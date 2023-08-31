The Norfolk High football team and third-year coach Chris Koozer are counting on a group of 22 seniors with significant experience acquired during the past season, or more, to propel the Panthers toward the program’s goals in 2023.
The seniors will provide a returning starter for seven positions on offense and seven more on the defensive side of the ball, along with a punter and placekicker. Several of those players will play both offense and defense, with backups rotating in to provide occasional rest.
“We have a lot of starters, or players with starting experience, that are back,” Koozer said. “We have our identical schedule from last year, just flipping the home and road games.
“Several of those teams are from the days of the Greater Nebraska Conference that Norfolk was a part of — Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island and North Platte — along with Bellevue East and Omaha Westside from Omaha, and Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Northeast from Lincoln.”
The Panthers finished 5-4 last season and just missed qualifying for the Class A playoffs when Bellevue East lost to Omaha South in the final game of the regular season. By comparable scores, Koozer said, East should have won the game, but the loss prevented Norfolk from making the playoff field.
“Our district will be tough again and, on paper, Westside and Kearney will be the two favorites to do well there,” Koozer said. “Those two, along with Grand Island — a final four team last year — and North Platte were all playoff teams. The other teams will be better than last year. We could have a similar record, if not better, if we do the right things.”
Koozer said the team would miss the leadership of some of the players who graduated, and several of those were two- and three-year starters. But he added that this year’s group has the potential for success.
“Our quarterback this year, CJ Hoffman, started on defense at safety, so he was on the field — which matters — and got some reps on offense,” Koozer said. “But he played quarterback in junior varsity games and got his reps there, too. That allowed him to get some throws in a live game. We do that with underclassmen who are one-way starters, letting them play in JV games on the other side of the ball.”
Norfolk brings back three offensive linemen — Sam Zazueta, Alan Diaz and Jacob Schamp, with Zazueta and Diaz also handling positions in the defensive line. Zazueta is also the punter and placekicker.
“Rowdy Bauer will be our running back for the third straight year,” Koozer said. “We also have two of our receivers, Coleson Barritt and Tanner Eisenhauer, back.”
Eisenhauer and Hudson Waldow will handle the inside linebacker positions as defensive returnees for the third straight season, with Hoffman and Bauer returning to play safety and cornerback, respectively. Another defender, Dylan Frohberg, will return as an outside linebacker.
“We’ll have some other seniors, some juniors and even sophomores that we can tap into who will be able to back up some of these two-way players and give them some rest,” Koozer said. “When we get to tighter parts of the game, we’ll go back to the first-line guys. It’s just tough for a JV player who hasn’t faced the same level of play to hold up in those situations.”
Koozer said putting Norfolk’s football program on the map by regularly earning a spot among the field of playoff teams is one of the primary goals, to be in the top half of Class A’s teams.
“We want to improve throughout the season and be playing our best football at the end,” Koozer said. “But the other challenge will be for the coaches to put our kids in the best spot to be successful, to make sure that — with this good group of kids — that we get the most out of them.”
Offensively, Norfolk will emphasize the option game and the passing game as it did last season.
“We won’t change much on offense, because CJ can run the ball pretty well, plus we have our running back and some good receivers back,” Koozer said. “Defensively, we’ll still be a 4-2, which we can modify into a 3-4 and things like that, depending on if we’re seeing spread teams.”
Koozer said that following a productive summer of 7-on-7 and camps, as well as the familiarity with the returning players, practices have been going well, and it feels like the Panthers “are ready to see somebody else” on the field.
The team has chosen the slogan “respect all, fear none” as the focus for the season.
“They felt that when we were playing some of these really strong teams like Omaha Westside, that some kids were almost playing like they didn’t think they could win, that it wasn’t realistic,” Koozer said. “Now, they’re saying that we need to step up. We can respect them, but we need to play hard, that we’re better now.”
Serving as assistants for the Panthers are Matt Skiff, Kodiak French, Ben Sullivan, Aaron Wilken, Brian Disch, Cory Lenton and Trevor Staman.
Norfolk will open its season against Columbus on Thursday. Like last year, this will be the Discoverers’ second outing of their season.
Norfolk High football roster
Seniors: Tanner Eisenhauer, CJ Hoffman, Mason Merkel, Coleson Barritt, Adam Heinemann, Ashten Hader, Hudson Waldow, Rowdy Bauer, Diego Sotelo, Gavin Lee, Brendyn Luna, Austin Ferris, Cesar Martinez, Connor Jones, Sam Zazueta, Jonathan Isom, Gavin Dixon, Jacob Schamp, Finley Conroy, Jackson Mazuch, Alan Diaz, Dylan Frohberg.
Juniors: Cole Fundus, Maddox Furst, Blake Buchanan, Jaeden Thompson, Lane Mead, Mikah Peplinski, Landon Ferris, Josh Dittmer, Noah Ferguson-Naranjo, Rylee Hammer, Garrett Mohr, Jay Koozer, Brayden Long, Max Arenas.
Sophomores: Tanner Wagner, Kayden Schmidt, Parker Rabbass, Isidro Rosas, Gavin Jerecki, Drew Streich, Cole Signor, Dean Krueger, Braylon Owens, Diego Sotelo, Ricardo Rosas, Isaiah Wapelhorst, Oden McFarlane, Caleb Arthur, Carson Hepner, Cohen Skiff, Taivien Winsley, Easton Hardy, Paco Cuevas.