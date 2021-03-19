Lincoln East provided hard-hitting evidence to support its No. 3 state ranking Friday evening.
The Spartans (2-0) scored 33 runs while pounding 29 hits--12 for extra-bases--including nine doubles, a triple, and two home runs during a pair of 5-inning victories over Norfolk High by scores of 17-0 and 16-2.
Those losses, combined with 12-2 and 4-1 losses in the season-opener the day before at Columbus have the 0-4 Panthers licking their wounds after four difficult games.
“It’s going to be a learning experience; the first two teams we faced were good baseball teams--especially Lincoln East,” Norfolk coach Brian Disch said. “There’s a lot of things we can learn from them; they ran the bases really well, they exposed some things that we can talk about with our guys about reading the ball in the dirt and being able to take extra bases, and just playing really hard.”
In a rough start to game one, the Spartans scored 8 runs in the first inning--taking advantage of 5 bases on balls and 2 hit batsmen--all with just one infield hit.
“It comes down to the fact that we’ve just got to compete a little more; we’ve got to put the ball in play with two strikes, and we’ve got to force them to swing the bats,” Disch said.
Meanwhile, East pitcher Charlie Mosser cruised through his three innings on the mound by striking out 7 Norfolk batters before Keinan Lentell and AJ Evasco finished out the final two innings, keeping the Panthers hitless as the Spartans added a single run in both the second, third, and fourth innings, then adding 6 in the fifth.
Brayden Lammers took the pitching loss for Norfolk without surviving the first inning before being relieved by Carson McBride, who surrendered just two hits in two innings of work, then gave way to Jackson Schwanebeck for the final two innings of the 17-0 loss.
East’s Cooper Erikson, with a home run and a single, along with Austin Schneider, who recorded two doubles, led the Spartans’ 10-hit attack.
“I thought we did a better job the second game; I thought Landon (Vaughan) really did compete on the mound,” Disch said. “It’s just that they’re a really good hitting team, and they put the ball in play.”
Once again East was able to propel itself into the lead with a big first inning, this time scoring six runs by banging out five-straight hits and adding back-to-back doubles to total seven hits.
Norfolk did answer with a run in the bottom half of the inning when Dustin Brenden singled off of pitcher Jaylen Worthley, then advanced to second on a wild pitch, was sent to third on a balk, and scored on another wild pitch before Worthley struck out the next three batters to end the first with the Spartans ahead 6-1.
East added three runs in the second, keyed by a Schneider double and Erikson’s homer to left, and two more in the third on an Erikson two-RBI single for an 11-1 advantage.
The Panthers’ best chance for a rally came in the third when a single by Brenden, followed by an infield hit by Andrew Papstein and a walk by Colton Price, loaded the bases with two out. Norfolk failed to score when East’s Sam Wragge ended the threat by striking out Grant Colligan looking.
Jeht Stateler relieved Vaughan in the top of the fourth, but the Spartans added four more runs on four hits to increase the lead to 15-1.
Kyle Liewer contribute the Panthers final base hit of the night, a single to right in the fourth inning, although Norfolk didn’t score in the inning.
However, after East finished their scoring in the fifth with two runs as a result of doubles by Evasco and Mosser, the Panthers tallied one final run in the bottom of the inning when Hudson Waldow reached second base after a throwing error at first during his ground ball to short and scored on two wild pitches by the Spartans’ Preston Yates.
Yates then finished off East’s 16-2 win with three strikeouts to complete the doubleheader sweep.
Disch’s takeaway from the night was making the opponent earn every run.
“The big thing is we just have to limit the free bases,” Disch said. “We need to be able to compete and give ourselves opportunities to be able to get out of innings. When we give them free bases with walks or errors, or whatever, that puts us behind and it’s kind of hard to fight back when you’re giving teams more opportunities--especially good teams like Lincoln East.”
“We learn during the games we play, too; we’re coaching during the games constantly,” Disch said. “There’s a lot of situations; we had some double-cut situations where the ball is going to the fence, something we had talked about in practice, but practice is one thing and being able to actually do it in a game is another.”
Game one
Lincoln East 8 1 1 1 6 -- 17 10 1
Norfolk 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 0 2
WP: Charlie Mosser. LP: Brayden Lammers. 2B: (LE) Brayan Van Meter, Austin Schneider, Preston Yates, Gavin Greenwood. HR: (LE) Cooper Erikson.
Game two
Lincoln East 6 3 2 4 1 -- 16 19 2
Norfolk 1 0 0 0 1 -- 2 4 3
WP: Jaylen Worthley. LP: Landon Vaughan. 2B: (LE) Mosser (2), Noah Walters, Schneider, AJ Evasco. 3B: (LE) Schneider. HR: (LE) Erickson.