (SCE) 8-6; No. 3. Cipra, Streich (N) def. Collella, Wineland (SCE) 8-2.