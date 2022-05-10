LINCOLN – Camryn Skiff needed a shoulder to lean on to steady herself at the end of Tuesday’s Class A, District 4 meet at Beechler Field.
And for good reason.
The Norfolk High junior pushed herself to her limit to try and reach her goal of qualifying for next week’s state meet.
The effort paid off by earning a trip to Omaha Burke Stadium – and in three events.
Skiff’s performance was part of a day that saw the Panthers earn a total of 11 state berths in individual events along with two relays.
On the boys side, Norfolk earned 10 individual bids along with one relay.
Skiff wrapped up her successful meet by anchoring the 4x400 relay, which claimed the third and final automatic state berth in 3:23.04.
“I’m very excited,” Skiff said. “It’s always been my goal to go to state track, so I’m happy that I am finally able to do it. I can’t wait to see what state track holds for me.”
Skiff also qualified in the long jump by placing fourth – one spot behind teammate Victoria Maxey – and second in the 400 in a PR of 1:02.08.
“I didn’t ever know that I was going to be a 400 runner,” she said. “But to qualify in possibly one of the hardest things is truly amazing. I’ve struggled in long jump this year, but to qualify in that too is amazing.
“And our 4x400 team, that’s not just me. That’s all four of us out there. I’m so happy for my team.”
Molly Meier, Paige Godfrey and Abbi Ruda make up the rest of that relay.
Skiff’s road to success in the 400 began over a year ago.
“I began running the 400 competitively my sophomore year,” she said. “I actually didn’t get to run it too much because I hurt my foot. So seeing how much I’ve improved since then is amazing.
“It’s a hard race. It’s not just how well you can physically run it. It’s your mindset – being able to get to that 150 (meter) mark and use your arms and still feel your legs. You hit that 200 and you know you’re dead, but you have to keep going. That’s what’s challenging about it.”
Norfolk is sending another relay to Omaha. The 4x800 team of Ruda, Rachel Mortimer, Meier and Godfrey placed second.
Meier and Ruda qualified in three events apiece by placing third and fourth, respectively, in the 800.
Madison Hall finished fourth in the 3,200 while one of the pleasant surprises on the track for the Panthers was freshman Abby Foster, who placed second in the 1,600 despite being seeded sixth.
“I wasn’t expecting this,” Foster said. “I was hoping, but I wasn’t sure. My mental game was important. I picked a girl who I knew would be faster than me to try to hang with, then I passed her at the end.”
In the field events, Torrance Tso qualified in the discus by placing third. She also unofficially earned one of the eight addition spots given out in the shot put by going 35-8 while placing fifth.
Freshman Adalia McWilliams tied for third in the high jump while sophomore LeAnn Miller finished third in the pole vault.
Norfolk finished third out of seven teams.
“There was some bad and there was some good,” Panthers coach Josh Long said. “But the way the girls performed, a lot of them had PRs and season bests. There were so many highlights for us. We’re going to have a lot of girls sleep well on the ride home.”
ISAAC OCHOA faced a busier day than usual.
The sophomore ran the 1,600 and 3,200 for the first time at the same meet and qualified in both, placing second in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600.
“It was very tough,” he said. “I had to keep pushing through each race. It was very tough to qualify. I just wanted to run smart races and qualify in both.”
In the 3,200, the entire field hung together through the first two laps until Ochoa and Lincoln North Star teammates Matthew Montes and Grant Wassmerman started to pull away.
The trio safely qualified and crossed the finish line within 0.55 seconds of each other with Montes winning followed by Ochoa and Wasserman.
Wasserman won the 1,600. Ochoa said he felt tired but still grabbed the final automatic state qualification with 1.39 seconds to spare.
Ochoa joined Cole Uzzell, Isaac Guenter and Wyatt Mead on the 4x800 relay that finished fourth. But the team’s time of 8:18.30 was the fastest of any non-automatic qualifier and unofficially earned a trip to Omaha.
Norfolk came away with two district champions. Rowdy Bauer won the long jump while Daylin Mallory claimed gold in the shot put with a PR of 55-8.
Mallory couldn’t place a throw in the discus in bounds, though, and failed to record a mark in an event in which he was seeded third.
Other qualifiers for the Panthers were Kalen Krohn (fourth, 400), Nick Borst (unofficial additional qualifier, 110 hurdles), Ryan Prim (unofficial additional qualifier, 300 hurdles), Shaun Gustman (third, pole vault), Brendyn Luna (fourth, pole vault) and Jackson Bos (unofficial additional qualifier, shot put).
“I believe our guys competed to the best of their abilities with the setting today,” Norfolk coach Aaron Bradley said. “You always have to bring your best to districts.
“We had several exceptional performances and a couple of disappointments. But I had five kids who PRed today. We want to get better at the end of the season. That’s the process for us, and now we have multiple kids who have a chance to compete at the state meet.”
CLASS A, DISTRICT 4 MEET
BOYS
Team scoring: Omaha Creighton Prep 141.75, Millard North 130.5, Lincoln North Star 108, Lincoln Southeast 65, Norfolk 57.75, Lincoln Northeast 17, Omaha Benson 6.
Event winners and Norfolk state qualifiers
100: 1. Andrew Jones, OCP, 10.56; 200: 1. Jack Gillogly, OCP, 21.85; 400: 1. Christian Lanphier, OCP, 50.63; 4. Kalen Krohn, NOR, 52.73; 800: 1. Matthew Dunaski, LNS, 1:59.03; 1,600: 1. Grant Wasserman, LNS, 4:30.72; 4. Isaac Ochoa, NOR, 4:34.74; 3,200: 1. Matthew Montes, LNS, 10:11.36; 2. Ochoa, NOR, 10:11.76. 110H: 1. Connor Plahn, LNS, 14.86; 6. Nick Borst, NOR, 15.90; 300H: 1. Grant Hunsaker, MN, 40.55; 7. Ryan Prim, NOR, 42.87; 4x100: 1. Millard North, 42.49; 4x400: 1. Millard North, 3:26.43; 4x800: 1. Millard North, 8:07.62; 4. Norfolk (Cole Uzzell, Isaac Ochoa, Isaac Guenther, Wyatt Mead), 8:18.30.
LJ: 1. Rowdy Bauer, NOR, 22-3; TJ: 1. Andrew Joppa, OCP, 43-11; HJ: 1. Max Koebernick, LNS, 6-3; PV: 1. Paul Lampert, OCP, 14-8; 3. Shaun Gustman, NOR, 11-6; 4. Brendyn Luna, NOR, 11-0; DIS: 1. Joe Kieny, OCP, 179-4; SP: 1. Daylin Mallory, NOR, 55-8; 5. Jackson Bos, NOR, 48-4.5.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Millard North 180.5, Lincoln Southeast 96.5, Norfolk 83, Lincoln North Star 76, Omaha Marian 48, Lincoln Northeast 32, Omaha Benson 6.
Event winners and Norfolk state qualifiers
100: 1. Iris Bumgarner, LSE, 12.62; 200: 1. Bumgarner, LSE, 26.48; 400: 1. Ali Jacobs, LNS, 1:00.21; 2. Cameryn Skiff, NOR, 1:02.08; 800: 1. Emma Rhode, MN, 2:29.11; 3. Molly Meier, NOR, 2:33.08; 4. Abbi Ruda, NOR, 2:33.23. 1,600: 1. Rhode, MN, 5:41.84; 2. Abby Foster, NOR, 5:46.26; 3,200: 1. Milly Caruso, MN, 12:44.33; 4. Madison Hall, NOR, 13:03.15; 100H: 1. Laney Songster, LNE, 15.00; 300H: 1. Roan Young, MN, 48.40; 4x100: 1. Millard North, 51.17; 4x400: 1. Millard North, 4:14.99; 3. Norfolk (Meier, Paige Godfry, Ruda, Skiff), 4:23.04; 4x800: 1. Millard North, 10:05.71; 2. Norfolk (Ruda, Rachel Mortimer, Meier, Godfrey), 10:17.45.
LJ: 1. Chloe Mooberry, MN, 17-4; 3. Victoria Maxey, NOR, 15-11.75; 4. Skiff, NOR, 15-10.5; TJ: 1. Gozie Okafor, OM, 35-7.5; HJ: 1. Tasia Sadler, LNE, 5-3; 3T: Adalia McWilliams, NOR, 5-1; PV: 1. Sophee Billups, LSE, 9-8; 3. LeAnn Miller, NOR, 9-2; DIS: 1. Katharine Beachler, MN, 136-3; 2. Torrance Tso, NOR, 115-0; SP: 1. Kinsley Ragland, LNS, 42-5.5; 5. Tso, NOR, 35-7.