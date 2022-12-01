Among the accomplishments of the Norfolk High wrestling team a year ago are a first-ever Heartland Athletic Conference championship, a district runner-up finish and a fourth-place finish at the state duals tournament.
The Panthers, with 12 state qualifiers competing, then capped that season with a seventh-place finish at the Class A state tournament.
And now, in 2022-23, with 10 of those qualifiers — including four medalists — returning to the mat, the expectations are high for the Panthers to approach or surpass those accomplishments.
The Panthers graduated just two seniors — Brayden Heffner and Devan Schmidt — and return what coach Justin Grey describes as a good team that he thinks can definitely hang with the best of them this year.
“We were the district runner-up to Grand Island, which finished fourth at the state meet,” Grey said. “We lost to No. 1 Millard South in the semifinals at state duals, then lost to Papio — a team we beat in a home dual — in the match for third and fourth.”
Grey said Norfolk was in that dual and had the lead over the top-ranked Patriots with four matches remaining.
“We just kind of checked out after the disappointment of getting beat by Millard South, so we picked up Millard South on our schedule as a dual opponent. They’ll be here on Dec. 6. That should be No. 1 vs. No. 3,” he said. “We’ve never wrestled Millard South before in our season schedule, but we’re now competitive enough that we can take on those teams.
“I want to see them early on in the year rather than meeting them for the first time at state duals, because we just didn’t know what we didn’t know. We’ll be more prepared.”
Four state medalists return — junior Jesse Lewis (state champion in 2021 and third-place medalist in 2022), senior Jake Licking (third-place medalist in 2021, fourth-place in 2022), along with seniors Calvin Empkey and Dylan Busch, who both earned fifth-place medals last season.
“Jesse (Lewis) has been in our program since he was 5 years old, was a state champ as a freshman at 106 pounds, then finished third last year at 113 in a weight class that was really stacked,” Grey said. “He’s hungry to get a title back. He could be Norfolk’s first three-time state champ.
“Jake is a two-time medalist, a three-time state qualifier, and he’ll be wrestling at the next level next year. He’s got big goals in mind for this year and is one of our best leaders.”
Grey said Busch “didn’t win a whole lot at the little kids level, but stuck with it, put a lot of time in during summers and has become a scrambler who likes to dive, grab ankles and roll through. But it works for him.”
Empkey, Grey said, “is special, a wrestler who didn’t win much at all during his first five or six years with our little kids program but just kept coming out.”
“His hunger has just grown every year,” Grey said. “Calvin is a leader in the classroom, in the practice room, just a good quality kid. He’s now a force to reckon with, and he’s hungry to be in the finals this year.”
Those four, along with six other wrestlers with state meet experience — seniors Kayden Kettler and Jackson Bos, juniors Gavin Van Driel and Hudson Waldow, and sophomores Jaeden Thompson and Rylee Hammer — provide a 62-man Norfolk practice room filled with confidence and leadership.
“The teams in the HAC are really good — like Lincoln East, Grand Island, Kearney, Columbus. … I think at one time we had seven of the top 10 teams in the state also in the HAC,” Grey said. “Guys like Kayden Kettler, Jackson Bos and others beat some tough competition during the season and then lost to those guys at the state tournament. It’s a matter of doing the little things right, so you can create habits and not let the environment get to you.
“It was their first time down there, made some mistakes and had to learn the hard way. I expect guys like that to have more awareness of what’s going at the state tournament this year.”
Add a couple of letter winners in Jesus Monroy and Ryder Kahny, and others, and Grey said, “We have a lot of depth this year, which makes this a good year to take a run at the state title or top three, at least.”
“I think 10 years ago, to say Norfolk would be a top five program would have been a far stretch,” Grey said. “Now, with our program where it is, the expectation has been raised, which shows in our junior high program, which has 47 boys and 45 girls out. We’ve never had that kind of numbers.
“More than half of our guys have come from our little kids program where there’s a system that we’re trying to teach our kids from kindergarten all the way through. If they stay consistent with it, by the time they get to high school wrestling is fun — and winning is more fun, too.”
Grey sees a repeat HAC championship, where the preseason No. 3 Panthers will have to contend with second-ranked Lincoln East — although he said “rankings don’t determine who has the better team on that particular day” — and seasonlong preparation for the district meet, which the Panthers will host, as the team’s primary goals.
Assisting Grey as coaches for the Panthers are Tony Brown, Jeremy Eusterwiemann and Kodiak French, as well as volunteer assistants Brayden Heffner, Andrew Stowe and Caleb Licking.
Norfolk High boys wrestling team roster
Seniors: Tommy Stanton, Jake Licking, Kayden Kettler, Jackson Bos, Aidan Dunbar, Chase Firenze, Calvin Empkey, Erick Castillo, Espen Borer and Dylan Busch.
Juniors: Austin Ferris, Cesar Martinez, Hudson Waldow, Zachary Urquidez, Edward Manriquez, Ryder Kahny, Jesse Lewis, Gabe Sonnier, Gavin Van Driel, Josiah Kumm, Joel Thompson and Brayden Roman.
Sophomores: Cruz Cabrera, Landon Ferris, Brayden Long, Lane Mead, Brayden Long, Corbin Lee, Jaeden Thompson, Rylee Hammer, Josh Dittmer, Garrett Mohr and Noah Ferguson-Naranjo.
Freshmen: Camden Grey, Ricky Hernandez, Carson French, Tannor Thompson, Brady Krajewski, Zaiac Johnson, Oden McFarlane, Kendrick Hitz, Diego Sotelo, Ayden Christensen, Yahir Martinez, Tanner Wagner, Raeggenn Hoppe, Nick Romero, Sebastian Contreras, Jiovani Mann, Saul Pena, Maximiliano Mejia, Paco Cuevas, Tristan Hille and Antonio Francisco Guiza.