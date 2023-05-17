OMAHA – The first half of the Class A state track and field championships proved to be a satisfying one for Jackson Bos.
He might not have reached the distance he was hoping for in the shot put, but he was happy with his finish on Wednesday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
The senior placed fifth with a throw of 52 feet, 11.5 inches.
“I was just glad to place,” Bos said. “You can’t complain about that. I didn’t hit the mark that I wanted, but I still ended in fifth. I got lucky there, but it was a good finish to the year.”
Bos recorded his best distance in the first round of the finals to temporarily move up to fourth place.
“I struggled a little at the beginning with fatigue,” he said. “There were some things I could have done differently to build up to this. But in the end it just came down to nerves getting to me a little bit, which slowed me down.
“But towards the end I figured it out, which got me the 52-11.5. It was not my best throw, but it wasn’t terrible either.”
Bos concludes his shot put career having checked off all of his major goals for the season. He threw 55 feet in districts, made state and placed there.
“I’m happy with how it turned out,” said Bos, who will also look to make the finals in Thursday’s discus competition.
“My discus hasn’t been as good this year as my shot, but I’ve been picking it up recently in practice,” he said. “I’m hoping for a placement in that too, but we’ll see how it goes. I’ll take it one throw at a time.”
Bos earned the lone medal by the Panthers boys on Wednesday.
Issac Ochoa entered the 3,200-meter run as the fifth seed and looked like it while staying with the lead group through three laps. But he quickly faded after that, finishing in 20th place in 10:15.96.
Norfolk High’s girls didn’t earn any medals on the first day. The Panthers’ top finish was by the 4x800 relay team of Abigail Foster, Rachel Mortimer, Esther Protzman and Paige Godfrey. They came in 10th.