Despite having a couple starters temporarily out of action with injuries, the Norfolk High football team improved to 4-2 on the season with a 34-0 shut-out of winless Lincoln Northeast Friday night.
The Panthers’ junior quarterback CJ Hoffman got his first varsity start in place of injured senior Kaden Ternus, and Kayden Kettler converted from his normal tight end position offensively into the offensive line while also becoming a starter at defensive end to replace Mason Dixon.
Both contributed to Norfolk’s victory, but Kettler, who had a standout performance as a member of the Panthers’ offensive front, had a special night–while becoming Rockets’ sophomore quarterback Jacian Brown’s personal nightmare defensively–featuring a 15-yard scoop-and-score, an interception, and also a sack of Brown for a minus-9 yards.
“Kayden was a tight end and back-up defensive end until Monday, when he exchanged his number 19 jersey for number 59 and became an offensive linemen and the starter at defensive end,” Norfolk coach Chris Koozer said. “He’s a team captain and was willing to provide whatever we needed; he had a terrific game on both sides of the ball, and he made some big plays on the defensive side, for sure.”
Hoffman had hard luck on the Panthers’ game-opening first possession when, on second-and-15 his pass attempt into the flat was picked off by Northeast’s Trevor Vocasek, who returned the ball 13 yards to the Norfolk 21.
But the Rockets’ best field position of the night lost five yards on a first-down penalty then, after an eight-yard completion from Brown to Brice Eloume, a blitzing Hudson Waldow sacked Brown for a 14-yard loss, and Northeast’s 48-yard field goal attempt came up well-short.
The Panthers’ next possession covered 80 yards in just five plays, when Rowdy Bauer broke loose on a wingback counter play for a 61-yard touchdown run.
Just a minute-and-15 seconds later after Jacob Licking’s PAT kick sailed through the uprights for Norfolk’s 7-0 lead, Waldow once again broke through the Rockets’ offensive line–this time forcing Brown’s fumble that one-hopped into the arms of Kettler on the 15, and the senior scampered into the end zone. Following Licking’s second PAT, the Panthers were up 14-0.
“The touchdown was cool, and later I read the screen (pass) and got the interception, then the sack–it was a fun game,” Kettler said. “I had to change jerseys this week because I got switched to an offensive lineman. I’m doing it for the team, it’s what we need, wherever I can help the team the best. It was a good game, a good team win.”
Kettler added his sack on Northeast’s next possession, and Norfolk’s defense unit would accumulate five others–the lost yardage limiting the Rockets to a negative net rushing yardage total in the game, after Northeast managed just eight yards on 12 running plays in the first half.
The Panthers’ defensive pressure also impacted Northeast’s ability to move the ball through the air, as Brown’s eight completions in 14 attempts totaled 71 yards.
Licking added a 37-yard field goal in the second quarter, finishing Norfolk’s 71-yard drive on 10 plays, for a 17-0 halftime lead.
The Rockets crossed midfield just once, briefly, in the second half, when Brown ran for seven yards to the Norfolk 44, but the sixth of Northeast’s nine penalties–this one a five-yarder for movement before the snap–followed by a tackle for loss by the Panthers’ defensive front moved the ball back to the Rockets’ 43.
Two plays later Kettler sniffed out the middle screen and stepped in front of Brown’s throw for the interception, setting up Norfolk’s next touchdown–a 17-yard pass from Hoffman to Licking in the third quarter that increased the Panthers’ lead to 24-0.
Norfolk’s starters scored once more, driving 53 yards before coming up short on three plays inside the 10–the last a seven-yard loss when the Rockets’ Ivan Eloume and Riley Peterson teamed up for a sack of Hoffman–and settling for Licking’s 27-yard field goal and 27-0 lead.
Reserves finished out the final minutes of the game, with Norfolk’s Mason Merkel scoring on a 51-yard run to finish out the Panthers’ 34-0 win.
Bauer finished his night with 106 yards on 10 tries, including the 61-yard touchdown, while Payson Owen added 26 yards on 11 carries.
“On film we saw that, although Northeast’s linemen were big, they didn’t seem to get a lot done,” Koozer said. “So we felt like we could control the line of scrimmage, and our guys did a good job of that.”
Hoffman completed 10 of 21 passes, with the one interception, connecting on five of those throws to Licking–for completions of 17 (TD), 27, 2, 15, and 12 yards.
The versatile Licking–a two-way starter, as well as the kicker and punter–ended the night with seven catches for 87 yards, while also contributing the two field goals and three PAT kicks.
Another highlight for the Panthers was kick-off coverage, where three of Licking’s kick-offs into the wind were returned, but none of the three made it back to the 20-yard line.
“We’ve got some guys on the kick-off team that do a great job,” Koozer said. “It’s their chance to play and contribute, and they make the most of it. It’s great to see.”
Norfolk will travel to Lincoln on Friday to face 3-3 Lincoln North Star in a game to be played at Seacrest Field.
Lincoln Northeast (0-6) 0 0 0 0 – 0
Norfolk (4-2) 14 3 7 10 – 34
Scoring summary
First quarter
N: Rowdy Bauer 61 run (Jacob Licking kick), 5:53.
N: Kayden Kettler 15 fumble return (Licking kick), 4:30.
Second quarter
N: Licking 37 field goal, 4:16.
Third quarter
N: Licking 17 pass from CJ Hoffman (Licking kick), 4:29.
Fourth quarter
N: Licking 27 field goal, 4:48.
N: Mason Merkel 51 run (Licking kick), 1:25.