On a scorching hot day on the golf course, the Norfolk girls golf team finished the day with a total score of 409 in defeating Fremont but falling to Columbus by 27, in a triangular.
After shooting a 498 last Thursday at the Papillion-La Vista Invitational, the Panthers were able to turn it around Monday afternoon at the always-difficult Norfolk Country Club.
“It’s still early in the year, but we have been doing well at these tough courses,” Norfolk coach Lance Kosch said.
Norfolk senior Kylie Ehnes-Blume didn’t compete in the Papillion-La Vista Invitational but made her presence felt Monday as she fired her lowest score at the Norfolk Country Club and the lowest score of the triangular with an 87.
“I’m pretty happy with how I played, and it was a lot of fun today,” Ehnes-Blume said.
Ehnes-Blume was striking the ball well off the tee box and consistently hitting the fairways as she missed only two the entire round. Despite hitting the ball out of bounds on hole No. 6, she was able to recover and save her score on the back nine.
“I recovered with my putting, and I was able to par the last two out of the three holes on the front,” Ehnes-Blume said. “The rest of the week I will be working on my putting and my chipping.”
Norfolk’s No. 3 golfer, Mia Bertus, was also able to break 100 as she also shot her best round at the Norfolk Country Club with a 99.
Paxton Peters, Norfolk’s No. 2 golfer finished the day with a 104, Ashtyn Magnussen shot a 117 and Kyla Robinson rounded out the group with 119.
Phoebe Miller, Brooke Burbach, Delaney Doele, Mailin Bertus and Becca Asbury were all able to compete on Monday for the Norfolk JV team. The five totaled a score of 512.
Norfolk will get back on the links as the Panthers travel to play in the Kearney Invitational at the Awarii Dunes Golf Course on Friday.
Norfolk Triangular
At Norfolk Country Club
Team Scores:
Columbus 382, Norfolk 409, Fremont 460.
Top 10 individual results:
1. Kylie Ehnes-Blume 87, Norfolk; 2. Jacey Hughes 91, Columbus; 3. Sarah Lasso 92, Columbus; 4. Kaidence Spiegel 95, Columbus; 5. Alyssa Walters 98, Fremont; 6. Mia Bertus 99, Norfolk; 7. Paxton Peters 104, Norfolk; 7. Sarah Massman 104, Columbus; 9. Josalyn Bice 113, Columbus; 9. Maggie Norris 113, Fremont.
Other Norfolk golfers: Ashtyn Magnussen 117, Kyla Robinson 119, Delaney Doele 125, Mailin Bertus 126, Phoebe Miller 130, Becca Asbury 131, Brooke Burbach 139.