OMAHA – Adjusting how he started affected how Norfolk High’s Rowdy Bauer finished in a positive way on Thursday.
After resetting his starting point prior to the finals of the long jump in the Class A state championships at Omaha Burke Stadium, Bauer recorded his two best tries of the day to place second.
Bauer jumped 22 feet, 4.25 inches to finish behind Omaha Westside’s Jaylen Lloyd (23-2.25).
“Overall, it went pretty good,” Bauer said. “It was a disappointing day as far as my distance, but I can’t complain with a silver.”
Bauer’s farthest jump in the preliminaries was 21-11.5, well off his school record of 23-9 set earlier this season.
“Before the finals, I wasn’t touching the board at all,” he said. “I was way behind. I moved up before the finals and felt a lot better. It was still unfortunate, but it’s all right.”
The crowd clapped in rhythm as the top jumpers prepared to approach the pit. Bauer said it was a special environment to compete in.
“It was fun, especially since everybody here is good,” he said. “It’s kind of an honor to be a part of that.”
The second-place finish capped off what was a breakout junior season for the Panther.
“I felt the season was really good,” Bauer said. “I improved from last season by about a foot a half. I kept working hard to get better, and that’s all you can really do.”
His confidence helped him earn his spot among the state’s top long jumpers this season.
“You need hard work, confidence and trust in your ability,” he said. “You need to know in your head that you can come out here and compete with these guys.
“I was always confident, but when I got up there and led the state for seven-eighths of the year, the confidence keeps going up.”
SAMUEL ZAZUETA was a subdued medalist in the discus.
That’s what happens when you are prepared for the moment.
Zazueta finished his season just as he expected while placing sixth with a throw of 162-4.
“It feels just like any normal day,” the junior said. “I was expecting 160, and I threw 160 just like in practice.”
Zazueta’s second attempt in preliminaries went 161-7 to advance him to the finals. He added another nine inches on his second attempt in the finals.
Zazueta fully credits his throws coach for his success this season, which included qualifying for the state meet in the shot put.
“My (throws) coach (Morgan) Wilken is honestly one of the best coaches I’ve had,” he said. “She’s just taught me everything that I know.
“Going into the season, my mark goal was 150. But I exceeded that, so that was good. That was all coach.”
While calm about how he finished this season, Zazueta was already eager to improve towards the 180-foot mark for his senior season.
“I’m excited for next season and want to throw farther,” he said.
While Zazueta was the only Panther to medal in the shot put, Norfolk High did have a total of three top 10 finishes.
Jackson Bos was among the nine finals qualifiers, but he wasn’t able to move up at least one position into the eight medal spots. Mason Dixon placed 10th, making the Panthers the only team with three in the top 10. Papillon-La Vista South was the other school with two.
“My teammates are what make it fun,” Zazueta said. “This has been my favorite year. We’re so close in distances and we’ve been friends for three years. It makes it way better in practices. It’s good competition and makes you want to throw farther.”
Isaac Ochoa scratched from the 1,600 but did anchor the 4x400 relay. He joined Bauer, Calvin Empkey and Ryan Prim on a team that finished 10th.
Norfolk’s girls had their top performers for the day finish 17th – Adalia McWilliams in the high jump and Torrance Tso in the shot put.