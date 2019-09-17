Panthers batter Bearcats in sweep

Norfolk High coach Derek Siedschlag’s scouting report on the Kearney softball team cited the Bearcats’ “small ball” offense as a strong point and a pitching staff that was not a strength.
During Tuesday night’s sweep, by scores of 9-1 and 8-2, Norfolk was able to limit the Kearney offense and take advantage of the Bearcats’ pitching.
“I got a pretty good scouting report from some other teams that have played them that talked about how well they play small ball, getting the leadoff girl, Karleigh Scott on--she’s a tough player--and then they just run the bases,” Siedschlag said. “Even when they have a girl on third, they squeeze every once in awhile, but they didn’t have many girls on third tonight.”
Norfolk’s strategy, he said, was to “take away the bunt, being ready, with our corners crashing all the time,” and Siedschlag felt that his Panthers squad--which had no errors in the game--“played good defense.”
The Norfolk defense may have been “ready,” but it was the Panthers’ offense that took away the Kearney bunt-and-run game, taking a significant early lead in both games--a five-run first inning in game one and a 5-1 lead after two innings in the second game--that forced the Bearcats to swing away rather than trying to just chip away at the deficit.
At that point, senior pitcher Sydney Rader limited Kearney to just three hits in the first game and, although the Bearcats recorded a home-run and two doubles among their six hits in game two, Norfolk’s offense battered Kearney pitchers for 12 hits in the early game and nine more in the nightcap. In the meantime, Rader accounted for six strikeouts and 10 strikeouts in the two games, respectively.
“Coming in we knew that their pitching wasn’t a strong suit for them, so we told our girls to jump on them right away, to try to get runs in that first inning and use that momentum throughout both games,” Siedschlag said. “If you get a couple runs in each inning or even put a couple runners on base, that puts a lot of pressure on those pitchers, because they’re throwing a lot of pitches.”
Siedschlag felt that his hitters had “good at-bats, going deep in the count” and even fouling balls off to keep the pressure on the Kearney pitchers. To that end, the Bearcats needed two pitchers to get through game one and three more to complete game two.
In the first game, eight of the nine Panthers in the lineup contributed to Norfolk’s 12-hit total, led by lefty Jade Koch who keyed the five-run first-inning jump start with a three-run homer to right field and added an RBI-double in the fifth and final inning.
Along with Koch, Taylor Schmidt, Paeton Coler, and Makenna Waldow all had two hits apiece.
Although Waldow smacked a three-run homerun to left center to put the Panthers up 7-2 in the third inning of game two, all eight of the other Norfolk hits were singles--with Brandy Unger accounting for three of them and Waldow adding two more.
Siedschlag, who mentioned that 10 different Panthers have swatted at least one home run so far this season--with 21 games played--attributes the Norfolk hitting success to his players facing “live pitching” in practice on a regular basis.
“We do live hitting every single day in practice; we have girls pitching to girls or our volunteer coach Jeff Pasold pitching to them,” Siedschlag said. “They’re seeing a lot of live pitching, even before games we’re over here giving them live pitching. We haven’t touched a pitching machine all year, and I think that really helps, seeing the ball out of the hand--it’s a timing thing.”
“They’re seeing the ball well, and they’re squaring it up,” he said. “The repetition is paying off, and we’re seeing that right now.”
The wins over Kearney, which entered the game with a 12-3 record--despite not being present in the Class A ratings--provide the Panthers with more than momentum, according to Siedschlag.
“These were very important games. They were 12-3 coming in, so this was a chance to earn some power points,” he said. “Because their record makes them a top division team, we get more points for beating them, which means we can move up the ladder.”
With the wins, Norfolk improves to 12-9 on the season, while Kearney slips to 12-5.
Game one
Kearney 0 0 0 1 0 -- 1 3 1
Norfolk 5 1 0 0 3 -- 9 12 0
WP: Sydney Rader. LP: Haley Becker. 2B: (N) Jade Koch, Makenna Waldow. HR: (N) Koch.
Game two
Kearney 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 -- 2 6 4
Norfolk 2 2 3 0 1 0 x -- 8 9 0
WP: Rader. LP: Kelsey Choplin. 2B: (K) Kaleigh Scott, Abby Heins. HR: (K) Marisa Chamberlain; (N) Waldow.