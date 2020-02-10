KEARNEY — Norfolk High wrestling coach Justin Grey said his team was looking to prove the doubters wrong.
And prove them wrong they did.
The Panthers, making just their second appearance in the Nebraska State Wrestling Duals Championships, made the most of their appearance with a first-round win over a veteran Omaha Burke team and a solid outing in a losing effort in the consolation match against a good Grand Island squad.
Grey said a lot of experts were picking Burke to win the opening-round match Saturday morning, but the Panthers came back with a flurry, winning five of the last seven matches to earn a 45-30 win over the Bulldogs.
Burke got out to a big lead in the first seven matches, using two pins, a forfeit and a technical fall to build a 26-12 advantage.
The Panthers responded in the heavier weights, getting pins from Joshua Licking (152), Austin Miller (170), Laikon Ames (195) and Brayden Heffner (220) and an 8-2 decision by Hunter Mangelsen at 182 to turn the tables and come away with the first-round win.
"I thought we wrestled really well," Grey said. "That first dual, I think we came out and proved everybody wrong because we were the underdogs, and to beat a quality team like Omaha Burke who's been here every year and this is only our second appearance is huge for us."
The win didn't come without problems, though, as Brayden Splater was injured during his 160-pound match and left the Panthers without a 160-pounder for their final two duals against eventual champion Millard South and Grand Island.
The top-ranked Patriots showed why they are ranked No. 1 in the state, dominating the Panthers 60-10 in the semifinals, with the Panthers getting a major decision from Weston Godfrey (126) and a pin by Miller.
"We were happy to finally get to see Millard South head-to-head, because we know they're a good program and are ranked nationally," Grey said. "We knew going in, that would be tough, but it gave us a nice chance to see where we stand and how we match up against a team like that."
The consolation dual with Grand Island came down to bonus points, and the Islanders scored enough early and late to outlast Norfolk for third-place honors, 45-29.
The Islanders got out to a quick 11-0 lead before Aaron Dittmer got the Panthers on the scoreboard with a hard-fought third-period pin. Licking followed later with a technical fall, and Norfolk got three straight pins from Miller, Mangelsen and Ames (195) to take a 29-24 advantage.
Grand Island won a key overtime decision at 220 pounds and added two pins and a Norfolk forfeit to score the final 21 points and take the consolation trophy.
"We just couldn't get the bonus points," Grey said. "Those bonus points are where you win the dual, and you need those against a good team like Grand Island. We had to hold Splater out the last two duals, and that's a 12-point swing against a top-five team."
The Panthers now turn their attention to Saturday's A-3 district at Papillion-LaVista High School, and Grey is confident his team will continue to show its grit in the effort to qualify for next week's state tournament.
"We've got a tough district with Columbus, Omaha Central and Papillion, so it all depends on who shows up and who wants to come out and outwork people," he said. "We'll see what happens."